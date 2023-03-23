ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

The gates for the teams opened at 0800 here this morning and the Sydney Motorsport Park pits were immediately a hive of activity as everyone prepared for a very long day and evening of practice, qualifying and racing here today with almost 12 hours of on-track action ahead of us.

Plenty of rain fell yesterday evening but it was a bright and sunny morning that greeted competitors on Friday. The forecast though is for that situation to change, and change quite dramatically. 10-20 mm of rain is forecast for later today, and there is a distinct possibility of some lighter showers on the main race day Saturday.

It is the first time since 2019 an Australian Superbike Championship round will be held at the 3.93 kilometre circuit, That year SMP hosted the then-season finale in a thrilling three-way fight between Wayne Maxwell (Suzuki GSX-R1000R), Troy Herfoss (Honda Fireblade) and eventual champion, Mike Jones (Ducati 1299 Panigale).

Alpinestars Superbike

Josh Waters and the McMartin Racing Ducati Panigale V4R were utterly dominant at Phillip Island no matter what was thrown at them. Changing conditions, interrupted races, the season opener had it all, but Waters was on top no matter what went down.

Where the championship points board after round one doesn’t really serve as the best form guide is in regards to Cru Halliday. The Sydneysider was unlucky to get baulked into a hefty crash in the opening race of the season but he finished second to Waters in the second and third bouts. In fact, if he had better starts he looked to be the only one to have the potential speed to challenge Waters.

Troy Herfoss had his Penrite Honda circulating fast and consistent here during the official ASBK Test last month and is also coming off a successful hit-out at Queensland Raceway a fortnight ago. Herfoss had the better of Mike Jones at that event, but Yamaha Racing Team’s defending champion will be out to turn that back around here this weekend.

Glenn Allerton starts a new joint venture this weekend with Trevor Groeneveld as GT Racing begins operations this weekend with Glenn onboard the same BMW M 1000 RR machinery that he previously campaigned at round one, but in the fresh new structure without long-time crew chief Shane Kinderis.

Arthur Sissis never really starred at Phillip Island but as always he still put good points on the board, despite flying somewhat under the radar. Arthur doesn’t have much more speed to find in order to start regularly challenging for podiums, but their test sessions here were plagued by mechanical gremlins so he will be somewhat behind the eight-ball.

Ted Collins kept his nose clean to collect a handy 40-point swag at the season opener to finish two-points ahead of Bryan Staring. The MotoGP Yamaha being ridden by Staring this season is a very different beast to that which was ridden by Anthony West last year, YRD has built the bikes for the MotoGO squad this season and the results are showing. I expect Staring to be in the podium mix this weekend.

Matt Walters debuted the RSV4 Aprilia at Phillip Island and will have had much more time to get the bike prepared for this round. He could surprise, particularly in the wet…

Broc Pearson failed to really fire at Phillip Island and will be out for redemption this weekend on the DesmoSport Ducati after they have a few mechanical gremlins at the season opener that dented his confidence. Alongside Sissis, the young Queenslander has probably the least experience of any of the leading contestants around this very tricky SMP lay-out.

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 1 25 25 25 76 2 Mike JONES Yamaha 17 18 18 53 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda 20 17 16 53 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 18 15 17 50 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 40 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 10 16 14 40 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 15 13 12 40 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 9 14 15 38 9 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 14 11 9 34 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati 11 12 10 33 11 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 13 8 7 28 12 Michael KEMP Yamaha 12 7 5 24 13 Lachlan EPIS BMW 8 13 21 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 10 8 18 15 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 16 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 9 6 15 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 11 11

Michelin Supersport

A determined Ty Lynch pulled off gritty ride after gritty ride in classic Phillip Island conditions when his rivals all parted company with their machines. Luck may have played a role in round one for our Supersport Championship Leader, but he and his team left The Island knowing they need to unlock more speed from their YZF-R6 if they are to keep up this championship challenge.

