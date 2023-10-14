2023 British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch GP Circuit

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Superbike Race One

Kyle Ryde claimed an intense BikeSocial Sprint Race victory to edge him closer to his BeerMonster Ducati title rivals in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship title fight, but the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider was pushed all the way to finish as just 0.015s separated him from Jason O’Halloran at the chequered flag.

Ryde has been determined all weekend as the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team target consecutive titles and he delivered exactly what he had threatened. He grabbed the lead from O’Halloran on the third lap and continued to fight him to the finish. O’Halloran had made a move into Paddock Hill Bend for the final time, but by the time the pair reaches Druids, Ryde was back ahead. The Yamahas were almost inseparable on the dash to the finish line, but the win means Ryde cut his deficit by a further eight points to Bridewell.

Meanwhile the raging battle between the BeerMonster Ducati teammates continued and Glenn Irwin carved his way through the pack from his 17th place grid start to be seventh by the fourth lap and then into fourth place behind his closest rival just two laps later.

Irwin was pushing to make a move on the dry line, but it was still damp in places off-line, as the pair were inseparable on equal machinery. Irwin made an attempt for a move at Stirlings, but as he dived ahead he ran onto the damp and had to then try and regain the ground.

Bridewell had the edge he needed to claim the final podium position and in doing so moves to 10.5 points ahead of Irwin ahead of tomorrow’s two crucial races with 70 points available for the taking tomorrow.

Whilst several of the title contenders featured on the podium, it was disaster again on the Grand Prix circuit for Leon Haslam as he crashed out of fifth place at Surtees on the ninth lap, giving him even more of an uphill task if he is to become Champion for the second time.

Christian Iddon carved through into fifth for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team, holding off Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes. Jack Kennedy scored another top eight finish with Lee Jackson and Ryan Vickers completing the top ten.

Kyle Ryde – P1 – LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha

“I feel like my Free Practice three session this morning kind of won me that race today. I think a few people opted to sit the session out, understandably. I nearly did the same, but I just wanted to keep going round, I was enjoying riding my bike and that definitely won me the race because it was the exact same conditions, same tyres, probably the same temperature as well. Credit to the boys for making the bike a little bit better than FP3 this morning and I just managed to hold Jason off to the line. Luckily for me with the last corner you can see just how close Jason was with the shadow. I knew he wasn’t coming underneath me, so I just had to be as smooth as possible across the start line as I knew he had a little more grip. I’m very pleased to take my first ever win at Brands Hatch, at the last meeting where it means the most.”

Jason O’Halloran – P2 – McAms Yamaha

“It’s always a difficult race in mixed conditions like that. I made a great start and got to the front, but when Kyle came by, I was able to use him as a bit of a marker which made things a bit easier. I got backed passed Kyle on the last lap but didn’t quite hold the line and he got back through at the bottom of Paddock Hill. I knew I was a bit quicker around the back of the track so I knew I was going to have a chance on the run to the line, but we just missed out. I’m happy with second, the pace was really fast and I knew that I had to do something today to keep the Championship hopes alive for tomorrow!”

Tommy Bridewell – P3 – BeerMonster Ducati

“That was a good race all in all. I’m really happy because I had Glenn plus-zero on my board pretty much the whole race. When the shoe is on the other foot I know that somehow I will make a pass, so I knew he would have a go. I made a mistake coming through Sheene Curve which gave him the opportunity, but obviously he had to go on the wet patch to do that. It was a tough race but always the target is to finish ahead of Glenn and we ticked that off and again another podium. We’ve got a decent chunk of work to do to try and get a bit stronger for tomorrow and hopefully we can take that next step again.”

Glenn Irwin – P4 – BeerMonster Ducati

“It was tough in those conditions to come through from where I did on the grid, especially when there’s so much to play for, and every time I overtook, I had to make sure it was a clean move. I was brave but also composed and that put me into a position where I could fight with Tommy. I felt stronger than him but to try to find a way by meant going onto the damp stuff and when I did that, I got too deep into the corner. Sorry to the team as it should have been a podium today, but I’m pleased with how I rode given the amount of risk involved in coming from so deep in the field. I’ve a good grid position for tomorrow’s first race so we’ll go again then.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 17m24.382 2 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +0.015 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +3.476 4 Glenn IRWIN Ducati +3.960 5 Christian IDDON Ducati +7.658 6 Peter HICKMAN BMW +9.541 7 Josh BROOKES BMW +14.630 8 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +14.741 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +15.103 10 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +15.346 11 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +16.000 12 Luke MOSSEY BMW +19.731 13 Max COOK Kawasaki +21.871 14 Tom NEAVE Honda +21.970 15 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +22.689 16 Andrew IRWIN Honda +22.905 17 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +23.397 18 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +30.177 19 Davey TODD BMW +30.294 20 Tom BOOTH-AMOS Honda +35.871 21 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +42.196 22 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +44.518 Not Classified DNF Charlie NESBITT Honda 2 Laps DNF Leon HASLAM BMW 4 Laps DNF Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Franco BOURNE Honda 7 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN Honda 11 Laps

