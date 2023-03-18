ASBK 2023
Glenn Allerton will race the remainder of season 2023 on a BMW M 1000 RR in a new joint venture as Trevor Groeneveld launches GT Racing.
Glenn Allerton
“I’m extremely excited and also grateful for the new opportunity with GT Racing Team, with the help of Trevor (Groeneveld) and his team we have been able to put together a lot of pieces from my old team and some exciting new prospects going forward.
“I would also like to thank the Next Gen Team for being so helpful with this transition and our loyal sponsors Spectra oils , Bitubo suspension, Motoverde and Steve Cramer products who are staying on to be a part of our journey. Also, my personal sponsors, Di Candi lo Steel City, for always sticking by me.
“I am extremely driven to put the GT racing team bike on top of the podium and with our home race just around the corner it couldn’t come at a better time.
“Also, I would also like to welcome a new partner to the team in MacArthur BMW Motorrad. They are the local dealer for me being from the MacArthur area and having them on board I couldn’t be happier.”
Trevor Groeneveld
“I’ve been around superbikes now for a few years doing track days and some club racing. It’s a sport I really enjoy. I’ve also been helping Glenn now for the past few years as a personal sponsor and as part of the former team. When the opportunity came along to become a team owner, it was hard to say no.
“Looking ahead, the one part of the puzzle I have no concerns with is Glenn’s ability to fight for the top spot every time he pulls the helmet on. The challenge for this team is to ensure we give him the right support and equipment to do the job and to that, we are all 100 per cent committed.”
The second round of the 2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship will be held over two evenings at Sydney Motorsport Park, Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25th. Allerton heads into this second round fourth on points. Full practice, qualifying and race schedule below. The event will be live on TV Saturday night on SBS Viceland, with the regular ASBK show on Sunday from 1300 including replays from the weekend action.
SMP ASBK Schedule
|Friday 24th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|930
|950
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters)
|B1
|20 mins
|1000
|1020
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|20 mins
|1100
|1125
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|1130
|1150
|SSP300 / R3 cUP
|FP1
|20 mins
|1155
|1225
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1230
|1245
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|1250
|1305
|Superbike Masters
|FP1
|15 mins
|1310
|1335
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1335
|1405
|ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break
|30 mins
|1405
|1410
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1440
|1500
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1505
|1520
|Superbike Masters
|FP2
|15 mins
|1525
|1540
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1545
|1610
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|1615
|1635
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1640
|1710
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1720
|1735
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|1755
|1900
|Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides
|65 mins
|Night Sessions
|1900
|1920
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1925
|1950
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1955
|2010
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|2015
|2035
|Superbike
|Q1
|25 mins
|2045
|2100
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|2100
|2110
|ASBK TV & Media Interviews
|ASBK TV
|10 mins
|2110
|2135
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R1
|20 mins
|2140
|2200
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|2205
|2220
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|6 Laps
|Saturday 25th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1400
|1405
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|1410
|1415
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|1420
|1430
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|1435
|1440
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1445
|1450
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|1450
|1510
|ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break
|20 mins
|1510
|1530
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1540
|1610
|Supersport
|R1
|11 Laps
|1620
|1655
|Superbike
|R1
|13 Laps
|1705
|1730
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|6 Laps
|1755
|1930
|Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|95 mins
|Night Races
|1930
|1950
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|2000
|2030
|Supersport
|R2
|11 Laps
|2040
|2105
|SSP00
|R3
|8 Laps
|2115
|2150
|Superbike
|R2
|13 Laps
|2200
|2215
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|6 Laps
Superbike Championship Points after Round One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|1
|25
|25
|25
|76
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|17
|18
|18
|53
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|20
|17
|16
|53
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|18
|15
|17
|50
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|40
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|10
|16
|14
|40
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|15
|13
|12
|40
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|9
|14
|15
|38
|9
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|14
|11
|9
|34
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|11
|12
|10
|33
|11
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|13
|8
|7
|28
|12
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|12
|7
|5
|24
|13
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|8
|13
|21
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|10
|8
|18
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|16
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|9
|6
|15
|17
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|11
|11
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3