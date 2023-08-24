2023 Manx Grand Prix

Report #2

The third qualifying session for the Centenary Manx Grand Prix took got underway on Wednesday afternoon with and it was Michael Dunlop who once again set the pace in the RST Classic Superbike class as well as the Sure Lightweight class.

Meanwhile John McGuinness (Team Winfield Paton) was the first rider to surpass the 110mph this week posting a lap of 110.848mph in the Carole Nash Classic Senior MGP class.

Daniel Ingham (Mylchreest Group Senior) and Andrea Majola (MGP Supporters Club Junior), topped the leaderboard in other classes.

A second qualifying session was due to take place on Wednesday evening, however due to deteriorating weather conditions the Clerk of The Course made the decision to cancel. Thursday’s contingency session will be utilised, meaning there are now two qualifying sessions scheduled for Thursday.

Classic Superbike

(Combined Times)

Michael Dunlop (Suzuki GSX-R750) 125.699 David Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.433 Dean Harrison (Ducati 916) 124.256 Rob Hodson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.127 Dominic Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 124.116 Craig Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 123.814 Michael Rutter (Suzuki XR69) 122.898 Julian Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.302 Brian McCormick (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.189 Derek Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) 121.149 Nathan Harrison (Honda RC45) 120.822 Ryan Cringle (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.685 Baz Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) 119.625 Paul Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.392 Amalric Blanc (Kawasaki ZXR750) 118.947

Classic Senior

(Combined Times)

John McGuinness (Paton A1-B22) 110.848 Dean Harrison (MV Agusta 500) 107.722 Dominic Herberston (Yamaha 500) 107.580 Shaun Anderson (Pataon A1-B22) 107.331 Adam McLean (Royal Enfield T-Bike 500) 106.794 James Hillier (Yamaha 500) 105.462 Mike Browne (Norton 500 Manx) 103.221 Michael Russell (Norton 500 Manx) 103.107 Alan Oversby (Honda CB500) 102.458 Michael Evans (Norton 500 Manx) 102.069

Senior

(Combined Times)

Daniel Ingham (Yamaha R6) 120.251 Tom Robinson (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 120.128 Joe Yeardsley (Yamaha R6) 119.318 Maurizio Bottalico (Honda CBR600RR) 119.184 Samuel Mousley (Yamaha R6) 119.037 Chris Cook (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 118.949 Marcus Simpson (Yamaha R6) 118.601 Victor Lopez (Yamaha R6) 118.447 Jamie Williams (Honda CBR600RR) 118.388 David Rigby (Kawasaki ZX-6R) 117.857

Lightweight

(Combined Times)

Michael Dunlop (Honda RS250) 115.964 Ian Lougher (Yamaha TZ250) 115.253 Dan Sayle (Honda RS250) 113.328 Gareth Arnold (Yamaha TZ250) 112.770 Paul Jordan (Yamaha FR450GP) 112.227 Shaun Anderson (TBC) 112.198 Stuart Hall (Yamaha TZ250) 111.147 Michal Dokoupil (Yamaha TZ250) 110.155 Adam McLean (Yamaha TZ250) 108.836 Chris Moore (Yamaha TZ250) 108.809

Ultra Lightweight

(Combined Times)

Paul Cassidy (Yamaha FZR400) 109.281 Daniel Ingham (Honda RVF400) 106.622 Jonathan Perry (Honda CBR400) 106.117 Michael Rees (Yamaha FZR400) 105.544 Tom Snow (Honda NSF250) 105.155 Leon Murphy (Kawasaki ZXR400) 104.320 Radley Hughes (Kawasaki ZXR400) 103.485 Steven Price (Kawasaki ZXR400) 102.101 Pete Gibson (Honda RVF400) 101.337 Owen Monaghan (Kawasaki ZXR400) 101.322

Junior

(Combined Times)