2023 Indian FTR range

Headlining the 2023 model year news for Indian Motorcycles is the introduction of a new FTR Sport.

Replacing FTR S, the FTR Sport sits just below the premium FTR R Carbon.

FTR Sport’s bold aesthetics and sporty componentry, chin fairing and seat cowl, and new colour scheme takes the FTR out of the dark and I think the lighter approach works really well.

New for 2023, the FTR Sport and FTR R Carbon are upgraded with a four-inch round touch-screen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring navigation.

Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) provide unique performance experiences for varying preferences and riding conditions, while Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS provide confident, predictable handling in all conditions.

The FTR R Carbon separates itself as the premium offering with carbon-fibre components, premium seat, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and a gold piggy-back shock.

The FTR Sport touts a new tank panel design and is available in Black Metallic with Indy Red accents and White Lightning with Indy Red and Black Metallic accents.

The iconic Indian script logo tank panels are exclusive to the FTR R Carbon, which is finished with a classy Cloud Silver and Championship Gold pin-striping.

While primary componentry carry-over for FTR, all FTR models now offer a new sports exhaust muffler and a retuned front braking system, which provides a firmer feel.

Indian Motorcycle also moved the speedometer up for easier viewing and added a new clutch for improved feel and performance.

The 2023 Indian FTR Sport will go on sale for $25,995 Ride Away while the top spec’ FTR R Carbon will retail for $27,995 Ride Away. The 2023 Indian models are expected to start arriving in Australia from late March.

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Specifications

Engine – 1203 cc, 60-degree, DOHC, 4-valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled

Bore x Stroke – 102mm x 73.6mm

Compression Ratio – 12.5 : 1

Claimed Power – 123 hp (92 kW) at 7750 rpm

Claimed Torque – 118 Nm at 6000 rpm

Exhaust – 2-into-1, catalyst in collector

Induction – Closed loop fuel injection / 60 mm throttle body

Transmission – 6-speed, Clutch Assist & slip, multi-plate wet

Oil & Oil Capacity – SAE 15W60, 4.15 ltr

Front Suspension – Öhlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork, 43mm diameter, 120 mm travel

Rear Suspension – Öhlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP, 120 mm travel

Front Braking System – Brembo Dual 320mm T5 Rotor / 4 Piston Calipers

Rear Braking System – Brembo Single 260mm T5 Rotor / 2 Piston Calipers

Tyres – 120/70ZR17 (F), 180/55ZR17 (R)

Dry Weight – 221 kg

Ground Clearance – 165 mm

Length – 2223 mm

Rake/Trail – 25.3° / 100 mm

Seat Height (Laden/Unladen) – 780 mm / 817 mm

Wheelbase – 1524mm

Lean Angle – 43°

Arrives – Q2, 2023

RRP – $27,995 Ride Away

2023 Indian FTR Sport Specifications