Americans expect a huge Harley presence at Daytona Bike Week, and they’re never disappointed. Milwaukee knows who butters its popcorn in that regard, and it has come to the week-long Daytona event armed for bear.

Its Harley-Davidson Display Area at the Daytona International Speedway showcases its Icons Motorcycle Collection and its limited-run Enthusiasts Motorcycle Collection, which is all about a new paint-scheme called “Tobacco Fade” and a cool marketing way of saying “brown.”

So, the Icon model Harley’s got at the pointy end this year, is the Hydra-Glide Revival Model, which is limited to only 1750 bikes worldwide.

It draws its design inspirations – red paint with white panels on the tanks, and period chrome badging – from the 1956-57 Hydra-Glides.

It also comes with a two-tone screen, a solo seat, and saddlebags swooshing with leather fringing and sparkling with chrome conchos. It’s pure 50s nostalgia – and no-one does that better than Harley.

The Hydra-Glide Revival model also draws its design inspiration from the upcoming film, The Bikeriders, which follows the rise of a mid-western bike club through the eyes of its members. The film is due for release later this year.

Harley is also debuting its Tobacco Fade paint as part of its Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection.

Again, Harley limits the amount of bikes it paints this intriguing shade of brown to less than 2000, across three models in this instance.

You can get your Tri Glide Ultra, your Ultra Limited, or your Low Rider ST all be-browned – so it will remind you of rock’n’roll by replicating the finish on guitars, basses, and drum kits from the 60s.

You will be further reminded of music when you note the tank medallion draws its inspiration from the grooves of a vinyl record.

Then there’s a graphic on the front guard that’s meant to look like a guitar pick.

The paint is very trick, as you’d expect. It is applied in such a way as to fade it to the edge of metallic gold panels, and with the caramel-coloured pin-striping, your ascent to Peak Brown…oops, Tobacco Fade, is complete.

Harley insists you “strap down your bedroll and make a run for the border”, but that’s maybe not a good idea in Australia, since you’ll ride straight into the sea.