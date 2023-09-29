MotoGP 2023

Round 14 – Japanese Grand Prix

MotoGP Friday Practice

Jack Miller went down halfway through the Friday afternoon session at turn 11 but was up unhurt and managed to ride back to the pits. Jorge Martin also ran off the circuit around this time but rejoined without incident.

With rain forecast for tomorrow, Friday afternoon saw MotoGP riders let it all hang over the last 15 minutes in order to secure their place in the top ten and thereby earn automatic qualification for the Q2 session which is scheduled to get underway at 1215 (AEST) on Saturday afternoon.

Fabio Quartararo went down at turn six while ranked fifth with 13-minutes remaining in the session. The Frenchman walked away but was a bit shaken as it was a somewhat hefty tumble. His front folded when almost completely upright on the exit of the tunnel after running a little too wide over the kerbs.

As riders came in for their final tyre change Fabio Di Giannantonio had just gone top of the time-sheets with a 1m43.947, pushing Brad Binder down to second and Maverick Vinales down to third.

With five-minutes left on the shot clock almost every rider was on track shod with new rubber for their final runs.

Bagnaia was on a good lap but exceeded track limits which saw him pull out of that one and save some rubber for another attempt. Red sectors were now being lit up everywhere…

Aleix Espargaro the first to displace Di Giannantonio on top, but that lasted only seconds before Brad Binder went under the all-time lap record with a 1m43.489 to push the Aprilia man back to second.

Raul Fernandez then went down at turn three which saw the yellow flags briefly out in sector three…

Bagnaia had been on course to beat Binder’s new benchmark but he lost a little ground in the final sector which saw him go second.

And that is how it finished, Binder on top from Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Martin fourth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Johann Zarco seventh ahead of Maverick Vinales and Pol Espargaro while Jack Miller is the last rider to secure a spot in Q2.

No Japanese bike in the top ten.

Marc Marquez was in 13th but went down on his hot final lap so is destined for Q1 tomorrow, where he will be joined by the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir.

Alex Rins has withdrawn from the MotoGP after deciding his return from injury was a little too early.

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P6

“We were quick from the get-go, and I was feeling really good on the bike. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting these lap-times, but everything came out pretty naturally so I’m really positive ahead of tomorrow. Unfortunately, there’s still pain in my shoulder which won’t be an issue on the single-lap performance but could make things more complicated in both the sprint race and the full encounter. We’ll fight the pain, too!”

Pol Espargaro – P9

“I am super happy that we are finally going to Q2, for the first time this season. It is already a great achievement for us, although you always want to do better! Tomorrow we can fight for good positions, so we will do our best.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“I’m not happy with how today went, I finished 11th and our target was to be in the top 10. It was going okay but on the last run, I couldn’t put my best sectors together and I also caught two yellow flags. I could be a bit faster, I don’t know whether it will be enough. So, for tomorrow we will obviously try to improve especially on the single lap speed. When I used the soft tyre during mid-session in race configuration, I was very close to my fastest lap time so there is a big gap for improvement. We have to put everything together for tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P17

“Honestly, I am happy, I had a really good pace, the speed is there and I was fast and consistent. But, I had two crashes at the same point and it was quite strange. I know why I crashed and I know what to work on to find a solution together with my team now, that helps me. I felt I could have made it into Q2 today. I had the potential. But we need to be clear; we should not do two mistakes, especially in the same corner and with that, I lost the possibility to go to Q2. We need to work on finding the solution. For tomorrow, we have to improve, especially with the soft tyre.”

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“We started the day here pretty well with FP1, and we used the soft tyre at the rear for the last laps to train for the time attacks. The first impressions were quite positive. In Practice, we started to work with the medium tyre, and I felt a big difference between the soft and medium. The feelings weren’t there at all, and I was not able to do a good time attack after an average session. We will need to analyse everything tonight and try making the right decision for tomorrow.”

MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brad BINDER KTM 1m43.489 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.029 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.295 4 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.354 5 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.456 6 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.458 7 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.573 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.628 9 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.730 10 Jack MILLER KTM +0.772 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.828 12 Joan MIR HONDA +0.939 13 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.031 14 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +1.085 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +1.168 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1.220 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +1.322 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.439 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.742 20 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +2.377 21 Alex RINS HONDA +3.747

MotoGP Friday FP1 Resuts

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 1m45.192 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +0.138 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.318 4 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.439 5 Joan MIR HONDA +0.493 6 Brad BINDER KTM +0.555 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.627 8 Jack MILLER KTM +0.710 9 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.760 10 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.774 11 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.826 12 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.835 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.841 14 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.968 15 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.989 16 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +1.006 17 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +1.037 18 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1.110 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.142 20 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +1.940 21 Alex RINS HONDA +2.395

