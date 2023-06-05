2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Four – Sweden

Friday AKRAPOVIC Super Test

Round Four of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship kicked off earlier than usual, with the AKRAPOVIC Super Test taking place on Thursday on a short and technical special test.

As was the case last weekend in Finland, Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman put in the fastest time of the night in Skovde. While Freeman was the benchmark, his margin of victory tonight was much less than in Heinola as championship rivals Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia and Steve Holcombe (Beta) virtually shadowing him across the finish line.

Freeman took a slender three-tenths of a second lead over Garcia heading into Friday’s racing, with Holcombe a further three tenths of a second adrift in third. With this trio already heading the time sheets, tomorrow looks set to be another incredible battle for victory.

A great ride from Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) in Juniors saw him set a scorcher of a time that few could match. Placing fourth outright and fastest of his category, his confidence will be high heading into tomorrow’s racing.

In the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, Rieju’s Rosie Rowett will be pleased with her ride. She took the AKRAPOVIC Super Test win by a healthy eight tenths of a second. Fantic’s Jane Daniels placed as runner-up, with Yamaha’s Jessica Gardiner third.

Day One – Saturday

There was an excited atmosphere in the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship paddock as competitors rolled out for day one’s racing at round four in Skovde, Sweden. A big day at the office was on the cards for all with 11 special tests dishing out a super-sized one hour and 30 minutes of timed racing for the front runners.

The big talking point for competitors as they left the MILWAUKEE Parc Ferme was the back-to-back enduro tests. With a nine-minute Cross Pro Enduro Test added to the nine-minute JUST1 Enduro Test, today was set to favour those most comfortable between the trees.

Straight off the bat, Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman kept his lead from the AKRAPOVIC Super Test alive by winning the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test and then going quickest in the JUST1 Enduro Test to open a three-second advantage over Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia.

Steve Holcombe (Beta) was a further nine seconds back in third, the CH Racing Sherco duo of Hamish MacDonald and Zach Pichon jointly five seconds behind to remain in the hunt.

While Freeman topped the opening JUST1 Enduro Test it was by a minuscule three hundredths of a second, meaning it wasn’t like the killer blow he had landed last week in Finland. Garcia was quick to sense that and won the following Cross Pro Enduro Test to halve Freeman’s lead. And with the pair virtually tying on time in the ACERBIS Cross Test, it was game on as they headed into lap two of three.

For the rest of the day the pair went toe-to-toe, with Holcombe sneaking in a Cross Pro Enduro Test win too. On the final Cross Pro Enduro Test it was Freeman who cracked. A crash handed Garcia the breathing room he needed, and with time running out, victory went the Spaniard’s way.

With Freeman forced to concede defeat today, it was Holcombe who followed him home for third. While the battle for victory grabbed the majority of the limelight, there was little to separate the gap to fourth, fifth and sixth.

Putting in his best ride of the season, RedMoto Honda’s Nathan Watson won the final ACERBIS Cross test to take fourth. GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona was super consistent all day for fifth, with MacDonald placing an eventual sixth.

The Enduro1 category saw another victory for Josep Garica (KTM). Zach Pichon (Sherco) fended off Theo Espinasse (Beta) for second.

Steve Holcombe (Beta) appears to have the measure of Enduro2 and won again. Nathan Watson (Honda) kept in front of Andrea Verona (GASGAS) for second. Daniel Milner was seventh, with Wil Ruprecht ninth.

Beta’s Brad Freeman was best of the Enduro3 class for the seventh consecutive time. Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco) and Matteo Cavallo (TM Racing) rounded out the podium.

In the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, Fantic’s Jane Daniels once again put in a winning ride. After Rieju’s Rosie Rowett won the AKRAPOVIC Super Test, Daniels didn’t waste any time restoring order by going on a lap one winning spree. Winning three tests she put herself in the lead and didn’t falter for the remainder of the day.

For Rowett it was a very strong ride for second. Along with many top-two special test times, she also took an ACERBIS Cross Test win. Yamaha’s Jessica Gardiner was third. Linnes Akesson (Beta) finished fourth on home soil, with Nieve Holmes (Sherco) rounding out the top five.

