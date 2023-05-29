2023 Isle of Man TT Results

Qualifying – Monday

Michael Dunlop that set the pace in Monday’s opening qualifying sessions at the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races.

Dunlop topped all four solo classes including an unofficial lap record in the Supertwin category, with a lap of 122.907mph, quicker than his 2018 best of 122.750mph.

Dunlop was also quickest in the Superbike class on the Hawk Racing Honda (131.782mph), the Superstock class (130.426mph) on his MD Racing Honda and the Supersport class where he lapped at 127.019mph on the MD Racing Yamaha.

In the Sidecar class, it was Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley who were quickest at 117.431mph.

It was perfect conditions all around the Mountain Course, the morning’s free practice sessions took place under blue skies and sunshine with the first qualifying session getting underway at 2pm. The Supersport and Supertwin machines were first away, Dunlop (MD Racing Paton) and Dean Harrison (BPEby Russell Racing Yamaha) the first to head off towards Bray Hill.

They were quickly followed by Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales Yamaha) and Dominic Herbertson (John M Paterson Ltd/CC Engineering Kawasaki) on their Supertwin machines with James Hillier (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing by Prosper Yamaha) next to go, both Supersport-mounted. Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Kawasaki) and Josh Brookes (Dafabet Racing Kawasaki) were also amongst the early Supertwin starters.

Harrison was the first to complete a lap at 125.494mph followed by Jordan (121.796mph) and Hillier (120.607mph) but it was Hickman who went quickest at 125.958mph, four seconds faster than Harrison’s lap. Todd slotted into third with a lap of 123.913mph with Mike Browne (122.161mph) and Conor Cummins (121.554mph) also in the mix.

However, the big news was in the Supertwin class with Dunlop unofficially breaking the lap record from a standing start at 122.907mph. This was almost half a minute quicker than Coward (119.758mph) with Brian McCormack (118.971mph), Herbertson (115.895mph), Brookes (115.518mph) and Junior Manx GP winner Francesco Curinga (115.183mph) completing the early leaderboard.

Hickman continued for a second lap on the K2 Trooper Triumph and improved to 126.814mph with Todd (124.604).

David Johnson (121.788) also bettered his opening lap speed only for Dunlop to go to the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 127.019mph, 1.7seconds quicker than Hickman.

Supertwin speeds were also on the up with Herbertson (116.821), Brookes (116.470) and Rutter (116.425) all going quicker second time around.

The Superbikes and Superstocks were next out at 2.45pm and Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) was quick out the blocks delivering the first lap over 130mph with a speed of 130.752mph on his Superbike which was just quicker than Dunlop’s Superstock speed of 130.426mph.

John McGuinness (127.881mph) and James Hillier (127.581mph) were next quickest on their Superbike mounts with Rutter (125.888) and Brookes (125.742) not too far behind, Rutter on the RC213V-S and Brookes on the Superstock BMW. Hickman was late out on track but immediately slotted into second on the Superbike leaderboard with a lap of 130.272mph with Coward (127.975mph) going third quickest.

Dunlop switched to his Superbike and posted a lap of 130.658mph but Harrison increased his pace on lap two to 131.764mph as did Hickman (131.254mph), McGuinness (129.398mph), Coward (129.017mph) and Todd (128.211mph). Dunlop saved the best until last though with a final lap of 131.782mph putting him quickest on the Superbike despite smoke reported to be coming from the Fireblade.

Brookes was second fastest in the Superstock class with a second lap speed of 126.404mph ahead of Phil Crowe (126.067mph) and Mike Browne (125.262mph).

Meanwhile, newcomers Erno Kostamo (115.468mph), Matthieu Lagrive (111.839mph), Ryan Cringle (111.658mph), Jack Petrie (107.696mph), Jorge Halliday (107.527mph) all had a successful first day around the Mountain Course. Rennie Scaysbrook had his day cut short after suffering an engine failure.

