ASBK 2023
Supersport Race Three
Wet, dry, wet, dry, wet, dry…. They were the conditions in the lead up to the third and final Australian Supersport bout at Phillip Island this morning just before midday.
This made for some very busy pit crews scrambling to have two different set-ups at the ready, it is fair to say things were tense…
For those with only one bike, such as young Cam Dunker, his crew had to change the set-up from wet to dry along with the tyres everytime the wind blew the weathervane to the drier or wetter end of the scale. They were busy…
And plenty of crews also had plenty of crash damage to repair overnight. In fact the whole front row had crashed out of race two yesterday.
Tyre choice was also somewhat of a gamble with the track still quite wet in other places, but a drying line was already starting to appear. Most of the front runners appeared to be on wets but some further down the field had taken the gamble on slicks.
Harrison Voight led Tom Bramich and Olly Simpson into turn one, Simpson then ran wide at Southern Lop though which allowed Jack Farnsworth through to third place. Farnsworth was on it, passing Bramich and then catching Voight but then his tyre cried enough and he went down pretty hard, and somehow the rest of the field managed to miss his stricken bike, lucky…
Ty Lynch started to figure in the battle for second place as the race progressed, moving past Simpson and Walker before latching onto the back of Passfield. By the end of that second lap though Voight already led by almost six-seconds!
Passfield had a moment out of turn four on lap three which saw him slip behind Mitch Simpson to fifth place, just ahead of Tarbon Walker. That trio had now started to lose touch with third placed Ty Lynch and second placed Olly Simpson.
As the race reached the midway point both Jack Passfield and Declan Carberry managed to catch and pass Ty Lynch to push him back to fifth, Hayden Nelson then pushed Lynch further back to sixth.
Olly Simpson was matching the pace of Voight in the latter half of the race but couldn’t claw back that five-second lead. Simpson did however pull clear of the rest of the chasing pack, leaving them to battle amongst themselves for the final step on the rostrum.
John Lytras saved his best for last to get to the front of that battle for third place, then pulled away from Hayden Nelson and Ty Lynch on the final lap.
Voight backed it off in the closing stages but still took victory by 3.5-seconds over Olly Simpson. Defending champ John Lytras bagging good points for third ahead of Hayden Nelson and Ty Lynch.
Fifth place for Lynch but thanks to his victory yesterday the South Australian leaves Phillip Island with the championship lead, his 54-points besting Voight’s 51. Jack Passfield tallying 47 to rank third in the championship by a single point over John Lytras.
Next stop Sydney Motorsport Park…
Supersport Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|18m12.981
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.589
|3
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.610
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.654
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8.729
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+9.868
|7
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+11.795
|8
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.186
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.692
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.763
|11
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+16.152
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+16.200
|13
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+16.471
|14
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+16.597
|15
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+21.992
|16
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.557
|17
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.841
|18
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+32.240
|19
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+32.277
|20
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+40.409
|21
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+51.685
|22
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+53.147
|23
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m08.467
|DNF
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|9 Laps
|ST class
|1
|Cori BOURNE
|Aprilia RS
|/
|2
|Peter NERLICH
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|4 Laps
|3
|Dan HUGHES
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|4 Laps
|4
|Brian BOLSTER
|Suzuki SV
|4 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|16
|54
|2
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|25
|51
|3
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|18
|14
|15
|47
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|18
|46
|5
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|17
|20
|37
|6
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|20
|12
|32
|7
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|29
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|12
|17
|29
|9
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|16
|13
|29
|10
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|14
|6
|8
|28
|11
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|12
|14
|26
|12
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|8
|17
|25
|13
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|15
|10
|25
|14
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|16
|5
|3
|24
|15
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|15
|7
|22
|16
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|6
|10
|5
|21
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|3
|9
|9
|21
|18
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1
|7
|11
|19
|19
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|2
|13
|15
|20
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|11
|4
|15
|21
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|11
|2
|13
|22
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|12
|23
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|7
|4
|11
|24
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|5
|6
|11
|25
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km