The GALFER Junior Enduro World Championship was all about the battle of the Swede’s Max Ahlin (KTM) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic), with Jed Etchells (Fantic) in tow. While Ahlin enjoyed a stunning ride in the AKRAPOVIC Super Test, Norrbin did not. Ending it 39th and 23 seconds behind Ahlin, he would spend his day trying to race back into contention.

Doing exactly that he went on a winning run midday, setting the quickest time in five consecutive tests. However, Ahlin was never too far behind and with that gap only gradually closing, Ahlin did everything right to win. Despite his best efforts, Norrbin will have to try again tomorrow if he wants to stand on the top step of the podium on home soil. Coming on strong on the final lap, Etchells topped two special tests for third overall and may just have a little more in the tank for the Swedes.

Day One Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Bike Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:28:39.67 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +8.86 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta +28.08 4 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda +1:06.46 5 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +1:12.19 6 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +1:15.83 7 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:26.04 8 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +1:31.57 9 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +2:12.19 10 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +2:20.73 11 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +2:20.92 12 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Sherco +2:21.09 13 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM RACING +2:29.69 14 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN E1 Honda +2:43.89 15 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +2:49.37 16 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +2:51.55 17 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +3:06.08 18 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:18.47 19 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 TM RACING +3:22.22 20 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 GASGAS +3:35.53

Day Two – Sunday

After his Day One victory, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia was hungry to win again. However, starting his day with ninth on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test left him with some work to do.

Upfront and it was the familiar Beta Factory Racing duo of Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe leading the way. Winning the back-to-back JUST1 Enduro Test and Cross Pro Enduro Test, Garcia managed to put himself into the lead over Freeman and Holcombe.

With the race back on, we were set for another exciting three-way fight for victory. On lap two Garcia again went quickest on both enduro tests to stretch a lead over Holcombe and Freeman. Sixteen seconds clear, the Spaniard was looking tough to beat. But on the final JUST1 Enduro Test his luck suddenly ran out.

Crashing out of the race with a collarbone injury Garcia’s day was over, putting Freeman back into the lead by 12 seconds, with Holcombe and Watson giving chase.

Holcombe then topped the Cross Pro Enduro Test and with a crash from Freeman the lead changed hands once again. Now six seconds to the good, Holcombe would not be beaten, and he stayed clean to win EnduroGP for the first time this season.

Behind Holcombe and Freeman, RedMoto Honda’s Nathan Watson was also on a charge. With the exit of Garcia, he knew a podium result was up for grabs. Fighting off GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona, Watson topped the final POLISPORT Extreme test to get the job done and make it a British 1-2-3 in EnduroGP.

Although missing out on a top three result, day two was a much improved one for Verona. Three seconds behind Watson, he ended his day in fourth. Another strong result from Beta Oxmoto’s Theo Espinasse saw him complete the top five.

Andrea Verona

“It wasn’t a bad weekend, but still not where we want to be in the results. We made some good steps forward from last weekend’s race in Finland and it was a good help for sure. I’m struggling a bit in the rougher special tests, and I can’t quite keep pushing hard. Day two was good. I took another step forward and was fighting for the podium in EnduroGP again. It’s been a positive end to a difficult two races, but I feel like Slovakia can be better again.”

With Garcia crashing out, it opened the door for a new Enduro1 class winner to come through. Holding off CH Racing Sherco’s Zach Pichon, Theo Espinasse (Beta) took a well-deserved victory. Fast Eddy Racing’s Jamie McCanney took third.

With his EnduroGP victory, Beta’s Steve Holcombe extended his Enduro2 points lead with another win. Nathan Watson (Honda) and Andrea Verona (GASGAS) completed the podium. Daniel Milner was again seventh, with Wil Ruprecht 11th.

