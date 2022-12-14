2023 ASBK Calendar Update

Today ASBK confirmed a second Phillip Island round as part of the 2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship calendar.

Phillip Island will host round six which is scheduled to take place on the October 29 weekend. That happens to be the weekend immediately after the Australian round of the MotoGP World Championship that takes place on October 22.

The opening round for 2023 will be contested in conjunction with the World Superbike event at Phillip Island on the weekend of February 26.

The second round of the championship is yet to be finalised but is widely rumoured to take place at Sydney Motorsports Park.

The series then heads to Queensland on the weekend of April 30 for round three before hitting Darwin in conjunction with the V8 Supercars on June 18.

Round Five is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at Morgan Park.

The series then heads to that second Phillip Island round for the penultimate contest in late October before the grand finale once again takes place at The Bend over the first weekend in December.

2023 ASBK Calendar