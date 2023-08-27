2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Eight – Cadwell Park
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Superbike Race One
Glenn Irwin won the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Cadwell Park on Sunday after holding off a trio of hard-charging Yamahas. Just 0.472s separated the top four who all pulled a few points back on championship leader Tommy Bridewell, who finished fifth.
At the start of the race, Ryan Vickers had initially led the pack, but Irwin was instantly on the attack to claim the lead ahead of the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha rider and Leon Haslam as the trio made the best of their front row starts.
As Irwin maintained his lead, Kyle Ryde moved into third place with Jason O’Halloran coming along for the ride. Haslam was forced to retire from the race with a technical problem on lap three, ending his hopes of a podium return at Cadwell Park.
Vickers made a move at Charlies for the lead on the eleventh lap, but Irwin wasted no time in regaining the position and by Park, he was back ahead on the BeerMonster Ducati.
The leading trio had a slight edge, but in the final stages of the race, O’Halloran had closed back in on his rivals ahead of him.
Ryde snatched second from Vickers on the final lap with a move on the brakes into Park, but Irwin had just enough on the dash to the chequered flag to claim victory in his milestone 200th Bennetts BSB race by just 0.118s.
O’Halloran had been closing in, but he had to settle for fourth on the McAMS Yamaha with championship leader Tommy Bridewell claiming fifth place as his lead in the standings was reduced to 19.5 points ahead of Monday’s two races.
Lee Jackson was sixth for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team, just ahead of Christian Iddon.
FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team pairing Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman crossed the line in eigth and ninth while Jack Kennedy completed the top ten on the Mar-Train Yamaha.
Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|17m26.316
|2
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.118
|3
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|+0.250
|4
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+0.472
|5
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+1.686
|6
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.887
|7
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+2.796
|8
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+8.105
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+8.940
|10
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+9.255
|11
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+14.057
|12
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|+20.142
|13
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|+22.124
|14
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+28.411
|15
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+33.456
|16
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+34.272
|17
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|Honda
|+36.484
|18
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki
|+42.619
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|10 Laps
Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Ryan VICKERS
|1m25.847
|2
|Leon HASLAM
|1m25.895
|3
|Glenn IRWIN
|1m25.979
|4
|Kyle RYDE
|1m26.070
|5
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|1m26.102
|6
|Lee JACKSON
|1m26.172
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|1m26.207
|8
|Christian IDDON
|1m26.217
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|1m26.228
|10
|Josh BROOKES
|1m26.351
|11
|Jack KENNEDY
|1m26.948
|1m26.538
|12
|Storm STACEY
|1m26.592
|13
|Bradley PERIE
|1m27.368
|1m27.159
|14
|Tom NEAVE
|1m27.111
|1m28.105
|15
|Charlie NESBITT
|16
|Luke MOSSEY
|1m27.418
|17
|Franco BOURNE
|1m27.820
|18
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|1m27.963
|19
|Jack SCOTT
|1m28.094
|20
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|1m28.505
|21
|Louis VALLELEY
|1m28.666
Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|263
|2
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|236.5
|3
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|212.5
|4
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|208
|5
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|201
|6
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|185.5
|7
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|178
|8
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|175
|9
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|159
|10
|Danny KENT (Honda)
|115
|11
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|110
|12
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|108.5
|13
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|81
|14
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|66.5
|15
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|58
|16
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|49
|17
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|44
|18
|Luke MOSSEY (BMW)
|27
|19
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|26
|20
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|25
|21
|Tito RABAT (Yamaha)
|16
|22
|Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki)
|11
|23
|Josh OWENS (Honda)
|9.5
|24
|Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda)
|7
|25
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|6
|26
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|27
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|2
|28
|Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki)
|1
Superstock 1000 Qualifying
Billy McConnell continued his strong Cadwell run as he powered to pole ahead of Richard Kerr.
McConnell’s best lap of 1min 27.965s was 0.226secs clear of AMD Motorsport’s Kerr, as Tim Neave put the Marvel HCL Honda in third place on the grid.
Ash Beech ended the session fourth quickest to head row two with Joe Talbot fifth.
Brayden Elliot will start from the fourth row after qualifying 12th.
