2023 Manx Grand Prix
Report #2
The third qualifying session for the Centenary Manx Grand Prix took got underway on Wednesday afternoon with and it was Michael Dunlop who once again set the pace in the RST Classic Superbike class as well as the Sure Lightweight class.
Meanwhile John McGuinness (Team Winfield Paton) was the first rider to surpass the 110mph this week posting a lap of 110.848mph in the Carole Nash Classic Senior MGP class.
Daniel Ingham (Mylchreest Group Senior) and Andrea Majola (MGP Supporters Club Junior), topped the leaderboard in other classes.
A second qualifying session was due to take place on Wednesday evening, however due to deteriorating weather conditions the Clerk of The Course made the decision to cancel. Thursday’s contingency session will be utilised, meaning there are now two qualifying sessions scheduled for Thursday.
Classic Superbike
(Combined Times)
- Michael Dunlop (Suzuki GSX-R750) 125.699
- David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.433
- Dean Harrison (Ducati 916) 124.256
- Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.127
- Dominic Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.116
- Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 123.814
- Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 122.898
- Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.302
- Brian McCormick (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.189
- Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.149
- Nathan Harrison (Honda RC45) 120.822
- Ryan Cringle (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.685
- Baz Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.625
- Paul Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.392
- Amalric Blanc (Kawasaki ZXR750) 118.947
Classic Senior
(Combined Times)
- John McGuinness (Paton A1-B22) 110.848
- Dean Harrison (MV Agusta 500) 107.722
- Dominic Herberston (Yamaha 500) 107.580
- Shaun Anderson (Pataon A1-B22) 107.331
- Adam McLean (Royal Enfield T-Bike 500) 106.794
- James Hillier (Yamaha 500) 105.462
- Mike Browne (Norton 500 Manx) 103.221
- Michael Russell (Norton 500 Manx) 103.107
- Alan Oversby (Honda CB500) 102.458
- Michael Evans (Norton 500 Manx) 102.069
Senior
(Combined Times)
- Daniel Ingham (Yamaha R6) 120.251
- Tom Robinson (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 120.128
- Joe Yeardsley (Yamaha R6) 119.318
- Maurizio Bottalico (Honda CBR600RR) 119.184
- Samuel Mousley (Yamaha R6) 119.037
- Chris Cook (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.949
- Marcus Simpson (Yamaha R6) 118.601
- Victor Lopez (Yamaha R6) 118.447
- Jamie Williams (Honda CBR600RR) 118.388
- David Rigby (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 117.857
Lightweight
(Combined Times)
- Michael Dunlop (Honda RS250) 115.964
- Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 115.253
- Dan Sayle (Honda RS250) 113.328
- Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 112.770
- Paul Jordan (Yamaha FR450GP) 112.227
- Shaun Anderson (TBC) 112.198
- Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.147
- Michal Dokoupil (Yamaha TZ250) 110.155
- Adam McLean (Yamaha TZ250) 108.836
- Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 108.809
Ultra Lightweight
(Combined Times)
- Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 109.281
- Daniel Ingham (Honda RVF400) 106.622
- Jonathan Perry (Honda CBR400) 106.117
- Michael Rees (Yamaha FZR400) 105.544
- Tom Snow (Honda NSF250) 105.155
- Leon Murphy (Kawasaki ZXR400) 104.320
- Radley Hughes (Kawasaki ZXR400) 103.485
- Steven Price (Kawasaki ZXR400) 102.101
- Pete Gibson (Honda RVF400) 101.337
- Owen Monaghan (Kawasaki ZXR400) 101.322
Junior
(Combined Times)
- Andrea Majola (Paton S1R) 116.102
- Marc Colvin (Kawasaki ER650) 115.872
- Victor Lopez (Paton S1R) 115.579
- Joe Yeardsley (Paton S1R) 114.891
- Jamie Williams (Kawasaki ER650) 113.700
- Marcus Simpson (Kawasaki ER-6) 113.600
- Maurizio Bottalico (Paton S1R) 113.503
- Daniel Ingham (Aprilia RS660) 113.423
- Michael Rees (Paton S1R) 113.022
- David Rigby (Kawasaki Z650) 112.911