2027 BMW M 1000 RS

BMW has put the M 1000 RR superbike’s full 218 hp into a nakedbike, and will build only 1,000 examples worldwide. Meet the new M 1000 RS.

BMW bills it as the world’s most powerful hyper naked. Its claimed 196 kg fully fuelled weight gives it more than 1.1 hp per kilogram, with carbon wheels, a full titanium exhaust and a more aggressive riding position forming part of the package.

The starting point is the M 1000 R with the M Competition Package. The RS adds the RR’s engine, rear end and rider footrests, along with its own mix of matt carbon, brushed aluminium and dark finishes.

The full 218 hp

The 999 cc inline four produces 160 kW (218 hp) at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. That is eight horsepower up on the 210 hp M 1000 R.

The specification includes BMW ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control, a very high 14.5:1 compression ratio, and 52 mm throttle bodies. BMW quotes the rated output on 98 RON fuel; no wonder when running that sort of comp.

There is plenty of revving to be done to collect all 218 horses. Peak power arrives 750 rpm later than on the M 1000 R, while the RS retains a six-speed gearbox, a mechanically operated slipper clutch and Gearshift Assistant Pro.

Carbon wheels and titanium as standard

The RS comes with M Carbon wheels and an M full titanium exhaust system as standard. The 196 kg figure is BMW’s DIN road-ready weight with the 16.5-litre tank filled.

An aluminium bridge frame uses the engine as a structural member. Dynamic Damping Control electronically controls the suspension damping, with a 45 mm upside-down fork providing 120 mm of travel and the rear shock offering 117 mm.

The M braking package comprises twin 320 mm front discs and radial four-piston callipers, backed by a 220 mm rear disc and single-piston calliper. ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control are fitted.

The carbon wheels carry 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/55 ZR17 rear tyres. Wheelbase is listed at 1,467 mm.

Higher seat and an RR rear end

The standard seat sits at 850 mm, up 20 mm over the M 1000 R. Combined with the M 1000 RR rider footrest set-up, pitching the rider more forward.

The RR also supplies the rear end, while matt carbon M winglets carry RS lettering. A brushed aluminium fuel tank, further matt carbon components and new graphics complete the treatment.

The seat has an Alcantara look with RS embroidery. Bar-end mirrors and M brake and clutch levers are also standard.

Rennsport, with heated grips

BMW links the RS name to its racing history, citing the RS 255 Kompressor of 1935-1939 and the later RS 54.

Markus Flasch – BMW Motorrad CEO

“RS stands for Rennsport – and that is exactly what you feel in every detail.”

Heated grips, cruise control, Keyless Ride and tyre pressure monitoring join Riding Modes Pro, the M short-stroke throttle, an M battery and the M Track Package on the standard equipment list.

BMW lists the M data logger with M GPS-Laptrigger among the accessories, alongside a passenger package, alternative rider seats and a low windscreen. Tank, rear and passenger-seat bags are also available for owners planning to go touring. A nice practical touch on your 218 horsepower naked bike…

Only 1,000 worldwide

Production is limited to 1,000 units worldwide, with BMW listing dealer availability from March 2027.

The German retail price is €40,000. Australian pricing, allocation and local delivery timing are not detailed in the global announcement, but that translates to nearly $65,000 Aussie pesos.

2027 BMW M 1000 RS specifications