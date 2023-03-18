ASBK 2023

Glenn Allerton will race the remainder of season 2023 on a BMW M 1000 RR in a new joint venture as Trevor Groeneveld launches GT Racing.

Glenn Allerton

“I’m extremely excited and also grateful for the new opportunity with GT Racing Team, with the help of Trevor (Groeneveld) and his team we have been able to put together a lot of pieces from my old team and some exciting new prospects going forward.

“I would also like to thank the Next Gen Team for being so helpful with this transition and our loyal sponsors Spectra oils , Bitubo suspension, Motoverde and Steve Cramer products who are staying on to be a part of our journey. Also, my personal sponsors, Di Candi lo Steel City, for always sticking by me.

“I am extremely driven to put the GT racing team bike on top of the podium and with our home race just around the corner it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Also, I would also like to welcome a new partner to the team in MacArthur BMW Motorrad. They are the local dealer for me being from the MacArthur area and having them on board I couldn’t be happier.”

Trevor Groeneveld

“I’ve been around superbikes now for a few years doing track days and some club racing. It’s a sport I really enjoy. I’ve also been helping Glenn now for the past few years as a personal sponsor and as part of the former team. When the opportunity came along to become a team owner, it was hard to say no.

“Looking ahead, the one part of the puzzle I have no concerns with is Glenn’s ability to fight for the top spot every time he pulls the helmet on. The challenge for this team is to ensure we give him the right support and equipment to do the job and to that, we are all 100 per cent committed.”

The second round of the 2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship will be held over two evenings at Sydney Motorsport Park, Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25th. Allerton heads into this second round fourth on points. Full practice, qualifying and race schedule below. The event will be live on TV Saturday night on SBS Viceland, with the regular ASBK show on Sunday from 1300 including replays from the weekend action.

SMP ASBK Schedule

Friday 24th March Time Class Event Duration 930 950 Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters) B1 20 mins 1000 1020 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 20 mins 1100 1125 Supersport FP1 25 mins 1130 1150 SSP300 / R3 cUP FP1 20 mins 1155 1225 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1230 1245 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 1250 1305 Superbike Masters FP1 15 mins 1310 1335 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1335 1405 ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break 30 mins 1405 1410 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1440 1500 SSP300 / R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1505 1520 Superbike Masters FP2 15 mins 1525 1540 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1545 1610 Supersport Q1 25 mins 1615 1635 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1640 1710 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1720 1735 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1740 1755 Superbike Masters Q 15 mins 1755 1900 Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides 65 mins Night Sessions 1900 1920 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1925 1950 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1955 2010 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 2015 2035 Superbike Q1 25 mins 2045 2100 Superbike Q2 15 mins 2100 2110 ASBK TV & Media Interviews ASBK TV 10 mins 2110 2135 SSP300 / R3 Cup R1 20 mins 2140 2200 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 2205 2220 Superbike Masters R1 6 Laps Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

Superbike Championship Points after Round One

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 1 25 25 25 76 2 Mike JONES Yamaha 17 18 18 53 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda 20 17 16 53 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 18 15 17 50 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 40 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 10 16 14 40 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 15 13 12 40 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 9 14 15 38 9 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 14 11 9 34 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati 11 12 10 33 11 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 13 8 7 28 12 Michael KEMP Yamaha 12 7 5 24 13 Lachlan EPIS BMW 8 13 21 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 10 8 18 15 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 16 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 9 6 15 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 11 11

2023 ASBK Calendar