The final session of a busy day was for the Sidecars with Founds/Walmsley setting the initial pace on their FHO Racing Honda at 116.286mph, which was six seconds quicker than the Birchall’s lap of 115.689mph. Founds/Lowther slotted into third (113.485) ahead of Molyneux/Sayle (112.082) and Bryan/Hyde (111.944).

Both Founds/Walmsley and the Birchalls upped their pace on lap two with the former coming out on top by 2.7seconds with a lap of 117.431mph compared to 117.153mph. Newcomer driver Daryl Gibson, who was passenger for Molyneux twelve months ago, impressed with a lap of 107.497mph with Tom Christie.

Qualifying continues on Tuesday night.

Superbike

Superbike Pos Rider Speed Lap Gap 1 Michael Dunlop / 17m10.700 / 2 Dean Harrison 131.674 17m11.550 +0.85 3 Peter Hickman 131.254 17m14.844 +3.294 4 John McGuinness 129.398 17m29.689 +14.844 5 Conor Cummins 129.081 17m32.270 +2.581 6 Jamie Coward 129.017 17m32.789 +0.519 7 Davey Todd 128.211 17m39.409 +6.619 8 James Hillier 6.619 17m44.639 +5.23 9 Rob Hodson 126.848 17m50.790 +6.15 10 Michael Rutter 125.888 17m58.962 +8.171 11 Brian McCormack 124.248 18m13.203 +14.241 12 Michael Evans 124.016 18m15.250 +2.046 13 Shaun Anderson 123.644 18m18.544 +3.294 14 Mike Browne 123.516 18m19.681 +1.136 15 Samuel West 123.376 18m20.927 +1.246 16 Julian Trummer 123.309 18m21.525 +0.597 17 Paul Jordan 122.929 18m24.930 +3.404 18 Stephen Smith 122.521 18m28.609 +3.679 19 Stefano Bonetti 122.325 18m30.385 +1.775 20 Forest Dunn 121.975 18m33.574 +3.188 21 Mark Goodings 121.883 18m34.411 +0.837 22 David Daltzer 120.833 18m44.095 +9.684 23 Mark Parrett 120.362 18m48.499 +4.403 24 James Chawke 120.058 18m51.354 +2.855 25 Timothee Monot 119.98 18m52.084 +0.73 26 Michael Russell 119.194 18m59.553 +7.468 27 Dave Hewson 118.946 19m01.926 +2.373 28 Jonathan Perry 118.945 19m01.942 +0.015 29 Rhys Hardisty 118.913 19m02.248 +0.306 30 Anthony Redmond 118.911 19m02.263 +0.014 31 Richard Wilson 118.713 19m04.172 +1.909 32 Amalric Blanc 117.119 19m19.741 +15.569 33 Chris Sarbora 117.03 19m20.627 +0.885 34 Baz Furber 117.004 19m20.881 +0.254 35 Allan Venter 116.969 19m21.234 +0.353 36 Xavier Denis 114.284 19m48.513 +27.278 37 Matthieu Lagrive 111.839 20m14.490 +25.977 38 Matt Stevenson / / /

Supersport

Supersport Pos Rider Speed Lap Gap 1 Michael Dunlop 127.019 17m49.355 / 2 Peter Hickman 126.814 17m51.082 +1.727 3 Dean Harrison 125.494 18m02.344 +11.261 4 Davey Todd 124.604 18m10.081 +7.737 5 Conor Cummins 122.783 18m26.241 +16.16 6 Mike Browne 122.161 18m31.881 +5.639 7 Paul Jordan 121.796 18m35.212 +3.331 8 David Johnson 121.788 18m35.280 +0.068 9 James Hillier 120.607 18m46.205 +10.924 10 Craig Neve 120.502 18m47.186 +0.98 11 Matt Stevenson 119.496 18m56.672 +9.486 12 Pierre Yves Bian 119.346 18m58.101 +1.428 13 Joey Thompson 119 19m01.409 +3.307 14 Brian McCormack 118.971 19m01.686 +0.276 15 Forest Dunn 118.303 19m08.134 +6.448 16 Julian Trummer 118.225 19m08.897 +0.763 17 Shaun Anderson 117.798 19m13.054 +4.156 18 Mark Goodings 117.508 19m15.906 +2.851 19 Stephen Parsons 117.215 19m18.792 +2.885 20 Stefano Bonetti 116.945 19m21.464 +2.672 21 Jonathan Goetschy 115.988 19m31.055 +9.591 22 Tom Weeden 115.977 19m31.167 +0.111 23 Richard Wilson 115.214 19m38.921 +7.753 24 Xavier Denis 114.695 19m44.250 +5.328 25 Mark Parrett 114.634 19m44.885 +0.635 26 Jamie Cringle 114.568 19m45.569 +0.684 27 Gary Vines 114.54 19m45.860 +0.29 28 Amalric Blanc 114.056 19m50.891 +5.031 29 Allan Venter 113.601 19m55.663 +4.772 30 Ryan Cringle 111.658 20m16.460 +20.797 31 James Hind 110.62 20m27.879 +11.418 32 Craig Szczypek 108.865 20m47.677 +19.798 33 Jack Petrie 107.696 21m01.220 +13.542 34 Jorge Halliday 107.527 21m03.193 +1.973 35 David Brook 107.097 21m08.275 +5.082 36 Timothee Monot / / / 37 Raul Torras Martinez / / /

Superstock

Superstcock Pos Rider Speed Lap Gap 1 Michael Dunlop 130.426 17m21.418 / 2 Joshua Brookes 126.404 17m54.558 +33.14 3 Phillip Crowe 126.067 17m57.430 +2.871 4 Mike Browne 125.262 18m04.352 +6.921 5 Davey Todd 125.167 18m05.175 +0.823 6 David Johnson 124.942 18m07.126 +1.951 7 Michael Rutter 123.707 18m17.977 +10.85 8 Dean Harrison 123.6 18m18.934 +0.956 9 Carig Neve 120.102 18m50.937 +32.002 10 Erno Kostamo 115.468 19m36.323 +45.386

Supertwin

Supertwin Pos Rider Speed Lap Gap 1 Michael Dunlop 122.907 18m25.127 / 2 Jamie Coward 119.758 18m54.191 +29.063 3 Brian McCormack 118.971 19m01.685 +7.494 4 Mike Browne 117.504 19m15.940 +14.254 5 Dominic Herbertson 116.821 19m22.700 +6.76 6 Josh Brookes 116.47 19m26.208 +3.507 7 Michael Rutter 116.425 19m26.655 +0.447 8 Francesco Curinga 115.183 19m39.238 +12.582 9 Paul Jordan 115.048 19m40.622 +1.384 10 Michael Evans 114.829 19m42.873 +2.251 11 Stefano Bonetti 114.29 19m48.455 +5.581 12 Michal Dokoupil 113.97 19m51.791 +3.336 13 Jonathan Perry 113.548 19m56.211 +4.42 14 Chris Moore 113.238 / +3.275 15 Pierre Yves Bian 113.105 20m00.899 +1.411 16 Baz Furber 112.752 20m04.665 +3.766 17 Jonathan Goetschy 111.98 20m12.962 +8.296 18 Dave Hewson 111.517 20m18.000 +5.037 19 Michael Russell 110.688 20m27.119 +9.119 20 Martin Morris 110.074 20m33.967 +6.848 21 Miroslav Slobonda 110.072 20m33.987 +0.019 22 Pete Murray 110.046 20m34.280 +0.292 23 James Chawke 109.993 20m34.873 +0.593 24 Kevin Barsby 109.752 20m37.590 +2.716 25 Gareth Arnold 109.339 20m42.269 +4.678 26 Paul Cassidy 109.094 / +2.784 27 Masayuki Yamanaka 108.335 / +8.726 28 David Madsen-Mygdal 108.174 20m55.639 +1.859 29 Vinny Brennan 105.104 21m32.320 +36.68 30 Andy Hornby 104.018 21m45.812 +13.492 31 Rob Hodson / / / 32 Maria Costello Mbe / / /

