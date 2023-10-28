ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

Saturday Morning Sitrep

Another almost perfect morning greeted competitors at Phillip Island on Saturday morning.

Some streaky cloud about but overall a pleasant start to the day ahead of an expected top around 24-degrees. However, forecasts also suggests that late in the day we can perhaps expect some blustery winds to roll in.

When Superbike competitors exited pit-lane on schedule at 1020 the track temperature was around 20-degrees.

The wind had started to pick up and a tail-wind blowing down the main straight helped push the top speeds much higher than yesterday. Josh Waters clocking 315 km/h through the traps and Troy Herfoss only one-click slower.

Josh Waters started reeling off a run of 1m32s and was joined in that bracket was Mike Jones and Troy Herfoss. Waters completed four laps before returning to the pits, his best of 1m32.436s in that first short run three-tenths quicker than the rest. The McMartin Racing Ducati man exited the pits for his second run with 17-minutes left on the shot clock. Backing that 1m32.436 up with a 1m32.520.

Mike Jones and Bryan Staring were running together on track, the defending champ was well under Waters’ times through the first three splits, and Staring was staying right with him. Jones though lost time in the final sector after getting held up, crossing the stripe with a 1m32.658 while Staring bettered that with a 1m32.460. Next time around Jones pushed Staring back to third with a 1m32.441.

With seven-minutes remaining Waters, Jones and Staring were all in the 1m32.4s, two-hundredths of a second in it. At this juncture Waters was back in the pits but Jones was still circulating, and circulating quickly, a 1m32.772 on his 12th lap of the session, followed by a 1m32.624, then a 1m32.953.

Waters exited the pits with four-minutes remaining. By this stage Troy Herfoss had moved up to fourth, Max Stauffer fifth, Broc Pearson sixth, Cru Halliday seventh and the final man in the 1m32s.

Waters first flying lap on this final run a 1m32.600, followed by a 1m32.695 on his 14th and final lap of the session. Thus his early 1m32.436 stood the test of time ahead of Mike Jones and Bryan Staring, 25-thousandths of a second covering that trio.

While Waters and Jones had done many fast laps though, Staring recorded only done one, and that was when following Jones. The MotoGO rider’s next best lap was eight-tenths slower.

Mike Jones recorded more 32s than anyone in that session, eight of them in fact, including a run of five in succession. Waters dipped into the 32s six-times. Putting all of his four best sectors together in a single lap would have seen Jones top proceedings on a 1m32.146.

Troy Herfoss was next best, almost half-a-second slower, with Max Stauffer, Broc Pearson and Cru Halliday in close company. The Penrite Honda man had put in a few laps in the high 1m32s. Broc Pearson’s best came on his final lap which shows they are heading in the right direction.

Max Stauffer is particularly quick in the second and fourth sectors but loses time through the first and third sectors of the lap. If he can nail those down he will be quick enough to be in podium contention. He also lost a little time in that session due to a minor technical oversight.

Glenn Allerton eighth and Anthony West the final rider to earn automatic promotion through to Q2. Allerton woud have expected to be more competitive here this weekend, it was not just one or two sectors where he was lacking pace, but across all four sectors. They have had a few technical gremlins to get on top of in order for Glenn and the BMW to show their true potential.

Tom Toparis just missing the cut on his Superbike debut. Not bad going considering he threw a leg over the Stop N Seal Yamaha for the first time yesterday and only got a few laps in this morning. Despite that he was only 1.3-seconds off the morning P1 benchmark set by Waters.

Another rider coming back from BSB to throw a leg over a Superbike for the first time was young Jacob Hatch, he was 16th quickest this morning on the Addicted to Track Yamaha, four-seconds off P1 pace.

Mark Chiodo marked his return to ASBK with 11th place, his best of 1m34.071 coming on his 12th and final lap of the session.

