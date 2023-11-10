2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro

Day Five

The fifth and penultimate day of the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) saw competitors’ edge closer to the finish line in San Juan, Argentina.

At the head of the standings, the United States remain in control of the FIM World Trophy class with a 14-minute lead. Sweden lead the FIM Junior World Trophy category by almost twenty-two minutes, while the United States enjoy a firm grasp on the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition.

Day five of the ninety-seventh ISDE marked the final long day of racing for the weary competitors that remain in the race. The Yellow Loop greeted them with a new course and a fresh set of special tests to contest. At over 230 kilometres long, it still proved a lengthy day in the saddle for all.

Day five saw the familiar battle between Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) and Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS) for the overall individual classification, beginning with the day’s opening special test. The Italian Verona shot out to an early lead, winning the first two tests. But Garcia soon found his rhythm and went on to top the remaining four tests to take the day five victory by 16-seconds.

The United States’ Taylor Robert (KTM) was best of the rest in third, albeit some one minute and 27-seconds behind the leading duo. Garcia – aiming for his third consecutive ISDE overall victory – now holds a 48-second lead over Verona heading into tomorrow’s Final Cross Test.

“It’s great to get the overall win again today, but I’m also sad because as a team we lost our rider Jaume Betriu with an injury,” commented Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM). “We were fighting for the podium, but that’s not possible now. Overall, I’ve enjoyed a great ISDE so far. I always love this race. I will try my best to take home the trophy tomorrow!”

In E1 it was a comfortable win for Garcia. Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) was second with Spain’s Sergio Navarro (Husqvarna) having his best result of the week in third.

Similarly, Verona was the clear winner of the E2 class. Robert took second, with his teammate Dante Oliveira (KTM) third.

Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) was the rider to beat in E3. He took the win over Loic Larrieu (KTM). Chile’s Ben Herrera (GASGAS) beat Italy’s Morgan Lesiardo (Sheroc) for third.

FIM World Trophy Day Five Individual

Pos Rider Cat Cl Team Gap 1 GARCIA Josep WT E1 SPAIN 48’45.25 2 VERONA Andrea WT E2 ITALY +15.94 3 ROBERT Taylor WT E2 USA +1’27 4 OLIVEIRA Dante WT E2 USA +1’35 5 BERNARDINI Samuele WT E1 ITALY +1’40 6 GIRROIR Johnny WT E2 USA +1’51 7 NORRBIN Albin JWT E3 SWEDEN +2’12 8 WATSON Nathan WT E2 UK +2’14 9 NAVARRO Sergio WT E1 SPAIN +2’29 10 MCCANNEY Jamie WT E2 UK +2’35 11 AHLIN Max JWT E2 SWEDEN +2’36 12 LE QUERE Leo WT E2 FRANCE +2’39 13 LARRIEU Loic WT E3 FRANCE +2’40 14 ESPINASSE Theophile WT E1 FRANCE +2’52 15 SEMB Axel JWT E2 SWEDEN +2’59

FIM World Trophy Individual Standings

Pos Rider Cl Nat Man Time Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP KTM 3:41’34.43 – 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA GASGAS 3:42’23.00 +48.57 3 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM 3:47’46.49 +6’12 4 ROBERT Taylor E2 USA KTM 3:47’48.97 +6’14 5 GIRROIR Johnny E2 USA KTM 3:49’35.98 +8’01 6 WATSON Nathan E2 GBR HONDA 3:49’53.85 +8’19 7 MCCANNEY Jamie E2 GBR HUSQ 3:50’33.99 +8’59 8 NORRBIN Albin E3 SWE FANTIC 3:50’42.46 +9’08 9 LARRIEU Loic E3 FRA KTM 3:52’12.27 +10’37.84 10 LE QUERE Leo E2 FRA KTM 3:52’18.12 +10’43.69 11 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA BETA 3:52’28.21 +10’53.78 12 SEMB Axel E2 SWE HUSQ 3:52’29.01 +10’54.58 13 MARTINEZ Cole E2 USA HONDA 3:52’52.03 +11’17.60 14 AHLIN Max E2 SWE KTM 3:53’04.45 +11’30.02 15 ETCHELLS Jed E1 GBR FANTIC 3:53’43.81 +12’09.38

FIM World Trophy Team Standings

Pos Rider Total Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 15:18’03.47 – 2 TEAM FRANCE 15:32’04.45 +14’00.98 3 TEAM UK 15:34′ 04.02 +16’00.55 4 TEAM CHILE 16:08’49.67 +50’46.20 5 TEAM ITALY 17:36’52.53 +2:18′ 49.06 6 TEAM SPAIN 17:38’54.63 +2:20′ 51.16 7 TEAM VENEZUELA 17:42’32.73 +2:24′ 29.26 8 TEAM ARGENTINA 19:05’41.26 +3:47′ 37.79 9 TEAM CANADA 21:22′ 53.59 +6:04′ 50.12 10 TEAM BRAZIL 27:43′ 12.02 +12:25′ 08.55 11 TEAM BOLIVIA 36:42′ 22.16 +21:24′ 18.69 12 TEAM COLOMBIA 44:23′ 15.13 +29:05′ 11.66

FIM Women’s World Trophy Day Five

There was no change at the head of the FIM Women’s World Trophy class, with the United States storming away to their fourth consecutive day victory. After losing to Australia on day one, the United States have hardly put a foot wrong since. Holding a four hour and seven-minute race lead, they will sleep easy tonight.

Behind them though and there was more drama, with further changes to the leaderboard. Today, Team FIM Latin America saw their chance of a debut runner-up result slip away when Valeria Rodriguez (Honda) dropped out after the first special test.

That change saw Australia climb back up to second overall in the classification. With four hours in hand over France, Team FIM Latin America should hold onto third overall.

“This is only my first ISDE and at 16-years-old I’m pretty new to it all,” said Australia’s Danielle MacDonald (Yamaha). “But I dug deep today found my groove and was able to put in a solid result. Overall, it’s been a great learning week for me. I was too young to race the Australian Four Day Enduro earlier this year, so I’m pleased to get this far. Hopefully I can build on this experience for the future.”

FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 13:44′ 23.50 – 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 17:51′ 53.77 +4:07′ 30.27 3 TEAM FIM LA 18:36′ 14.25 +4:51′ 50.75 4 TEAM FRANCE 22:53′ 03.91 +9:08′ 40.41 5 TEAM ARGENTINA 26:12′ 32.99 +12:28′ 09.49 6 TEAM GERMANY 29:44′ 12.03 +15:59′ 48.53 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 33:15′ 15.81 +19:30′ 52.31 8 TEAM CANADA 35:54′ 51.33 +22:10′ 27.83

FIM Junior World Trophy Day Five

In the FIM Junior World Trophy class, Sweden looks set to secure their first victory in almost seven years. Yet again they proved the nation to beat, powering away to their fifth day win this week. They were followed home today by France in second, with the United States in third.

“It’s been a good day for the team and for myself I had a strong ride,” said American rider Mateo Oliveira (KTM). “This was my best result of the week and it’s given me good confidence that I can race hard at this level. We’re all looking forward to tomorrow after what’s been a hard week.”

With Sweden, France, and the United States in control of the overall podiums, Argentina is fourth. Holding a twenty-minute lead over the Czech Republic, the stage is set for the host nation to claim their best result in recent memory on home soil.

FIM Junior World Trophy Standings