Superstock 1000 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|1m28.029
|2
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+0.426
|3
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+0.760
|4
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+0.833
|5
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+0.958
|6
|Tim NEAVE
|Honda
|+1.006
|7
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+1.542
|8
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+1.776
|9
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+2.122
|10
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+2.163
|11
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+2.183
|12
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+2.220
|13
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+2.264
|14
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+2.352
|15
|Philip CROWE
|BMW
|+2.384
|16
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+2.488
|17
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+2.505
|18
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Kawasaki
|+2.557
|19
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+2.691
|20
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+2.697
|21
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+2.880
|22
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|+3.010
|23
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+3.160
|24
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+3.868
|25
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+4.078
|26
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+4.083
|27
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+4.180
|28
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+4.527
|29
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+4.546
|30
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+5.193
|31
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+7.098
|32
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+7.525
|QUALIFYING LAPTIME (110.0% of 1:28.029) = 1:36.831
|33
|Scott McFARLANE
|GBR Suzuki – True Heroes Racing
|+10.330
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Ben Currie extended his championship lead to 39 points as he beat Luke Stapleford in the Sprint race – as rival Rhys Irwin crashed out while running second.
From pole, Currie got a clean and quick getaway at the lights to take the lead and held it all the way to flag, beating Stapleford by 0.433secs, who had moved into second position when Irwin crashed on lap seven.
Tom Booth-Amos finished third, just 0.124secs behind Stapleford as Tom Toparis was fourth and Richard Cooper fifth.
Cameron Fraser took the GP2 class honours as he crossed the line 11th overall with Harry Rowlings taking second in class and Harvey Claridge third.
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|18m01.730
|2
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+0.433
|3
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|+0.557
|4
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+8.318
|5
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Triumph
|+9.401
|6
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+9.875
|7
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+13.832
|8
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+20.482
|9
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+26.208
|10
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+28.362
|11
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+37.112
|12
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+40.058
|13
|SSP
|Thomas STRUDWICK
|Yamaha
|+40.454
|14
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+42.118
|15
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+42.887
|16
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Suzuki
|+52.549
|17
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+54.737
|18
|CUP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+55.648
|19
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+58.950
|20
|SSP
|Lee WELLS
|Yamaha
|+1m03.674
|21
|CUP
|Caiden WILKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.117
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1m04.517
|23
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m08.439
|24
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|+1m08.642
|25
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|+1m08.792
|26
|GP2
|Owen MELLOR
|Nykos
|+1m29.770
|27
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|+1 Lap
|28
|SSP
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
Supersport Points
|Pos
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|269
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|230
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|224
|4
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|218
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|193
|6
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|150
|7
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|149
|8
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|146
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|120
|10
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|113
|11
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|103
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|93
|13
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|70
|14
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|15
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|16
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|35
|17
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|18
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|30
|19
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|29
|20
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|24
|21
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|22
|22
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|23
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|18
|24
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|14
|25
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|10
|27
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|9
|28
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|29
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki)
|7
|30
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|31
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha)
|4
|32
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|33
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|34
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|35
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|36
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|37
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|1
|38
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|338
|2
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|272
|3
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|271
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|172
|5
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|122
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|118
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|58
|8
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|40
|9
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|14
Supersport Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|229
|2
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|214
|3
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|200
|4
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|172
|5
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|170
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|151
|8
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|106
|9
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|103
|10
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|82
|11
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|71
|12
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|62
|13
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|42
|14
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|36
|15
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|16
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
Junior Superstock Qualifying
Young Aussie Jacob Hatch will head the grid for tomorrow’s Pirelli National Junior Superstock race after clocking a best lap of 1min 30.641s.
Second quickest was Cameron Hall, who ended the session 0.483secs behind Hatch as Declan Connell bagged the final front row spot.
Harrison Crosby was fourth with Sam Laffins fifth.
Junior Superstock Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|1m30.641
|2
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+0.483
|3
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+1.268
|4
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+1.333
|5
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+1.376
|6
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+1.381
|7
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+1.391
|8
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+1.549
|9
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+1.769
|10
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+1.795
|11
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.885
|12
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+1.895
|13
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+2.015
|14
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+2.111
|15
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|+2.169
|16
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+2.209
|17
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+2.239
|18
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+2.570
|19
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+2.681
|20
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+3.352
|21
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+3.596
|22
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+3.753
|23
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+3.851
|24
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+3.978
|25
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+4.461
|26
|Adam BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+4.761
|27
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+4.946
|28
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+5.097
|29
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+5.162
|30
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+5.445
|31
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+6.029
|32
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+6.056
|QUALIFYING LAPTIME (110.0% of 1:30.641) = 1:39.705
|33
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Yamaha
|+11.964
|34
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|/