ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Superbike FP1

Anthony West was keen to get going this morning, the hugely experienced 41-year-old first out of the pits and putting down laps on the Addicted to Track Yamaha YZF-R1.

Not far behind him though was Troy Herfoss, and the Penrite Honda man was keen to make a statement right from the off. Straight down to the 68s, and reeling off a few of them. By lap four he was already under his best from the QRRC round held here early last month, a 68.208, before then returning to the pits for some tweaks.

The ambient temperature this morning at QLD Raceway around 22-degrees and the track temperature just climbing past 30-degrees. Very little wind thus far this morning under a cloudy sky.

The forecast suggests there is a reasonable chance of a few showers here tomorrow, but Sunday is predicted to be fine and sunny for the two 16-lap Superbike races.

By the halfway point of the 30-minute session most riders had done their first runs, returned to the pits for some fettling, and were now heading back on track to try and get more out of their machines and themselves.

Herfoss was quick to improve through the first two splits but then lost time in the final run which prevented him from lowering his marker. Next lap Herf was two-tenths under at the first split, but lost those gains in the middle sector to cross the stripe with a 68.394, still quicker than anyone else had managed at this juncture.

With ten minutes remaining Herfoss (68.208), led Josh Waters (68.533), Cru Halliday (68.588) and Mike Jones (68.819).

On his eighth lap of the session Halliday then went top with a 68.064. Not content with that, the YRT man improved to 67.952, then backed it up with a 67.981, followed by a 68.183. All three of those laps quicker than anyone else managed here this morning.

Troy Herfoss looking good in second place after putting in a number of fast laps early on. Josh Waters third quickest so far just ahead of Glenn Allerton.

Mike Jones is yet to unholster his guns. The local rider dominated here last year with a 67.67 in qualifying along with a 67.8 and 67.9 in the races. This morning though the best the defending champ put down was a 68.681, a second slower than what he did here in 2022.

Bryan Staring was sixth quickest ahead of Broc Pearson and Ted Collins. Staring is the current race lap record holder here at QLD Raceway with a 67.861 set in the opening race here last year on the DesmoSport Ducati, this season the Western Australian is riding a MotoGO Yamaha.

Superbikes are next due out on track at 1325 for FP2 before their third and final session of the day at 1535.

Superbike FP1 Results

Cru Halliday 67.952 Troy Herfoss 68.208 Josh Waters 68.533 Glenn Allerton 68/628 Mike Jones 68.681 Bryan Staring 68.862 Broc Pearson 69.045 Ted Collins 69.080 Max Stauffer 69.464 Anthony West 70.082 Matt Walters 70.917 Scott Allars 72.000 Michael Edwards 72.664 Paris Hardwick 72.840 Michael Kemp 73.388

QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule

Friday 28th April Time Class Event Duration 0730 0750 Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins) BR1 20mins 0800 0820 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) BR2 20 mins 0900 0915 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 0920 0945 Supersport FP1 25 mins 0945 1005 Drivers Briefing (ARC) BR3 20 mins 0950 1010 SSP300 FP1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1050 1105 R3 Cup FP1 15 mins 1110 1125 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1130 1155 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1210 1230 ARC Practice 20 mins 1230 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 FP2 20 mins 1325 1355 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1400 1415 R3 Cup FP2 15 mins 1420 1435 bLU cRU FP3 15 mins 1440 1505 Supersport FP3 25 mins 1510 1530 SSP300 FP3 20 mins 1535 1605 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1610 1625 R3 Cup FP3 15 mins 1640 1700 ARC Qualifying 20 mins Saturday 29th April Time CLass Event Duration 900 915 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 920 945 Supersport Q1 25 mins 950 1010 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP4 30 mins 1050 1105 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1110 1125 R3 Cup Q 15 mins 1140 1200 ARC R1 18min+1Lap 1200 1300 Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 60 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1310 1330 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1350 1400 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 1400 1415 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1420 1440 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1445 1505 Superbike Q1 20 mins 1515 1530 Superbike Q2 15 mins 1535 1530 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1610 1630 ARC R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 30th April Time Class Event Duration 0840 0845 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0850 0855 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0900 0910 Superbike WUP 10 mins 0915 0920 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0935 0955 ARC R3 18min+1Lap 1010 1030 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1035 1105 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1110 1145 Superbike R1 16 Laps 1150 1210 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1225 1245 ARC R4 18min+1Lap 1245 1330 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 50 mins 1330 1345 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1355 1415 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1420 1450 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1455 1530 Superbike R2 16 Laps 1540 1555 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 16.00 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

