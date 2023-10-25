ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

DesmoSport Ducati

The Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) fires back to life this weekend at Phillip Island after the long mid-season break, with Broc Pearson looking to continue his season progression and improve on last rounds fourth place finish aboard the recently unveiled 2023 DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.

DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“Although I love racing, it was a good break this year to stop, reset, and get prepared to finish the season strong. We’ve put a lot of work into the new bikes for Broc, and I think he’ll pick up where we left off in Morgan Park. We did a days testing at Phillip Island prior to the Ducati Track Day powered by DesmoSport Ducati and I’m confident we’ll have another strong weekend.”

DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss

“After such a big break, it will be good to be back at the track with the team. The new bikes are impressive and Broc will be looking for a strong qualifying result this weekend to set the tone for the two races this weekend. The weather is looking a little friendly than it was for MotoGP and I’m confident we will have some strong results this weekend.”

Broc Pearson

“I can’t wait to ride the new bikes again this weekend and finally race them. Overall, compared to the bikes I raced the rest of the season, the differences are subtle, but we’re only chasing tenths of a second every lap, so those subtle differences make an impact. We had a good test here a few weeks ago and I know I can translate that into good results this weekend.”

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 262 2 Josh WATERS 248 3 Mike JONES 202 4 Glenn ALLERTON 196 5 Cru HALLIDAY 177 6 Bryan STARING 159 7 Broc PEARSON 155 8 Ted COLLINS 150 9 Arthur SISSIS 138 10 Max STAUFFER 117 11 Matt WALTERS 99 12 Anthony WEST 95 13 Paris HARDWICK 84 14 Scott ALLARS 80 15 Michael KEMP 72 16 Jack DAVIS 41 17 Michael EDWARDS 32 18 Eddie LEESON 32 19 Josh SODERLAND 25 20 Mark CHIODO 16 21 Dominic DE LEON 13 22 Nicholas MARSH 12 23 Albert BAKER 12 24 Leanne NELSON 4

Phillip Island ASBK Schedule

Friday 0725 SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters Briefing 20m 0750 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15m 0905 R3 FP1 15m 0925 SSP FP1 25m 0955 SSP300 FP1 20m 1020 Superbike FP1 30m 1055 bLUcRU FP1 15m 1115 Masters FP1 15m 1135 R3 FP2 15m 1155 SSP FP2 25m 1220 Lunch 30m 1250 SSP300 FP2 20m 1315 Superbike FP2 30m 1350 bLUcRU FP2 15m 1410 Masters FP2 15m 1430 R3 FP3 15m 1450 SSP FP3 25m 1520 Superbike FP3 30m 1555 SSP300 FP3 20m 1620 bLUcRU FP3 15m 1630 SBK/SSP Briefing 60m 1640 Masters FP3 15m Saturday 0905 R3 Q1 15m 0925 SSP Q1 25m 0955 SSP300 Q1 20m 1020 Superbike FP4 30m 1055 bLUcRU Q1 15m 1115 Masters Q 15m 1135 R3 Q2 15m 1150 Lunch 45m 1235 SSP300 Q2 20m 1300 SSP Q2 25m 1330 bLUcRU Q2 15m 1350 Masters R1 5m 1415 R3 R1 7m 1440 Superbike Q1 20m 1510 Superbike Q2 15m 1530 bLUcRU R1 6m 1555 SSP300 R1 7m 1620 Masters R2 5m Sunday 0905 SSP300/R3 WUP 5m 0915 SSP WUP 5m 0925 bLUcRU WUP 5m 0935 Superbike WUP 10m 0950 Masters WUP 5m 1005 bLUcRU R2 6L 1030 SSP R1 10L 1105 R3 R2 7L 1130 Superbike R1 12L 1210 SSP300 R2 7L 1230 Lunch 60m 1335 SSP300 R3 7L 1405 SSP R2 10L 1445 bLUcRU R3 6L 1515 Superbike R2 12L 1600 R3 R3 7L 1625 Masters R3 5L