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m36.097 2 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m38.197 1m36.143 3 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m39.489 1m36.460 4 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m36.952 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m37.174 6 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m37.416 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m37.492 8 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m37.614 9 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m37.729 10 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m39.003 1m37.947 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m38.027 12 Tom BOOTH-AMOS Honda 1m39.363 1m38.033 13 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m39.063 1m38.041 14 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m38.367 15 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia 1m39.360 1m38.530 16 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m38.568 17 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m39.705 18 Josh BROOKES BMW 19 Alex OLSEN Honda 1m39.833 20 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m39.924 21 Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha 1m40.214 22 Franco BOURNE Honda 1m40.401 23 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m40.531 24 Davey TODD BMW 1m40.639 25 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki 1m41.728 26 Andrew IRWIN Honda 1m42.940 27 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 1m44.123 28 Shaun WINFIELD Honda 1m44.925

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 395 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 384.5 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 368 4 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 347.5 5 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 338.5 6 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 327 7 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 310 8 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 286 9 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 258 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 171 11 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 159 12 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 152.5 13 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 120.5 14 Danny KENT (Honda) 115 15 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 86 16 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 75 17 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 65 18 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 19 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 38 20 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 30 21 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 22 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 25 23 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 16 24 Davey TODD (Honda) 15 25 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 10 26 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9.5 27 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 9 28 Niccoló CANEPA (Yamaha) 7 29 Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki) 6 30 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 31 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kaw / Yam) 4 32 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 1

Superstock 1000 Race One

Billy McConnell took the penultimate race win of the season at Brands Hatch, beating Alastair Seeley by more than five seconds.

From pole, the Australian got a bad start and dropped back to fifth, working his way back through the pack to hit the front with five laps to go before quickly building a solid lead.

Joe Talbot was third, as Ben Luxton took fourth while Scott Swann was fifth.

Behind, the title fight rumbled on but leader Dan Linfoot was denied the chance to pick up the trophy today when rival Richard Kerr scythed past him into the final corner to take sixth. As a result, the title fight will go down to tomorrow’s series finale.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda / 2 Alastair SEELEY BMW +5.500 3 Joe TALBOT Honda +8.527 4 Ben LUXTON Honda +11.899 5 Scott SWANN Yamaha +11.985 6 Richard KERR Honda +21.318 7 Dan LINFOOT Honda +21.393 8 Ash BEECH Honda +28.204 9 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +28.428 10 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +32.294 11 Tim NEAVE Honda +32.302 12 James HILLIER Yamaha +55.712 13 Richard WHITE BMW +59.698 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +1m05.620 15 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +1m08.398 16 Nathan HARRISON Honda +1m08.557 17 Brent HARRAN BMW +1m16.675 18 Rory PARKER Suzuki +1m16.710 19 Sam COX BMW +1m16.984 20 Clayton GROVER Yamaha +1m17.936 21 John McGUINNESS Honda +1m17.993 22 Matty WHELAN Honda +1m18.458 23 Kieran SMITH Honda +1m32.865 24 Sam OSBORNE Suzuki +1m33.242 25 Peter ECCLES Kawasaki 1 Lap 26 Martin RUITENBEEK Yamaha 1 Lap 27 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 1 Lap 28 Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Callum BEY Suzuki 5 Laps DNF Lewis ROLLO Aprilia 7 Laps DNF Ryan DIXON Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki 9 Laps DNF Joe MOORE Suzuki 11 Laps DNF Connor THOMSON Kawasak 11 Laps

Superstock 1000 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 342 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 311 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 291 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 273 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 248 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 216 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 152 8 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 131 9 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 123 10 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 111 11 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 12 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 72 13 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 72 14 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 66 16 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 61 17 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 50 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 50 19 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 44 20 Brent HARRAN (Honda / BMW) 35 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 25 22 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 23 23 Simon REID (Honda) 13 24 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 25 Richard WHITE (BMW) 7 26 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 5 27 Matty WHELEN (Honda) 3 28 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 29 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 2 30 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 31 Sam COX (BMW) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Richard Cooper was back on the top step of the podium after fending off a charging Tom Booth-Amos for the Brands Hatch Sprint win. The BPE Yamaha rider hit the front on the opening lap and took charge of the race as behind, the battle raged.

