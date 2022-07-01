2023 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure

For model year 2023 it doesn’t look as though there is all that much changing in regards to BMW’s 1250 GS range outside of a couple of dash functions and a new colourway.

The ’40 years GS’ livery will no longer be available, nor will Blackstorm metallic be available on the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure line-up.

The addition comes in the shape of a ‘GS Trophy’ in Gravity blue metallic with cross-spoked wheels, Rally seat, Sport windshield, radiator protectors, frame protectors, Enduro footrests and more.

These models are not expected until to arrive until the third quarter of 2022.