Reigning champion John Lytras had an opening weekend to forget, aside from one podium in treacherous conditions, the gold #1 was tough to spot, consistently mid-pack. Lytras and Lynch are in a similar position heading into round two, as both of them acknowledge they openly struggled for pace and confidence at Phillip Island. However, it’s a long year, with many unknowns in front of them. This weekend is a chance to take the championship by storm and put your rivals on notice.

Lytras knows how to win, and knows how to put together a championship-winning season, expect to see him up the pointy end this weekend as they rebound.

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 13 25 16 54 2 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 1 25 25 51 3 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 18 14 15 47 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha 10 18 18 46 5 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 17 20 37 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 20 12 32 7 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 9 20 29 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 12 17 29 9 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 16 13 29 10 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 14 6 8 28 11 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 12 14 26 12 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 8 17 25 13 Ben BAKER Yamaha 15 10 25 14 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 16 5 3 24 15 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 15 7 22 16 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 6 10 5 21 17 Jack FAVELLE Honda 3 9 9 21 18 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1 7 11 19 19 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 2 13 15 20 Sean CONDON Yamaha 11 4 15 21 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 11 2 13 22 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 4 8 12 23 Luca DURNING Yamaha 7 4 11 24 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 5 6 11 25 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1 1

Supersport 300

The points system for ASBK favours consistency. Despite the SS300 crew having three races a weekend, a DNF can leave you in the dust both literally and figuratively. Even a poor points result can be damaging, so even if you can’t win, scrape all the points you can.

Looking at round one, it’s hard to go past Brandon Demmery. But on closer inspection, he missed the winning break in race three (9th) and had to settle for 12 points, when he was previously able to take 20 and 25 respectively.

While round winner Jai Russo was able to snaffle a race win, he was also “only” able to finish third and sixth in the other two races.

Pole-sitter Cameron Swain was off the pace in races one (8th) and two (9th), but also sailed into the distance for a rare solo race win in race three.

The season opener was certainly a tale of differing fortunes from one race to the next. The highly technical nature of SMP though will present more of a challenge where slipstreaming will not be quite as crucial and beneficial, so we might see that form guide change and other riders enter the fray.

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 25 18 15 58 2 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 20 25 12 57 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 16 20 17 53 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 1 13 12 25 51 5 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 17 16 18 51 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 15 15 20 50 7 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 18 14 13 45 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 11 17 14 42 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 12 13 16 41 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 14 9 9 32 11 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 10 10 6 26 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 9 7 8 24 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 8 11 19 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 8 3 5 16 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 6 6 4 16 16 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 7 5 2 14 17 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 11 11 18 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 4 4 3 11 19 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 10 10 20 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 7 21 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 5 2 7 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 3 1 4 23 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 2 1 3 24 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1 1

Friday 24th March Time Class Event Duration 930 950 Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters) B1 20 mins 1000 1020 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 20 mins 1100 1125 Supersport FP1 25 mins 1130 1150 SSP300 / R3 cUP FP1 20 mins 1155 1225 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1230 1245 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 1250 1305 Superbike Masters FP1 15 mins 1310 1335 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1335 1405 ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break 30 mins 1405 1410 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1440 1500 SSP300 / R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1505 1520 Superbike Masters FP2 15 mins 1525 1540 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1545 1610 Supersport Q1 25 mins 1615 1635 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1640 1710 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1720 1735 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1740 1755 Superbike Masters Q 15 mins 1755 1900 Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides 65 mins Night Sessions 1900 1920 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1925 1950 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1955 2010 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 2015 2035 Superbike Q1 25 mins 2045 2100 Superbike Q2 15 mins 2100 2110 ASBK TV & Media Interviews ASBK TV 10 mins 2110 2135 SSP300 / R3 Cup R1 20 mins 2140 2200 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 2205 2220 Superbike Masters R1 6 Laps Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

