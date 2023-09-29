MotoGP 2023
Round 14 – Japanese Grand Prix
MotoGP Friday Practice
Jack Miller went down halfway through the Friday afternoon session at turn 11 but was up unhurt and managed to ride back to the pits. Jorge Martin also ran off the circuit around this time but rejoined without incident.
With rain forecast for tomorrow, Friday afternoon saw MotoGP riders let it all hang over the last 15 minutes in order to secure their place in the top ten and thereby earn automatic qualification for the Q2 session which is scheduled to get underway at 1215 (AEST) on Saturday afternoon.
Fabio Quartararo went down at turn six while ranked fifth with 13-minutes remaining in the session. The Frenchman walked away but was a bit shaken as it was a somewhat hefty tumble. His front folded when almost completely upright on the exit of the tunnel after running a little too wide over the kerbs.
As riders came in for their final tyre change Fabio Di Giannantonio had just gone top of the time-sheets with a 1m43.947, pushing Brad Binder down to second and Maverick Vinales down to third.
With five-minutes left on the shot clock almost every rider was on track shod with new rubber for their final runs.
Bagnaia was on a good lap but exceeded track limits which saw him pull out of that one and save some rubber for another attempt. Red sectors were now being lit up everywhere…
Aleix Espargaro the first to displace Di Giannantonio on top, but that lasted only seconds before Brad Binder went under the all-time lap record with a 1m43.489 to push the Aprilia man back to second.
Raul Fernandez then went down at turn three which saw the yellow flags briefly out in sector three…
Bagnaia had been on course to beat Binder’s new benchmark but he lost a little ground in the final sector which saw him go second.
And that is how it finished, Binder on top from Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro.
Jorge Martin fourth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Johann Zarco seventh ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pol Espargaro while Jack Miller is the last rider to secure a spot in Q2.
No Japanese bike in the top ten.
Marc Marquez was in 13th but went down on his hot final lap so is destined for Q1 tomorrow, where he will be joined by the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir.
Alex Rins has withdrawn from the MotoGP after deciding his return from injury was a little too early.
MotoGP Rider Quotes
Fabio Di Giannantonio – P6
“We were quick from the get-go, and I was feeling really good on the bike. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting these lap-times, but everything came out pretty naturally so I’m really positive ahead of tomorrow. Unfortunately, there’s still pain in my shoulder which won’t be an issue on the single-lap performance but could make things more complicated in both the sprint race and the full encounter. We’ll fight the pain, too!”
Pol Espargaro – P9
“I am super happy that we are finally going to Q2, for the first time this season. It is already a great achievement for us, although you always want to do better! Tomorrow we can fight for good positions, so we will do our best.”
Miguel Oliveira – P11
“I’m not happy with how today went, I finished 11th and our target was to be in the top 10. It was going okay but on the last run, I couldn’t put my best sectors together and I also caught two yellow flags. I could be a bit faster, I don’t know whether it will be enough. So, for tomorrow we will obviously try to improve especially on the single lap speed. When I used the soft tyre during mid-session in race configuration, I was very close to my fastest lap time so there is a big gap for improvement. We have to put everything together for tomorrow.”
Raul Fernandez – P17
“Honestly, I am happy, I had a really good pace, the speed is there and I was fast and consistent. But, I had two crashes at the same point and it was quite strange. I know why I crashed and I know what to work on to find a solution together with my team now, that helps me. I felt I could have made it into Q2 today. I had the potential. But we need to be clear; we should not do two mistakes, especially in the same corner and with that, I lost the possibility to go to Q2. We need to work on finding the solution. For tomorrow, we have to improve, especially with the soft tyre.”
Augusto Fernandez – P19
“We started the day here pretty well with FP1, and we used the soft tyre at the rear for the last laps to train for the time attacks. The first impressions were quite positive. In Practice, we started to work with the medium tyre, and I felt a big difference between the soft and medium. The feelings weren’t there at all, and I was not able to do a good time attack after an average session. We will need to analyse everything tonight and try making the right decision for tomorrow.”
