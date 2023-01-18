Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

Harley’s svelte Nightster tips the scales at a relatively svelte (for a Harley) 219 kg which is down nearly 10 kg on the Sportster S. Nightster also runs more sporting rubber sizes than Sportster S, a 100/90-19 on the front and 150/80-16 on the rear of the Nightster.

A 975 cc version of the new Revolution Max engine turns that rear tyre via belt drive and pumps out 90 horsepower at 7500 rpm, peak torque is 95 Nm at 5000 rpm. That is 31 horsepower down on the 121 ponies pumped out by the 1252 cc version of the Revolution Max that powers the Sportster S.

Like the Sportster S, the Nightster uses the engine as a stressed member in the chassis.

It also employs twin shocks on the rear instead of the Sportster S monoshock, though in this iteration that suspension has no linkage. Something else missing from the rear of the 2022 Nightster was anywhere to put a passenger, but for 2023 Harley are introducing the Nightster Special that features a passenger seat and foot pegs for two-up riding.

The bar riser on the Nightster Special positions your hands two-inches up and one-inch further back than the regular Nightster, which has now been dropped from the range.

A new four-inch diameter round digital TFT screen with Bluetooth now sits much lower than the previous display.

New split-spoke rims make an appearance complete with tyre pressure monitoring.

The Nightster Special now has five ride modes, two extra than before, and includes a USB charge port.

Nightster Special will retail in Australia from $25,995, that’s two-grand more than the Nightster model it replaces, but is more affordable than the $28,495 Sportster S.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Specifications