2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema

Aprilia are offering an even sportier version of their popular RS 660 machine in 2023 with the Extrema edition being added to their line-up. The headlines are an impressive 166 kg kerb weight and some tasty additional inclusions over the regular RS 660, including the facility of being able to shift between road and race patterns at the touch of a button…

That’s led by an SC Project exhaust system which is street legal and lighter than the standard system and repositions the carbon-fibre muffler to a more traditional position along the side of the bike.

A black anodised aluminium exhaust bracket allows removal of the pillion ‘pegs entirely, saving further weight, and that’s joined by a single-seat tail fairing for a properly sporty look. The standard pillion seat is of course included with the bike, so you can swap it – and the pegs – on and off as needed.

Sweetening the deal is a carbon-fibre front guard and bellypan which looks the business.

As a bonus extra the RS 660 Extrema also runs software that allows the gearbox configuration to be switched between street and race, essentially at the click of a button. No need to mess around with the linkage and controls to go from race pattern to road pattern, just click a button. Be interesting to see how that works…

To ensure this edition of the RS 660 stands out the Extrema also runs a special white and red livery, unique to this model.

Arrival is currently expected in Australia in late 2023, however pricing is yet to be announced.