MotoGP Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|1m43.489
|2
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|+0.029
|3
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|+0.295
|4
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|+0.354
|5
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|+0.456
|6
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|DUCATI
|+0.458
|7
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|+0.573
|8
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|+0.628
|9
|Pol ESPARGARO
|KTM
|+0.730
|10
|Jack MILLER
|KTM
|+0.772
|11
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|APRILIA
|+0.828
|12
|Joan MIR
|HONDA
|+0.939
|13
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|+1.031
|14
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|+1.085
|15
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|+1.168
|16
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|+1.220
|17
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|APRILIA
|+1.322
|18
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|+1.439
|19
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+1.742
|20
|Michele PIRRO
|DUCATI
|+2.377
|21
|Alex RINS
|HONDA
|+3.747
MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|1m45.192
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+0.138
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|+0.318
|4
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|+0.439
|5
|Joan MIR
|HONDA
|+0.493
|6
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|+0.555
|7
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|+0.627
|8
|Jack MILLER
|KTM
|+0.710
|9
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|+0.760
|10
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|APRILIA
|+0.774
|11
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|+0.826
|12
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|+0.835
|13
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|+0.841
|14
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|DUCATI
|+0.968
|15
|Pol ESPARGARO
|KTM
|+0.989
|16
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|APRILIA
|+1.006
|17
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|+1.037
|18
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|+1.110
|19
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|+1.142
|20
|Michele PIRRO
|DUCATI
|+1.940
|21
|Alex RINS
|HONDA
|+2.395
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA
|292
|2
|MARTIN
|279
|3
|BEZZECCHI
|248
|4
|BINDER
|192
|5
|ESPARGARO
|160
|6
|ZARCO
|157
|7
|VIÑALES
|138
|8
|MARINI
|135
|9
|MILLER
|109
|10
|MARQUEZ
|108
|11
|QUARTARARO
|105
|12
|MORBIDELLI
|77
|13
|OLIVEIRA
|69
|14
|FERNANDEZ
|58
|15
|RINS
|47
|16
|MARQUEZ
|45
|17
|DI GIANNANTONIO
|43
|18
|NAKAGAMI
|40
|19
|PEDROSA
|32
|20
|FERNANDEZ
|29
|21
|BASTIANINI
|25
|22
|MIR
|16
|23
|ESPARGARO
|11
|24
|SAVADORI
|9
|25
|25 FOLGER
|9
|26
|26 BRADL
|6
|27
|27 PIRRO
|5
|28
|28 PETRUCCI
|5
|29
|29 LECUONA
|0
Moto2 Friday Practice
Senna Agius went down at turn six ten minutes into the session, the fastest corner on the circuit, but the Aussie youngster walked away seemingly unharmed. Unfortunately though that meant he didn’t make it back out in the session due to the damage to his motorcycle, as unlike in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders do not have spare bikes. Thus Senna ends the day at the bottom of the time-sheets and with much work to do tomorrow.
Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S.Chantra
|KALEX
|1m50.396
|2
|A.Canet
|KALEX
|+0.037
|3
|S.Lowes
|KALEX
|+0.150
|4
|P.Acosta
|KALEX
|+0.221
|5
|A.Ogura
|KALEX
|+0.408
|6
|M.Ramirez
|KALEX
|+0.422
|7
|F.Salac
|KALEX
|+0.529
|8
|M.Gonzalez
|KALEX
|+0.617
|9
|D.Foggia
|KALEX
|+0.629
|10
|I.Guevara
|KALEX
|+0.668
|11
|A.Arenas
|KALEX
|+0.686
|12
|J.Roberts
|KALEX
|+0.699
|13
|J.Dixon
|KALEX
|+0.825
|14
|A.Lopez
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.841
|15
|F.Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.899
|16
|B.Bendsneyde
|KALEX
|+0.962
|17
|B.Baltus
|KALEX
|+0.966
|18
|T.Arbolino
|KALEX
|+1.018
|19
|D.Binder
|KALEX
|+1.026
|20
|J.Alcoba
|KALEX
|+1.208
|21
|Z.Vd Goorberg
|KALEX
|+1.240
|22
|K.Nozane
|KALEX
|+1.315
|23
|T.Hada
|KALEX
|+1.373
|24
|S.Garcia
|KALEX
|+1.530
|25
|A.Surra
|FORWARD
|+1.622
|26
|S.Kelly
|FORWARD
|+2.015
|27
|R.Skinner
|KALEX
|+2.038
|28
|B.Gomez
|KALEX
|+2.276
|29
|M.Casadei
|KALEX
|+2.633
|30
|S.Agius
|KALEX
|+2.725
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|236
|2
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|197
|3
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|146
|4
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|116
|5
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|116
|6
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|106
|7
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|97
|8
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|94
