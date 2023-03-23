ASBK 2023
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
The gates for the teams opened at 0800 here this morning and the Sydney Motorsport Park pits were immediately a hive of activity as everyone prepared for a very long day and evening of practice, qualifying and racing here today with almost 12 hours of on-track action ahead of us.
Plenty of rain fell yesterday evening but it was a bright and sunny morning that greeted competitors on Friday. The forecast though is for that situation to change, and change quite dramatically. 10-20 mm of rain is forecast for later today, and there is a distinct possibility of some lighter showers on the main race day Saturday.
It is the first time since 2019 an Australian Superbike Championship round will be held at the 3.93 kilometre circuit, That year SMP hosted the then-season finale in a thrilling three-way fight between Wayne Maxwell (Suzuki GSX-R1000R), Troy Herfoss (Honda Fireblade) and eventual champion, Mike Jones (Ducati 1299 Panigale).
Alpinestars Superbike
Josh Waters and the McMartin Racing Ducati Panigale V4R were utterly dominant at Phillip Island no matter what was thrown at them. Changing conditions, interrupted races, the season opener had it all, but Waters was on top no matter what went down.
Where the championship points board after round one doesn’t really serve as the best form guide is in regards to Cru Halliday. The Sydneysider was unlucky to get baulked into a hefty crash in the opening race of the season but he finished second to Waters in the second and third bouts. In fact, if he had better starts he looked to be the only one to have the potential speed to challenge Waters.
Troy Herfoss had his Penrite Honda circulating fast and consistent here during the official ASBK Test last month and is also coming off a successful hit-out at Queensland Raceway a fortnight ago. Herfoss had the better of Mike Jones at that event, but Yamaha Racing Team’s defending champion will be out to turn that back around here this weekend.
Glenn Allerton starts a new joint venture this weekend with Trevor Groeneveld as GT Racing begins operations this weekend with Glenn onboard the same BMW M 1000 RR machinery that he previously campaigned at round one, but in the fresh new structure without long-time crew chief Shane Kinderis.
Arthur Sissis never really starred at Phillip Island but as always he still put good points on the board, despite flying somewhat under the radar. Arthur doesn’t have much more speed to find in order to start regularly challenging for podiums, but their test sessions here were plagued by mechanical gremlins so he will be somewhat behind the eight-ball.
Ted Collins kept his nose clean to collect a handy 40-point swag at the season opener to finish two-points ahead of Bryan Staring. The MotoGP Yamaha being ridden by Staring this season is a very different beast to that which was ridden by Anthony West last year, YRD has built the bikes for the MotoGO squad this season and the results are showing. I expect Staring to be in the podium mix this weekend.
Matt Walters debuted the RSV4 Aprilia at Phillip Island and will have had much more time to get the bike prepared for this round. He could surprise, particularly in the wet…
Broc Pearson failed to really fire at Phillip Island and will be out for redemption this weekend on the DesmoSport Ducati after they have a few mechanical gremlins at the season opener that dented his confidence. Alongside Sissis, the young Queenslander has probably the least experience of any of the leading contestants around this very tricky SMP lay-out.
Superbike Championship Points after Round One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|1
|25
|25
|25
|76
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|17
|18
|18
|53
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|20
|17
|16
|53
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|18
|15
|17
|50
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|40
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|10
|16
|14
|40
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|15
|13
|12
|40
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|9
|14
|15
|38
|9
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|14
|11
|9
|34
|10
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|11
|12
|10
|33
|11
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|13
|8
|7
|28
|12
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|12
|7
|5
|24
|13
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|8
|13
|21
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|10
|8
|18
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|16
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|9
|6
|15
|17
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|11
|11
Michelin Supersport
A determined Ty Lynch pulled off gritty ride after gritty ride in classic Phillip Island conditions when his rivals all parted company with their machines. Luck may have played a role in round one for our Supersport Championship Leader, but he and his team left The Island knowing they need to unlock more speed from their YZF-R6 if they are to keep up this championship challenge.
Reigning champion John Lytras had an opening weekend to forget, aside from one podium in treacherous conditions, the gold #1 was tough to spot, consistently mid-pack. Lytras and Lynch are in a similar position heading into round two, as both of them acknowledge they openly struggled for pace and confidence at Phillip Island. However, it’s a long year, with many unknowns in front of them. This weekend is a chance to take the championship by storm and put your rivals on notice.
Lytras knows how to win, and knows how to put together a championship-winning season, expect to see him up the pointy end this weekend as they rebound.
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|16
|54
|2
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|25
|51
|3
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|18
|14
|15
|47
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|18
|46
|5
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|17
|20
|37
|6
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|20
|12
|32
|7
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|29
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|12
|17
|29
|9
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|16
|13
|29
|10
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|14
|6
|8
|28
|11
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|12
|14
|26
|12
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|8
|17
|25
|13
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|15
|10
|25
|14
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|16
|5
|3
|24
|15
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|15
|7
|22
|16
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|6
|10
|5
|21
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|3
|9
|9
|21
|18
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|1
|7
|11
|19
|19
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|2
|13
|15
|20
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|11
|4
|15
|21
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|11
|2
|13
|22
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|12
|23
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|7
|4
|11
|24
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|5
|6
|11
|25
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Supersport 300
The points system for ASBK favours consistency. Despite the SS300 crew having three races a weekend, a DNF can leave you in the dust both literally and figuratively. Even a poor points result can be damaging, so even if you can’t win, scrape all the points you can.
Looking at round one, it’s hard to go past Brandon Demmery. But on closer inspection, he missed the winning break in race three (9th) and had to settle for 12 points, when he was previously able to take 20 and 25 respectively.
While round winner Jai Russo was able to snaffle a race win, he was also “only” able to finish third and sixth in the other two races.
Pole-sitter Cameron Swain was off the pace in races one (8th) and two (9th), but also sailed into the distance for a rare solo race win in race three.
The season opener was certainly a tale of differing fortunes from one race to the next. The highly technical nature of SMP though will present more of a challenge where slipstreaming will not be quite as crucial and beneficial, so we might see that form guide change and other riders enter the fray.
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|25
|18
|15
|58
|2
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|12
|57
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|17
|53
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|1
|13
|12
|25
|51
|5
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|17
|16
|18
|51
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|20
|50
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|18
|14
|13
|45
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|11
|17
|14
|42
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|16
|41
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|14
|9
|9
|32
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|10
|10
|6
|26
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|9
|7
|8
|24
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|8
|11
|19
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|8
|3
|5
|16
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|6
|4
|16
|16
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|7
|5
|2
|14
|17
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|11
|11
|18
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|3
|11
|19
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|10
|10
|20
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|7
|21
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|5
|2
|7
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|3
|1
|4
|23
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|2
|1
|3
|24
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1
|1
SMP ASBK Schedule
|Friday 24th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|930
|950
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters)
|B1
|20 mins
|1000
|1020
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|20 mins
|1100
|1125
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|1130
|1150
|SSP300 / R3 cUP
|FP1
|20 mins
|1155
|1225
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1230
|1245
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|1250
|1305
|Superbike Masters
|FP1
|15 mins
|1310
|1335
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1335
|1405
|ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break
|30 mins
|1405
|1410
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1440
|1500
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1505
|1520
|Superbike Masters
|FP2
|15 mins
|1525
|1540
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1545
|1610
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|1615
|1635
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1640
|1710
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1720
|1735
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|1755
|1900
|Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides
|65 mins
|Night Sessions
|1900
|1920
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1925
|1950
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1955
|2010
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|2015
|2035
|Superbike
|Q1
|25 mins
|2045
|2100
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|2100
|2110
|ASBK TV & Media Interviews
|ASBK TV
|10 mins
|2110
|2135
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R1
|20 mins
|2140
|2200
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|2205
|2220
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|6 Laps
|Saturday 25th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1400
|1405
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|1410
|1415
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|1420
|1430
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|1435
|1440
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1445
|1450
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|1450
|1510
|ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break
|20 mins
|1510
|1530
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1540
|1610
|Supersport
|R1
|11 Laps
|1620
|1655
|Superbike
|R1
|13 Laps
|1705
|1730
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|6 Laps
|1755
|1930
|Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|95 mins
|Night Races
|1930
|1950
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|2000
|2030
|Supersport
|R2
|11 Laps
|2040
|2105
|SSP00
|R3
|8 Laps
|2115
|2150
|Superbike
|R2
|13 Laps
|2200
|2215
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|6 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3