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 292 2 MARTIN 279 3 BEZZECCHI 248 4 BINDER 192 5 ESPARGARO 160 6 ZARCO 157 7 VIÑALES 138 8 MARINI 135 9 MILLER 109 10 MARQUEZ 108 11 QUARTARARO 105 12 MORBIDELLI 77 13 OLIVEIRA 69 14 FERNANDEZ 58 15 RINS 47 16 MARQUEZ 45 17 DI GIANNANTONIO 43 18 NAKAGAMI 40 19 PEDROSA 32 20 FERNANDEZ 29 21 BASTIANINI 25 22 MIR 16 23 ESPARGARO 11 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 6 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 LECUONA 0

Moto2 Friday Practice

Senna Agius went down at turn six ten minutes into the session, the fastest corner on the circuit, but the Aussie youngster walked away seemingly unharmed. Unfortunately though that meant he didn’t make it back out in the session due to the damage to his motorcycle, as unlike in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders do not have spare bikes. Thus Senna ends the day at the bottom of the time-sheets and with much work to do tomorrow.

Moto2 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S.Chantra KALEX 1m50.396 2 A.Canet KALEX +0.037 3 S.Lowes KALEX +0.150 4 P.Acosta KALEX +0.221 5 A.Ogura KALEX +0.408 6 M.Ramirez KALEX +0.422 7 F.Salac KALEX +0.529 8 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.617 9 D.Foggia KALEX +0.629 10 I.Guevara KALEX +0.668 11 A.Arenas KALEX +0.686 12 J.Roberts KALEX +0.699 13 J.Dixon KALEX +0.825 14 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.841 15 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.899 16 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.962 17 B.Baltus KALEX +0.966 18 T.Arbolino KALEX +1.018 19 D.Binder KALEX +1.026 20 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.208 21 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +1.240 22 K.Nozane KALEX +1.315 23 T.Hada KALEX +1.373 24 S.Garcia KALEX +1.530 25 A.Surra FORWARD +1.622 26 S.Kelly FORWARD +2.015 27 R.Skinner KALEX +2.038 28 B.Gomez KALEX +2.276 29 M.Casadei KALEX +2.633 30 S.Agius KALEX +2.725

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 236 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 197 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 97 8 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 94 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 10 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 88 11 GARCIA Sergio SPA 76 12 OGURA Ai JPN 75 13 LOWES Sam GBR 74 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 61 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 56 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 47 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 22 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 18 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 11 23 PASINI Mattia ITA 11 24 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 10 25 GUEVARA Izan SPA 6 26 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 1 27 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 28 TORRES Jordi SPA 0 29 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 30 TATAY Carlos SPA 0 31 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 32 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 33 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 0 34 HADA Taiga JPN 0 35 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 36 RATO Mattia ITA 0 37 NOZANE Kohta JPN 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro JPN 0 39 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 40 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0 41 SANCHIS David SPA 0

Moto3 Friday Practice

Moto3 Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 J.Masia HONDA 1m57.068 2 I.Ortolá KTM +0.108 3 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.123 4 D.Holgado KTM +0.158 5 D.Moreira KTM +0.192 6 D.Öncü KTM +0.209 7 S.Nepa KTM +0.243 8 K.Toba HONDA +0.316 9 D.Muñoz KTM +0.398 10 J.Rueda KTM +0.405 11 R.Yamanaka GASGAS +0.456 12 T.Furusato HONDA +0.523 13 D.Alonso GASGAS +0.604 14 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.608 15 R.Rossi HONDA +0.674 16 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +0.679 17 D.Almansa HONDA +0.744 18 M.Bertelle HONDA +0.988 19 J.Kelso CFMOTO +0.997 20 S.Azman KTM +1.026 21 S.Ogden HONDA +1.101 22 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.402 23 F.Farioli KTM +1.431 24 M.Aji HONDA +2.063 25 J.Whatley HONDA +2.103 26 A.Carrasco KTM 2.199 27 L.Fellon KTM 2.413

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 174 2 MASIA Jaume SPA 174 3 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 173 4 ALONSO David COL 151 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 146 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 140 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 101 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 94 9 TOBA Kaito JPN 79 10 NEPA Stefano ITA 77 11 MUÑOZ David SPA 76 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 55 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 42 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17 23 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 13 24 FARIOLI Filippo ITA 7 25 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5 26 AJI Mario INA 4 27 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 1 28 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 0 29 ALMANSA David SPA 0 30 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 0 31 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 BUASRI Tatchakorn THA 0 34 SHAHRIL Danial MAL 0 35 DETTWILER Noah SWI 0

Japanese Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEST by Kayo Sports

Saturday

Time Class Event 0940 Moto3 FP3 1025 Moto2 FP3 1110 MotoGP FP2 1150 MotoGP Q1 1215 MotoGP Q2 1350 Moto3 Q1 1415 Moto3 Q2 1445 Moto2 Q1 1510 Moto2 Q2 1600 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1240 MotoGP WUP 1400 Moto3 Race 1515 Moto2 Race 1700 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar