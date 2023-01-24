Maxxis Race & Win

A1 Accessory Imports, the Australian importer of Maxxis Moto products has announced their Race & Win program will return for 2023.

How does the program work you ask? Riders who race at select events earn Maxxis points which unlock exclusive prizes and cashback offers. At each event, points are allocated based on the riders overall finishing position and accumulate race-to-race to unlock offers.

The more you race, the more you WIN! To be eligible, riders must register and follow the terms and conditions. Use the link above to get started.

FAMILY & SINGLE RIDER ACCOUNTS

SINGLE RIDER ACCOUNTS Racing solo? Create a single rider account for yourself. Track your points and redeem exclusive offers under the one account. FAMILY ACCOUNTS Racing with a full army? Create an account and add multiple family members to your portal. Track points and redeem exclusive offers for each family member.

Maxxis Race & Win Points System

We’ve engineered our points system to give all riders the opportunity to unlock multiple offers over the season. The higher your position, the faster you can unlock our exclusive offers. Riders can earn extra points when racing at any eligible event during the season.

Overall Position Points Overall Position Points 1st 40 11th 9 2nd 35 12th 8 3rd 30 13th 7 4th 25 14th 6 5th 20 15th 5 6th 18 16th 4 7th 16 17th 3 8th 14 18th 2 9th 12 19th 1 10th 10 20th 0

Maxxis Race & Win Eligible Events

Maxxis have partnered with popular amateur motocross and off-road events in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, where riders can earn points, here’s the run down as it stands now.

Queensland: Sunshine State Motocross Championships South East Queensland Junior MX QLD State Championships

New South Wales: NSW State Championships

Victoria: Victorian Off-Road Championships Gippsland Motocross Championships Northern Region’s Motocross Series



Don’t see your local series on the list? Send A1 Accessory Imports an email to request a different series be added for next year.

Head to the Maxxis Moto Australia website for more information and the terms and conditions.