As pole-sitter Rhys Irwin dropped back down the order, Australia’s Tom Toparis moved up to second but dropped to third a few laps in when Booth-Amos passed him.

From there, the Gearlink Kawasaki rider set off after Cooper, pressuring him through the closing laps before making a couple of lunges on the final lap which didn’t pay off, although he was able to hold onto second as Cooper crossed the line 1.069secs ahead.

Toparis finished the race third to give the Macadam Racing team another podium, with Dutchman Jaimie van Sikkelerus fourth and Irwin fifth ahead of champion Ben Currie, who came through from 27th place on the grid to a sixth place finish.

Harvey Claridge crossed the line eighth to claim GP2 class honours, with Cameron Fraser second in class and Harry Rowlings third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha 15m16.282 2 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +1.069 3 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +1.366 4 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +5.368 5 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +7.846 6 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +12.238 7 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +18.763 8 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassi +20.329 9 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +20.537 10 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +20.589 11 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +24.727 12 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +36.427 13 SSP Casey O’GORMAN Yamaha +39.907 14 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +40.014 15 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +41.148 16 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +41.759 17 SSP Jamie COWARD Yamaha +53.503 18 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +54.624 19 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +54.632 20 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha +1m02.310 21 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +1m02.660 22 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +1m06.084 23 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m06.340 24 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +1m08.392 25 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +1m15.011 26 GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph +1m28.836 27 CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m29.389 28 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m33.505 29 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m33.962 30 GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos 1 Lap 31 CUP Harry COOK MV 1 Lap Not CLassified DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph 4 Laps DNF CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha 7 Laps DNF CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF SSP Luke JONES Ducati 8 Laps DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph 8 Laps DNF CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati 8 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Point 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 406 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 298 3 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 288 4 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 282 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 246 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 236 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 204 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 203 9 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 183 10 Richard COOPER (Triumph / Yamaha) 182 11 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 176 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 111 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 96 14 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 86 15 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 16 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 55 17 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 18 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 47 19 Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha) 46 20 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 46 21 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 22 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 33 23 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 24 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 25 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 16 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 16 28 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 13 29 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 31 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 32 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 33 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 34 Jamie COWARD (Yamaha) 6 35 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 5 36 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 5 37 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 38 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 39 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 40 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 41 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 42 Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki) 2 43 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 44 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 45 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 1 46 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Point 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 478 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 403 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 266 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 255 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 198 7 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 90 8 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 74 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 10 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 48

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 358 2 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 272 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 240 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 5 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 223 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 219 7 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 188 8 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 164 10 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 136 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 119 12 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 102 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 92 14 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 68 15 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 68 16 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12

Junior Superstock Race One

Sam Laffins won a dramatic penultimate National Junior Superstock race as Owen Jenner stretched his points lead.

Laffins hit the front at the end of lap one when leader, and former points leader Aaron Silvester, highsided coming out of clearways, the first of a number of riders to be caught out on the drying track.

The G&S Racing rider controlled the race all the way to the flag as several riders crashed out, eventually beating Cameron Dawson by 5.508secs with Asher Durham third.

Owen Jenner – who started 12th – crossed the line fourth ahead of Edmund Best, boosting his points lead to 23 over Dawson with just one more race to go.

Junior Superstock Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 16m49.006 2 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +5.508 3 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +11.228 4 Owen JENNER Yamaha +11.271 5 Edmund BEST Yamaha +13.721 6 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +16.705 7 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +16.841 8 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +23.745 9 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +25.002 10 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +29.577 11 Kieran KENT Yamaha +29.969 12 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +31.445 13 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Yamaha +33.227 14 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +33.678 15 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +36.016 16 Harry FOWLE Yamaha +39.452 17 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +39.748 18 Evan PENDRILL Yamaha +52.567 19 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m03.181 20 Aaron MONK Kawasaki +1m03.542 21 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha 2 Laps Not Classified DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha / Not Started NS Adam BROWN Kawasaki – Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki /

Junior Superstock Points