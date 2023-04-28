ASBK 2023
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Superbike FP1
Anthony West was keen to get going this morning, the hugely experienced 41-year-old first out of the pits and putting down laps on the Addicted to Track Yamaha YZF-R1.
Not far behind him though was Troy Herfoss, and the Penrite Honda man was keen to make a statement right from the off. Straight down to the 68s, and reeling off a few of them. By lap four he was already under his best from the QRRC round held here early last month, a 68.208, before then returning to the pits for some tweaks.
The ambient temperature this morning at QLD Raceway around 22-degrees and the track temperature just climbing past 30-degrees. Very little wind thus far this morning under a cloudy sky.
The forecast suggests there is a reasonable chance of a few showers here tomorrow, but Sunday is predicted to be fine and sunny for the two 16-lap Superbike races.
By the halfway point of the 30-minute session most riders had done their first runs, returned to the pits for some fettling, and were now heading back on track to try and get more out of their machines and themselves.
Herfoss was quick to improve through the first two splits but then lost time in the final run which prevented him from lowering his marker. Next lap Herf was two-tenths under at the first split, but lost those gains in the middle sector to cross the stripe with a 68.394, still quicker than anyone else had managed at this juncture.
With ten minutes remaining Herfoss (68.208), led Josh Waters (68.533), Cru Halliday (68.588) and Mike Jones (68.819).
On his eighth lap of the session Halliday then went top with a 68.064. Not content with that, the YRT man improved to 67.952, then backed it up with a 67.981, followed by a 68.183. All three of those laps quicker than anyone else managed here this morning.
Troy Herfoss looking good in second place after putting in a number of fast laps early on. Josh Waters third quickest so far just ahead of Glenn Allerton.
Mike Jones is yet to unholster his guns. The local rider dominated here last year with a 67.67 in qualifying along with a 67.8 and 67.9 in the races. This morning though the best the defending champ put down was a 68.681, a second slower than what he did here in 2022.
Bryan Staring was sixth quickest ahead of Broc Pearson and Ted Collins. Staring is the current race lap record holder here at QLD Raceway with a 67.861 set in the opening race here last year on the DesmoSport Ducati, this season the Western Australian is riding a MotoGO Yamaha.
Superbikes are next due out on track at 1325 for FP2 before their third and final session of the day at 1535.
Superbike FP1 Results
- Cru Halliday 67.952
- Troy Herfoss 68.208
- Josh Waters 68.533
- Glenn Allerton 68/628
- Mike Jones 68.681
- Bryan Staring 68.862
- Broc Pearson 69.045
- Ted Collins 69.080
- Max Stauffer 69.464
- Anthony West 70.082
- Matt Walters 70.917
- Scott Allars 72.000
- Michael Edwards 72.664
- Paris Hardwick 72.840
- Michael Kemp 73.388
QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule
|Friday 28th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0730
|0750
|Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins)
|BR1
|20mins
|0800
|0820
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|BR2
|20 mins
|0900
|0915
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|0920
|0945
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|0945
|1005
|Drivers Briefing (ARC)
|BR3
|20 mins
|0950
|1010
|SSP300
|FP1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1130
|1155
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1210
|1230
|ARC
|Practice
|20 mins
|1230
|1300
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|FP2
|20 mins
|1325
|1355
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1400
|1415
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|1420
|1435
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|1440
|1505
|Supersport
|FP3
|25 mins
|1510
|1530
|SSP300
|FP3
|20 mins
|1535
|1605
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1610
|1625
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|1640
|1700
|ARC
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|Saturday 29th April
|Time
|CLass
|Event
|Duration
|900
|915
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|920
|945
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|950
|1010
|SSP300
|Q1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP4
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|R3 Cup
|Q
|15 mins
|1140
|1200
|ARC
|R1
|18min+1Lap
|1200
|1300
|Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|60 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|Q2
|20 mins
|1310
|1330
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1350
|1400
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|1400
|1415
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|1420
|1440
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|1445
|1505
|Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1515
|1530
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|1535
|1530
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1610
|1630
|ARC
|R2
|18min+1Lap
|Sunday 30th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0840
|0845
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0850
|0855
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0900
|0910
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0915
|0920
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0935
|0955
|ARC
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1010
|1030
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1035
|1105
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1110
|1145
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|1150
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1225
|1245
|ARC
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1245
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|50 mins
|1330
|1345
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1355
|1415
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1420
|1450
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1455
|1530
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|1540
|1555
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.00
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3