2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Cadwell Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Superbike Race One

Glenn Irwin won the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Cadwell Park on Sunday after holding off a trio of hard-charging Yamahas. Just 0.472s separated the top four who all pulled a few points back on championship leader Tommy Bridewell, who finished fifth.

At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers had initially led the pack, but Irwin was instantly on the attack to claim the lead ahead of the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider and Leon Haslam as the trio made the best of their front row starts.

As Irwin maintained his lead, Kyle Ryde moved into third place with Jason O’Halloran coming along for the ride. Haslam was forced to retire from the race with a technical problem on lap three, ending his hopes of a podium return at Cadwell Park.

Vickers made a move at Charlies for the lead on the eleventh lap, but Irwin wasted no time in regaining the position and by Park, he was back ahead on the BeerMonster Ducati.

The leading trio had a slight edge, but in the final stages of the race, O’Halloran had closed back in on his rivals ahead of him.

Ryde snatched second from Vickers on the final lap with a move on the brakes into Park, but Irwin had just enough on the dash to the chequered flag to claim victory in his milestone 200th Bennetts BSB race by just 0.118s.

O’Halloran had been closing in, but he had to settle for fourth on the McAMS Yamaha with championship leader Tommy Bridewell claiming fifth place as his lead in the standings was reduced to 19.5 points ahead of Monday’s two races.

Lee Jackson was sixth for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team, just ahead of Christian Iddon.

FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team pairing Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman crossed the line in eigth and ninth while Jack Kennedy completed the top ten on the Mar-Train Yamaha.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 17m26.316 2 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +0.118 3 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +0.250 4 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +0.472 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +1.686 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +1.887 7 Christian IDDON Ducati +2.796 8 Josh BROOKES BMW +8.105 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW +8.940 10 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +9.255 11 Tom NEAVE Honda +14.057 12 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +20.142 13 Franco BOURNE Honda +22.124 14 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +28.411 15 Luke MOSSEY BMW +33.456 16 Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +34.272 17 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda +36.484 18 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +42.619 Not Classified DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Charlie NESBITT Honda 7 Laps DNF Leon HASLAM BMW 10 Laps

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Q1 Q2 1 Ryan VICKERS 1m25.847 2 Leon HASLAM 1m25.895 3 Glenn IRWIN 1m25.979 4 Kyle RYDE 1m26.070 5 Jason O’HALLORAN 1m26.102 6 Lee JACKSON 1m26.172 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL 1m26.207 8 Christian IDDON 1m26.217 9 Peter HICKMAN 1m26.228 10 Josh BROOKES 1m26.351 11 Jack KENNEDY 1m26.948 1m26.538 12 Storm STACEY 1m26.592 13 Bradley PERIE 1m27.368 1m27.159 14 Tom NEAVE 1m27.111 1m28.105 15 Charlie NESBITT 16 Luke MOSSEY 1m27.418 17 Franco BOURNE 1m27.820 18 Luke STAPLEFORD 1m27.963 19 Jack SCOTT 1m28.094 20 Héctor BARBERÁ 1m28.505 21 Louis VALLELEY 1m28.666

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 263 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 236.5 3 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 212.5 4 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 208 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 201 6 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 185.5 7 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 178 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 175 9 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 159 10 Danny KENT (Honda) 115 11 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 110 12 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 108.5 13 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 81 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 66.5 15 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 58 16 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 49 17 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 18 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 27 19 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 20 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 25 21 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 16 22 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 11 23 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9.5 24 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 7 25 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 26 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 27 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 2 28 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 1

Superstock 1000 Qualifying

Billy McConnell continued his strong Cadwell run as he powered to pole ahead of Richard Kerr.

McConnell’s best lap of 1min 27.965s was 0.226secs clear of AMD Motorsport’s Kerr, as Tim Neave put the Marvel HCL Honda in third place on the grid.

Ash Beech ended the session fourth quickest to head row two with Joe Talbot fifth.

Brayden Elliot will start from the fourth row after qualifying 12th.

Superstock 1000 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 1m28.029 2 Richard KERR Honda +0.426 3 Joe TALBOT Honda +0.760 4 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.833 5 Alastair SEELEY BMW +0.958 6 Tim NEAVE Honda +1.006 7 Ben LUXTON Honda +1.542 8 Ash BEECH Honda +1.776 9 Scott SWANN Yamaha +2.122 10 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +2.163 11 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +2.183 12 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +2.220 13 Simon REID Honda +2.264 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +2.352 15 Philip CROWE BMW +2.384 16 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +2.488 17 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +2.505 18 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki +2.557 19 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +2.691 20 David ALLINGHAM Honda +2.697 21 Conor CUMMINS Honda +2.880 22 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +3.010 23 Sam COX BMW +3.160 24 Kieran SMITH Honda +3.868 25 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +4.078 26 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +4.083 27 Richard WHITE BMW +4.180 28 Rory PARKER Suzuki +4.527 29 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +4.546 30 Callum BEY Suzuki +5.193 31 Joe MOORE Suzuki +7.098 32 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +7.525 QUALIFYING LAPTIME (110.0% of 1:28.029) = 1:36.831 33 Scott McFARLANE GBR Suzuki – True Heroes Racing +10.330

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Ben Currie extended his championship lead to 39 points as he beat Luke Stapleford in the Sprint race – as rival Rhys Irwin crashed out while running second.

From pole, Currie got a clean and quick getaway at the lights to take the lead and held it all the way to flag, beating Stapleford by 0.433secs, who had moved into second position when Irwin crashed on lap seven.

Tom Booth-Amos finished third, just 0.124secs behind Stapleford as Tom Toparis was fourth and Richard Cooper fifth.

Cameron Fraser took the GP2 class honours as he crossed the line 11th overall with Harry Rowlings taking second in class and Harvey Claridge third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 18m01.730 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +0.433 3 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +0.557 4 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +8.318 5 SSP Richard COOPER Triumph +9.401 6 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +9.875 7 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +13.832 8 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +20.482 9 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +26.208 10 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +28.362 11 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +37.112 12 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +40.058 13 SSP Thomas STRUDWICK Yamaha +40.454 14 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +42.118 15 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +42.887 16 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Suzuki +52.549 17 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +54.737 18 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +55.648 19 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +58.950 20 SSP Lee WELLS Yamaha +1m03.674 21 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki +1m04.117 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m04.517 23 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m08.439 24 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m08.642 25 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +1m08.792 26 GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos +1m29.770 27 GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph +1 Lap 28 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph 1 Lap DNF SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 7 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha 8 Laps DNF CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 11 Laps DNF CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 11 Laps

Supersport Points

Pos Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 269 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 230 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 224 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 218 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 193 6 Luke JONES (Ducati) 150 7 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 149 8 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 146 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 120 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 113 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 103 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 70 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 17 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 18 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 19 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 29 20 James McMANUS (Triumph) 24 21 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 22 22 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 14 25 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 28 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 29 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 30 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 31 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 4 32 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 33 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 34 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 35 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 36 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 37 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1 38 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 338 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 271 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 172 5 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 122 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 118 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 40 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 14

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 229 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 214 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 200 4 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 5 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 170 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 151 8 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 106 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 103 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 82 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 71 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 62 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 42 14 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 36 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Junior Superstock Qualifying

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch will head the grid for tomorrow’s Pirelli National Junior Superstock race after clocking a best lap of 1min 30.641s.

Second quickest was Cameron Hall, who ended the session 0.483secs behind Hatch as Declan Connell bagged the final front row spot.

Harrison Crosby was fourth with Sam Laffins fifth.

Junior Superstock Qualifying Results