Arthur Sissis had some problems with the Unitech Racing Yamaha on Friday and was still trying to find his potential, ending Timed Practice in 12th place just ahead of Ted Collins, Jed Metcher and Matt Walters.

Q1 is scheduled to get underway at 1440 this afternoon followed by Q2 at 1510. Sunday’s opening 12-lap contest is slated for 1130 with the second and final bout set to start at 1515.

Superbike Timed Practice

(Top Nine go straight to Q2)

Josh Waters 1m32.436 Mike Jones 1m32.441 Bryan Staring 1m32.460 Troy Herfoss 1m32.898 Max Stauffer 1m32.905 Broc Pearson 1m32.917 Cru Halliday 1m32.961 Glenn Allerton 1m33.140 Anthony West 1m33.150 Tom Toparis 1m33.754 Mark Chiodo 1m34.071 Arthur Sissis 1m34.279 Ted Collins 1m34.343 Jed Metcher 1m34.657 Matt Walters 1m34.883 Jacob Hatch 1m36.559 Paris Hardwick 1m36.603 Scott Allars 1m37.233 Josh Soderland 1m37.626 Michael Kemp 1m40.969

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 262 2 Josh WATERS 248 3 Mike JONES 202 4 Glenn ALLERTON 196 5 Cru HALLIDAY 177 6 Bryan STARING 159 7 Broc PEARSON 155 8 Ted COLLINS 150 9 Arthur SISSIS 138 10 Max STAUFFER 117 11 Matt WALTERS 99 12 Anthony WEST 95 13 Paris HARDWICK 84 14 Scott ALLARS 80 15 Michael KEMP 72 16 Jack DAVIS 41 17 Michael EDWARDS 32 18 Eddie LEESON 32 19 Josh SODERLAND 25 20 Mark CHIODO 16 21 Dominic DE LEON 13 22 Nicholas MARSH 12 23 Albert BAKER 12 24 Leanne NELSON 4

Phillip Island ASBK Schedule

Friday 0725 SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters Briefing 20m 0750 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15m 0905 R3 FP1 15m 0925 SSP FP1 25m 0955 SSP300 FP1 20m 1020 Superbike FP1 30m 1055 bLUcRU FP1 15m 1115 Masters FP1 15m 1135 R3 FP2 15m 1155 SSP FP2 25m 1220 Lunch 30m 1250 SSP300 FP2 20m 1315 Superbike FP2 30m 1350 bLUcRU FP2 15m 1410 Masters FP2 15m 1430 R3 FP3 15m 1450 SSP FP3 25m 1520 Superbike FP3 30m 1555 SSP300 FP3 20m 1620 bLUcRU FP3 15m 1630 SBK/SSP Briefing 60m 1640 Masters FP3 15m Saturday 0905 R3 Q1 15m 0925 SSP Q1 25m 0955 SSP300 Q1 20m 1020 Superbike FP4 30m 1055 bLUcRU Q1 15m 1115 Masters Q 15m 1135 R3 Q2 15m 1150 Lunch 45m 1235 SSP300 Q2 20m 1300 SSP Q2 25m 1330 bLUcRU Q2 15m 1350 Masters R1 5m 1415 R3 R1 7m 1440 Superbike Q1 20m 1510 Superbike Q2 15m 1530 bLUcRU R1 6m 1555 SSP300 R1 7m 1620 Masters R2 5m Sunday 0905 SSP300/R3 WUP 5m 0915 SSP WUP 5m 0925 bLUcRU WUP 5m 0935 Superbike WUP 10m 0950 Masters WUP 5m 1005 bLUcRU R2 6L 1030 SSP R1 10L 1105 R3 R2 7L 1130 Superbike R1 12L 1210 SSP300 R2 7L 1230 Lunch 60m 1335 SSP300 R3 7L 1405 SSP R2 10L 1445 bLUcRU R3 6L 1515 Superbike R2 12L 1600 R3 R3 7L 1625 Masters R3 5L

ASBK 2023 Calendar