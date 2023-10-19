Flat Track with Jack

In the lead up to this weekend’s Australian GP Jack Miller took time out to return to his roots on Wednesday to host the ‘Flat Track with Jack’ junior experience, providing an unforgettable day of assisting in sharpening the skills of the next generation of young flat track racers with KTM Australia.

Returning to where it all began for the Grand Prix race winner, 28-year-old Miller’s racing career began on the dirt as he navigated the unpredictability of the loose terrain beneath his wheels, citing the discipline as a great pathway into road racing at the highest of levels on his factory KTM RC 16 race bike. With ‘bike feel’ a critical part of any professional two-wheeled competition, flat track provides a unique connection between man and machine, focusing intently on traction and comprehensive corner speed.

Eight lucky KTM-mounted participants were present at the Nyora Speedway masterclass led by North Queensland fan favourite Miller himself, with talented young KTM racers Jed Fyffe, Hugo Holmes, Jye French, Jake Straney, Tyge Morey, Flynn Beard, Slater Beard, and Levi Campbell gaining invaluable competitive insights from Australia’s very best.

Also on-hand at the Victorian venue was current Red Bull KTM Factory Racing American Flat Track (AFT) standout Max Whale in what marked his homecoming following an action-packed season abroad, and KTM-equipped Australian Flat Track Nationals front-runner Billy van Eerde, who both joined Miller in sharing their advice and carried out top-level demonstrations for the KTM juniors in a day that won’t soon be forgotten by the youngsters.

Jack Miller

“Flat track for us is a really great pathway into Grand Prix racing, as that’s exactly how I started. Once upon a time I was one of these KTM juniors, so it’s special to be here now and helping out with the younger generation today! We walked around, kicked a bit of dirt with the kids and showed them the key points to look for on a new track and new surface, breaking the track down into sections, focusing on corner entry and exit, then tying everything together with mid-corner speed. To have the likes of Billy and Max here was awesome and made for a special coaching program for the kids that we will all very much remember for a long time to come.”

Miller will now set his sights on this weekend’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island with his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, which marks Round 16 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar