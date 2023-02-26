ASBK 2023

Supersport Race Three

Wet, dry, wet, dry, wet, dry…. They were the conditions in the lead up to the third and final Australian Supersport bout at Phillip Island this morning just before midday.

This made for some very busy pit crews scrambling to have two different set-ups at the ready, it is fair to say things were tense…

For those with only one bike, such as young Cam Dunker, his crew had to change the set-up from wet to dry along with the tyres everytime the wind blew the weathervane to the drier or wetter end of the scale. They were busy…

And plenty of crews also had plenty of crash damage to repair overnight. In fact the whole front row had crashed out of race two yesterday.

Tyre choice was also somewhat of a gamble with the track still quite wet in other places, but a drying line was already starting to appear. Most of the front runners appeared to be on wets but some further down the field had taken the gamble on slicks.

Harrison Voight led Tom Bramich and Olly Simpson into turn one, Simpson then ran wide at Southern Lop though which allowed Jack Farnsworth through to third place. Farnsworth was on it, passing Bramich and then catching Voight but then his tyre cried enough and he went down pretty hard, and somehow the rest of the field managed to miss his stricken bike, lucky…

Ty Lynch started to figure in the battle for second place as the race progressed, moving past Simpson and Walker before latching onto the back of Passfield. By the end of that second lap though Voight already led by almost six-seconds!

Passfield had a moment out of turn four on lap three which saw him slip behind Mitch Simpson to fifth place, just ahead of Tarbon Walker. That trio had now started to lose touch with third placed Ty Lynch and second placed Olly Simpson.

As the race reached the midway point both Jack Passfield and Declan Carberry managed to catch and pass Ty Lynch to push him back to fifth, Hayden Nelson then pushed Lynch further back to sixth.

Olly Simpson was matching the pace of Voight in the latter half of the race but couldn’t claw back that five-second lead. Simpson did however pull clear of the rest of the chasing pack, leaving them to battle amongst themselves for the final step on the rostrum.

John Lytras saved his best for last to get to the front of that battle for third place, then pulled away from Hayden Nelson and Ty Lynch on the final lap.

Voight backed it off in the closing stages but still took victory by 3.5-seconds over Olly Simpson. Defending champ John Lytras bagging good points for third ahead of Hayden Nelson and Ty Lynch.

Fifth place for Lynch but thanks to his victory yesterday the South Australian leaves Phillip Island with the championship lead, his 54-points besting Voight’s 51. Jack Passfield tallying 47 to rank third in the championship by a single point over John Lytras.

Next stop Sydney Motorsport Park…

Supersport Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 18m12.981 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.589 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.610 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.654 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.729 6 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +9.868 7 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +11.795 8 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.186 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.692 10 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.763 11 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.152 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +16.200 13 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.471 14 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.597 15 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6R +21.992 16 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.557 17 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.841 18 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +32.240 19 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +32.277 20 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +40.409 21 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +51.685 22 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +53.147 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m08.467 DNF Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 9 Laps DNF Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 9 Laps ST class 1 Cori BOURNE Aprilia RS / 2 Peter NERLICH Yamaha YZF-R7 4 Laps 3 Dan HUGHES Yamaha YZF-R7 4 Laps 4 Brian BOLSTER Suzuki SV 4 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 13 25 16 54 2 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 1 25 25 51 3 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 18 14 15 47 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha 10 18 18 46 5 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 17 20 37 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 20 12 32 7 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 9 20 29 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 12 17 29 9 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 16 13 29 10 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 14 6 8 28 11 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 12 14 26 12 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 8 17 25 13 Ben BAKER Yamaha 15 10 25 14 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 16 5 3 24 15 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 15 7 22 16 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 6 10 5 21 17 Jack FAVELLE Honda 3 9 9 21 18 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1 7 11 19 19 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 2 13 15 20 Sean CONDON Yamaha 11 4 15 21 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 11 2 13 22 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 4 8 12 23 Luca DURNING Yamaha 7 4 11 24 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 5 6 11 25 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1 1

