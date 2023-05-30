2023 Isle of Man TT Results

Qualifying – Tuesday

Peter Hickman set the quickest lap on the second night of qualifying at the Isle of Man TT Races, lapping at 132.079mph on his FHO Racing BMW Superbike. That was a second quicker than Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) with Michael Dunlop a further second back on the Hawk Racing Honda.

Dunlop did, however, top the Superstock class after lapping at 131.843mph with Ben and Tom Birchall fastest in the Sidecar class with a lap of 118.316mph on their Steadplan/Hager LCR Honda.

With clear blue skies and sunshine once more, riders were warned of the bright sun on the west part of the circuit, including at Union Mills, Ballagarey and the Hawthorn, and it was Harrison who was first away on his Superbike followed by Dunlop who opted for his Superstock machine first time out.

Next to go were David Johnson, Jamie Coward, James Hillier, Josh Brookes, Michael Rutter, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd and Hickman and it was Harrison who was first to complete a lap at 131.974mph with Dunlop only a fraction slower on his Superstock Honda after lapping at 131.843mph.

Hickman was quickest on the opening lap though with a speed of 132.079mph, the first man to break the 132mph barrier this week, whilst Conor Cummins (130.924mph) slotted into third on the Superbike leaderboard ahead of his Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team-mate Todd (129.920mph), Coward (128.488mph) and Hillier (128.029mph).

Brookes, meanwhile, was second quickest in the Superstock category at 126.282mph with newcomers Erno Kostamo and Matthieu Lagrive lapping at 114.976mph and 111.560mph respectively.

Second time around and speeds were slightly slower with Hickman again the quickest at 131.712mph with Harrison lapping at 131.351mph. Dunlop switched to his Superbike and posted a speed of 131.141mph but Todd (129.261mph) and Coward (129.60mph) were two riders who managed to improve. Cummins was out of luck though, the Manxman reported to have stopped at the 33rd Milestone.

Hillier was another to improve, at 128.189mph, with Julian Trummer impressing on the WH Racing with Dynobike BMW at 124.247mph. Shaun Anderson was up to third on the Superstock leaderboard at 125.841mph just ahead of Mike Browne, the Cork man lapping at 125.745mph.

Hickman, Harrison and Hillier all went out for a third lap on their Superstock machines with Harrison posting a lap of exactly 125mph but Hickman experienced problems and pulled off the course at Ballacraine. Speeds were all reduced though due to the setting sun but also due to yellow flags being displayed from the Bottom of Barregarrow to Kirk Michael after Mark Goodings’ bike expired.

Oil on the course, led to the evening’s Supersport and Supertwin session being cancelled and it was 8.25pm before the Sidecar class got underway.

The Birchalls were first to complete a lap at 116.828mph ahead of Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley (116.110mph) and Gary Bryan/Phil Hyde (110.146mph) with Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes completing their first lap of the week at 109.623mph.

Second time around and the Birchalls really upped their tempo with a speed of 118.316mph and although Founds/Walmsley didn’t go any quicker, Reeves/Wilkes did with a lap of 112.338mph. Steve and Matty Ramsden were also above the 110mph barrier with their lap of 110.236mph putting them fourth quickest on the night.

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Tuesday

Superbike

Superbike Q2 Pos Rider Speed Lap Gap 1 Peter Hickman 132.079mph 17m08.386 / 2 Dean Harrison 131.974mph 17m09.205 +0.819s 3 Michael Dunlop 131.141mph 17m15.744 +7.358s 4 Conor Cummins 130.924mph 17m17.457 +9.071s 5 Davey Todd 129.92mph 17m25.475 +17.089s 6 Jamie Coward 129.06mph 17m32.440 +24.054s 7 James Hillier 128.189mph 17m39.592 +31.206s 8 David Johnson 127.095mph 17m48.714 +40.328s 9 John McGuinness 126.881mph 17m50.517 +42.131s 10 Phillip Crowe 126.183mph 17m56.433 +48.047s 11 Michael Rutter 126.181mph 17m56.451 +48.065s 12 Dominic Herbertson 124.366mph 18m12.164 +63.778s 13 Rob Hodson 124.359mph 18m12.222 +63.836s 14 Julian Trummer 124.247mph 18m13.211 +64.825s 15 Brian McCormack 124.003mph 18m15.362 +66.976s 16 Paul Jordan 123.859mph 18m16.630 +68.244s 17 Stephen Smith 123.679mph 18m18.231 +69.845s 18 James Hind 123.019mph 18m24.117 +75.731s 19 Michael Evans 122.492mph 18m28.871 +80.485s 20 Samuel West 122.474mph 18m29.035 +80.649s 21 Stefano Bonetti 122.04mph 18m32.983 +84.597s 22 Craig Neve 121.871mph 18m34.525 +86.139s 23 Mark Parrett 121.184mph 18m40.840 +92.454s 24 Mark Goodings 121.097mph 18m41.648 +93.262s 25 Mike Browne 120.771mph 18m44.676 +96.290s 26 Rhys Hardisty 120.219mph 18m49.838 +101.452s 27 Jonathan Perry 119.863mph 18m53.192 +104.806s 28 Raul Torras Martinez 119.369mph 18m57.887 +109.501s 29 Amalric Blanc 119.289mph 18:m58.647 +110.261s 30 Dave Hewson 118.792mph 19m03.406 +115.020s 31 David Datzer 118.58mph 19m05.458 +117.072s 32 Forest Dunn 118.562mph 19m05.625 +117.239s 33 Richard Wilson 118.475mph 19m06.474 +118.088s 34 James Chawke 118.447mph 19m06.743 +118.357s 35 Michael Russell 118.204mph 19m09.094 +120.708s 36 Allann Venter 117.843mph 19m12.620 +124.234s 37 Baz Furber 117.67mph 19m14.317 +125.931s 38 Chris Sarbora 117.105mph 19m19.882 +131.496s 39 Timothee Monot 117.011mph 19m20.814 +132.428s 40 Anthony Redmond 116.981mph 19m21.108 +132.722s 41 Xavier Denis 116.641mph 19m24.493 +136.107s 42 Rennie Scaysbrook 115.886mph 19m32.087 +143.701s 43 Erno Kostamo 114.976mph 19m41.359 +152.973s 44 Paul Potchy Williams 114.713mph 19m44.071 +155.685s 45 Matthieu Lagrive 113.613mph 19m55.532 +167.146s 46 Matt Stevenson – – – 47 Shaun Anderson – – –

2023 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results Tuesday

Superstock