|9
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|89
|10
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|88
|11
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|76
|12
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|75
|13
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|74
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|61
|15
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|56
|16
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|47
|17
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|33
|18
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|22
|19
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|22
|20
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|18
|21
|TULOVIC Lukas
|GER
|12
|22
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|11
|23
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|11
|24
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|10
|25
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|6
|26
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|1
|27
|GOMEZ Borja
|SPA
|0
|28
|TORRES Jordi
|SPA
|0
|29
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|30
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|0
|31
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|32
|ESCRIG Alex
|SPA
|0
|33
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|34
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|0
|35
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|36
|RATO Mattia
|ITA
|0
|37
|NOZANE Kohta
|JPN
|0
|38
|MINAMIMOTO Soichiro
|JPN
|0
|39
|DANIEL Kasma
|MAL
|0
|40
|RUIZ Yeray
|SPA
|0
|41
|SANCHIS David
|SPA
|0
Moto3 Friday Practice
Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|1
|J.Masia
|HONDA
|1m57.068
|2
|I.Ortolá
|KTM
|+0.108
|3
|A.Sasaki
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.123
|4
|D.Holgado
|KTM
|+0.158
|5
|D.Moreira
|KTM
|+0.192
|6
|D.Öncü
|KTM
|+0.209
|7
|S.Nepa
|KTM
|+0.243
|8
|K.Toba
|HONDA
|+0.316
|9
|D.Muñoz
|KTM
|+0.398
|10
|J.Rueda
|KTM
|+0.405
|11
|R.Yamanaka
|GASGAS
|+0.456
|12
|T.Furusato
|HONDA
|+0.523
|13
|D.Alonso
|GASGAS
|+0.604
|14
|T.Suzuki
|HONDA
|+0.608
|15
|R.Rossi
|HONDA
|+0.674
|16
|C.Veijer
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.679
|17
|D.Almansa
|HONDA
|+0.744
|18
|M.Bertelle
|HONDA
|+0.988
|19
|J.Kelso
|CFMOTO
|+0.997
|20
|S.Azman
|KTM
|+1.026
|21
|S.Ogden
|HONDA
|+1.101
|22
|X.Artigas
|CFMOTO
|+1.402
|23
|F.Farioli
|KTM
|+1.431
|24
|M.Aji
|HONDA
|+2.063
|25
|J.Whatley
|HONDA
|+2.103
|26
|A.Carrasco
|KTM
|2.199
|27
|L.Fellon
|KTM
|2.413
Moto3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|174
|2
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|174
|3
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|173
|4
|ALONSO David
|COL
|151
|5
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|146
|6
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|140
|7
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|101
|8
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|94
|9
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|79
|10
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|77
|11
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|76
|12
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|64
|13
|VEIJER Collin
|NED
|58
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|55
|15
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|50
|16
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|42
|17
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|31
|18
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|29
|19
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|20
|20
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|20
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|19
|22
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|17
|23
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|13
|24
|FARIOLI Filippo
|ITA
|7
|25
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|5
|26
|AJI Mario
|INA
|4
|27
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|1
|28
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|0
|29
|ALMANSA David
|SPA
|0
|30
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|0
|31
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|32
|LUNETTA Luca
|ITA
|0
|33
|BUASRI Tatchakorn
|THA
|0
|34
|SHAHRIL Danial
|MAL
|0
|35
|DETTWILER Noah
|SWI
|0
Japanese Grand Prix Schedule
Brought to you in AEST by Kayo Sports
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0940
|Moto3
|FP3
|1025
|Moto2
|FP3
|1110
|MotoGP
|FP2
|1150
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1215
|MotoGP
|Q2
|1350
|Moto3
|Q1
|1415
|Moto3
|Q2
|1445
|Moto2
|Q1
|1510
|Moto2
|Q2
|1600
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1240
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1400
|Moto3
|Race
|1515
|Moto2
|Race
|1700
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia