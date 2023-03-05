Jack Daniels Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian and Jack Daniel’s have once again partnered up in 2023 to release the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse.

The seventh limited-edition offering from the two iconic American brands, and developed in partnership with Klock Werkssm Kustom Cycles, the latest model draws its inspiration from Jack Daniel’s legendary Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.

Indian Motorcycle will produce only 177 units for global distribution each stamped with Montana Silversmiths Badge on its solo seat.

Building upon the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse’s underpinnings the motorcycle features Jack Daniel’s branding throughout, and, for the first time ever, real Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey mixed directly within the motorcycle’s Super Graphite Metallic paint.

The Thunderstroke 116 engine features non-machined highlighted cylinders and heads, Cloud Silver painted rockers and pushrod tubes – giving it a throwback style that delivers a raw metal look.

The limited-edition motorcycle also features white center rims, a solo-saddle seat, a tinted Klock Werkssm Flared Deflector, three ride modes, and a four-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is exclusively available through Indian Motorcycle dealerships, is expected to arrive on Australian shores in the second half of 2023 and is priced from $37,995 Rideaway MSRP inc GST.