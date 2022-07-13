2023 GASGAS Trials Range

After two years of extensive development, the latest and best generation of GASGAS trial bikes are now rolling off the production line in Terrassa, Spain and are the result of serious investment made by PIERER Mobility AG, the parent group behind the likes of KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and WP.

That knowhow from the parent group has been combined with the GASGAS trial specialists to create a strengthened R&D team, a re-energised GASGAS Factory Racing trial team, and a clearer, more detailed testing process, which directly led to the creation of an all-new generation of GASGAS trial bikes.

GASGAS claim that all six 2023 models – two TXT GP and four TXT RACING – set new standards for trial bike performance with verything on the outgoing generation thoroughly analysed then refined or replaced with better, stronger, or lighter parts.

The four proven capacities – 300cc, 280cc, 250cc, and 125cc – are retained giving riders of all ages and abilities the chance to experience something very special.

The TXT GP is available in only two of those four displacement sizes – 300cc and 250cc. Designed specifically for the more serious riders out there after some of the very best 2-stroke trial bikes that money can buy.

The TXT RACING models will land in dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from September 2022, with the TXT GP trial bikes arriving shortly after.

Beneath the brand-new bodywork is where the real developments have been made – to the red powder-coated frame.

Featuring a long list of improvements, the complete TXT RACING and TXT GP line-ups are claimed to both perform and handle better than ever and the reliability of the super compact, high-performance 2-stroke motors also improved.

Technical Highlights

2023 GASGAS TXT RACING

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

New aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics and modern styling

New, stronger clutch cover improves durability

New footrest design for improved control

New exhaust and silencer with super-durable end cap

New, redesigned kick starter for improved starting

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, shorter and adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5mm of travel

NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips

TECH shock allows for a personalised rebound and spring preload set up

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs

Michelin Trial X11 tyres front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

Technical Highlights

2023 GASGAS TXT GP

New lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts

Newly developed, black anodized aluminum front hangers create strong connection between steering head and a larger skid plate

New bodywork with in-mold graphics styled in line with GASGAS Factory Racing

New cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customized power

New, redesigned kick starter for improved starting

New NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips

New GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad

TECH front fork with 174.5mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity

TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable for riders to create a personalised set-up

CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps anodized in black

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes

Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim

Michelin Trial X11 tyres front and rear for maximum traction

Patented 4/6-speed transmission

FIM approved rear brake disc