ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Michelin Supersport Race One

Somewhat miraculously, considering the forecast, Supersport competitors had largely enjoyed dry conditions on Friday and were also greeted by a dry track surface on Saturday afternoon despite the dark clouds above casting their shadows across the Sydney Motorsport Park tarmac.

Sydneysider Sean Condon had the wood over his competitors during practice and qualifying, just like he had here during pre-season testing, but Condon did not carry that form through to the Phillip Island season opener. Back here on home turf however, he looks virtually unbeatable.

Only Jack Passfield had got within a second of Condon in qualifying, but he suffered a hefty tumble in Friday night’s second qualifying session. The 25-year is a bit battered and bruised today and will be competing on his spare bike which might dull his potential somewhat.

Ty Lynch rounded out the front row while Olly Simpson, Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson filled row two. Tom Bramich, Cam Dunker and Dallas Skeer started from row three while defending champ John Lytras headed row four. Lytras told us that his recently broken ankle isn’t really holding him back but moreso just their strategy for Friday didn’t exactly work out and the youngster is confident that he has podium pace for the races.

Michelin Supersport Race One

Dark clouds were threatening above Sydney Motorsport Park when 26 competitors rolled out of pit-lane at 1540 on Saturday afternoon ahead of the opening 11-lap contest of the weekend. The track was dry, the track temperature conducive to good times… Jack Passfield was missing a tyre-warmer on the front of his YZF-R6 on the grid for some reason which would make the warm-up lap very important for him indeed!

Olly Simpson threaded the needle into turn one, splitting other riders to sneak the lead from Sean Condon and Tom Bramich as they tipped in. A number of riders ran off a turn two with Jonathan Nahlous ending up on the deck.

Simpson continued to hold sway from Condon throughout the opening lap and the start of lap two. Jake Farnsworth put a great move on Condon around the back of the circuit on lap two to push the poleman back to third place. A few corners later Farnsworth then took the lead from Simpson. Tom Bramich was fourth, John Lytras fifth and Hayden Nelson sixth as they started lap three.

Olly Simpson then made a mistake that saw him shuffled all the way back to seventh place. Farnsworth and Condon had started to break away from Tom Bramich and John Lytras.

Condon went through to he lead with eight laps to run and immediately started to gap Farnsworth, a 1m32.969 on lap four seeing him stretch away.

Tom Bramich was in third while further back Olly Simpson had recovered from his earlier mistake to be in the middle of a five-rider battle for fourth place being waged between Simpson, Lytras, Lynch, Dunker and Nelson.

Jake Farnsworth actually started reeling Condon back in late in the race but Condon responded and stretched away again on the last lap to secure victory by just over a second. Tom Bramich a further 2.5-seconds behind in third to round out the podium.

Olly Simpson won that heady battle for fourth place despite almost being chased down on the final lap by young Cam Dunker. Ty Lynch 1.3-seconds further back in sixth place but with half-a-second over seventh placed John Lytras.

Michelin Supersport Race One Results

Pos RIder Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 17:m3.969 254 2 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.053 258 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.613 256 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.512 259 5 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.631 260 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.970 255 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.543 254 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.760 254 9 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +18.891 248 10 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +19.924 254 11 Dallas SKEER ( Yamaha YZF-R6 +27.200 261 12 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +28.249 253 13 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.871 258 14 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.926 258 15 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +32.014 260 16 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +33.121 257 17 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6 +35.652 253 18 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +36.902 255 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +42.467 258 20 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +42.494 257 21 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +47.950 255 22 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +48.018 249 23 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha YZF-R6 +51.865 247 DNF Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 250 DNF Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +9 Laps 248 DNF Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +10 Laps 96

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 69 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha 60 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 54 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 54 5 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 50 7 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 8 Sean CONDON Yamaha 41 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 38 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 38 11 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 38 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 33 13 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 32 14 Jack FAVELLE Honda 32 15 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 32 16 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 17 Ben BAKER Yamaha 30 18 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 28 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 27 20 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 19 21 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 15 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 15 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 12 24 Luca DURNING Yamaha 11 25 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1

2023 ASBK Calendar