Steve Holcombe

“It’s been a brilliant weekend. After a strong ride in Finland, I managed to carry that form into Sweden. The tests were long, tough, and pretty brutal, but I knew it would be a long, tough event, and today I tried to remain patient with it all. Ending day one in third, again, I really wanted more and felt there were a few places I could improve. The lead came to me on the final lap, and I didn’t let go. It’s great to get back on top of the podium.”

Beta’s Brad Freeman remains undefeated in Enduro3 with another class win. TM Racing’s Matteo Cavallo edged out Morgan Lesiardo (Sherco) by just half of a second for the runner-up result.

In the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship there was no change at the top of the leader board. Fantic’s Jane Daniels topped the first four special tests to cement an early lead. Unchallenged she won the day by over one minute. RedMoto Honda’s Francesca Nocera put in a fast final lap to finish in second place. Yamaha’s Jessica Gardiner took third thanks to the fastest time on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test.

While the previous day’s GALFER Junior Enduro World Championship was a close race, Fantic’s Albin Norrbin made sure things went to script. The Swede kicked off his day as the rider to beat, setting the fastest times in the first seven special tests. Building up a very healthy lead, Norrbin backed it off a little on the final lap to ensure victory.

Fifth yesterday, Axel Semb (Husqvarna) showed he had some extra speed up his sleeve. Battling with day one winner Max Ahlin (KTM) and Jed Etchells (Fantic), Semb ended his day as the runner-up, with Ahlin holding Etchells off by six seconds for third. Sergio Navarro (Husqvarna) signed off his GP of Sweden with fifth.

Day Two Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Bike Gap 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta 1:29:59.03 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +7.83 3 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda +22.37 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +26.11 5 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +1:19.93 6 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:34.25 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:51.96 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +1:54.92 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM RACING +2:01.36 10 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Sherco +2:01.92 11 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +2:11.49 12 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 Sherco +2:18.25 13 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 TM RACING +2:19.44 14 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +2:19.56 15 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +2:35.67 16 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +3:24.88 17 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 Honda +3:25.65 18 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +3:57.63 19 HALJALA Hermanni FIN E1 Beta +4:11.18 20 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +4:12.37

EnduroGP Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 151 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 127 3 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 112 4 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 108 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 81 6 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 67 7 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 62 8 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 61 9 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 44 10 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 43 11 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 31 12 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 27 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 22 14 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 22 15 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 18 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 16 17 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 16 18 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 19 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 12 20 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 10 21 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 3 22 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 3

E1 Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 137 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 116 3 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 112 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 99 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 95 6 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 93 7 SORECA Davide ITA Sherco 62 8 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 61 9 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 59 10 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 49 11 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 31 12 GESLIN Anthony FRA Husqvarna 21 13 FASTH Adam SWE KTM 18 14 HUEBNER Edward GER KTM 17 15 MINOT Carlo ITA KTM 14 16 GUNNERHEIM Alexander SWE KTM 10 17 OBRADO GARCIA Samuel ESP GASGAS 8 18 SEGANTINI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 6 19 JOCHEMS Tommie NED KTM 5 20 PAVONE Luca ITA TM RACING 2

E2 Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 154 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 136 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 112 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 98 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 77 6 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 75 7 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 72 8 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 59 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 39 10 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 33 11 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 31 12 KUTULAS Nicolas Andres ARG KTM 24 13 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 19 14 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 17 15 MARTINI Gianluca ITA GASGAS 16 16 LINDHOLM Casper SWE Husqvarna 12 17 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Beta 12 18 NELSON Oliver SWE KTM 10 19 SILVA Renato POR Beta 8 20 LOFQUIST Franz SWE Yamaha 6 21 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 6 22 BIGIARINI Alessio ITA Husqvarna 5 23 MEISOLA Ville FIN Kawasaki 2

E3 Standings

Rank Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 160 2 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 118 3 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 116 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 104 5 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 84 6 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 78 7 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 58 8 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 55 9 LE QUERE Leo FRA Rieju 51 10 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 50 11 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 37 12 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 35 13 BUXTON Tom NZL Sherco 31 14 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 23 15 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 12 16 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 3 17 MARTINI Andrea ITA Sherco 1

FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship