ASBK 2023
Round Six – Phillip Island
DesmoSport Ducati
The Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) fires back to life this weekend at Phillip Island after the long mid-season break, with Broc Pearson looking to continue his season progression and improve on last rounds fourth place finish aboard the recently unveiled 2023 DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.
DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner, Ben Henry
“Although I love racing, it was a good break this year to stop, reset, and get prepared to finish the season strong. We’ve put a lot of work into the new bikes for Broc, and I think he’ll pick up where we left off in Morgan Park. We did a days testing at Phillip Island prior to the Ducati Track Day powered by DesmoSport Ducati and I’m confident we’ll have another strong weekend.”
DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss
“After such a big break, it will be good to be back at the track with the team. The new bikes are impressive and Broc will be looking for a strong qualifying result this weekend to set the tone for the two races this weekend. The weather is looking a little friendly than it was for MotoGP and I’m confident we will have some strong results this weekend.”
Broc Pearson
“I can’t wait to ride the new bikes again this weekend and finally race them. Overall, compared to the bikes I raced the rest of the season, the differences are subtle, but we’re only chasing tenths of a second every lap, so those subtle differences make an impact. We had a good test here a few weeks ago and I know I can translate that into good results this weekend.”
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|262
|2
|Josh WATERS
|248
|3
|Mike JONES
|202
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|196
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|177
|6
|Bryan STARING
|159
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|155
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|150
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|138
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|117
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|99
|12
|Anthony WEST
|95
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|84
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|80
|15
|Michael KEMP
|72
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|32
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|32
|19
|Josh SODERLAND
|25
|20
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Phillip Island ASBK Schedule
|Friday
|0725
|SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters
|Briefing
|20m
|0750
|(SBK, SSP)
|Briefing
|15m
|0905
|R3
|FP1
|15m
|0925
|SSP
|FP1
|25m
|0955
|SSP300
|FP1
|20m
|1020
|Superbike
|FP1
|30m
|1055
|bLUcRU
|FP1
|15m
|1115
|Masters
|FP1
|15m
|1135
|R3
|FP2
|15m
|1155
|SSP
|FP2
|25m
|1220
|Lunch
|30m
|1250
|SSP300
|FP2
|20m
|1315
|Superbike
|FP2
|30m
|1350
|bLUcRU
|FP2
|15m
|1410
|Masters
|FP2
|15m
|1430
|R3
|FP3
|15m
|1450
|SSP
|FP3
|25m
|1520
|Superbike
|FP3
|30m
|1555
|SSP300
|FP3
|20m
|1620
|bLUcRU
|FP3
|15m
|1630
|SBK/SSP
|Briefing
|60m
|1640
|Masters
|FP3
|15m
|Saturday
|0905
|R3
|Q1
|15m
|0925
|SSP
|Q1
|25m
|0955
|SSP300
|Q1
|20m
|1020
|Superbike
|FP4
|30m
|1055
|bLUcRU
|Q1
|15m
|1115
|Masters
|Q
|15m
|1135
|R3
|Q2
|15m
|1150
|Lunch
|45m
|1235
|SSP300
|Q2
|20m
|1300
|SSP
|Q2
|25m
|1330
|bLUcRU
|Q2
|15m
|1350
|Masters
|R1
|5m
|1415
|R3
|R1
|7m
|1440
|Superbike
|Q1
|20m
|1510
|Superbike
|Q2
|15m
|1530
|bLUcRU
|R1
|6m
|1555
|SSP300
|R1
|7m
|1620
|Masters
|R2
|5m
|Sunday
|0905
|SSP300/R3
|WUP
|5m
|0915
|SSP
|WUP
|5m
|0925
|bLUcRU
|WUP
|5m
|0935
|Superbike
|WUP
|10m
|0950
|Masters
|WUP
|5m
|1005
|bLUcRU
|R2
|6L
|1030
|SSP
|R1
|10L
|1105
|R3
|R2
|7L
|1130
|Superbike
|R1
|12L
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|7L
|1230
|Lunch
|60m
|1335
|SSP300
|R3
|7L
|1405
|SSP
|R2
|10L
|1445
|bLUcRU
|R3
|6L
|1515
|Superbike
|R2
|12L
|1600
|R3
|R3
|7L
|1625
|Masters
|R3
|5L
ASBK 2023 Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3