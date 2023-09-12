Misano MotoGP Test
Focus on Yamaha
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli returned to action at Misano on Monday and finished the MotoGP Official Test in sixth and eighth place respectively.
Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director
“We had one day less to test here compared to last year, so we had a full-on schedule. We tried new items. The most important to evaluate were the first 2024 prototype engine and an aero package.
“Of course, the hopes of our riders, especially Fabio, were very high. He tried the new engine and aero package and collected a lot of data that will be used for future development. Franky focused on aerodynamics and a new chassis.
“The engineers in Japan and Italy will thoroughly analyse the specifications. A small specification change can affect the bike’s behaviour a lot, so we want to pay close attention to this task and try to make big steps for the Valencia Test.
“Michelin also asked us to help test new tyres today, and we like to help them with the development. Though we weren’t able to complete all the items on our very long list, we are leaving the Misano Test with a good amount of information, which will be the first step for 2024.”
Quartararo had a busy schedule, trying new items such as the aero package and engine as well as the new Michelin rubber. He completed 41 laps in Practice 1 and 50 laps in Practice 2. His fastest time was set on his very last lap of the day. That 1m31.177s put him in sixth place in the overall test rankings, 0.575s from pace-setter Luca Marini.
The Frenchman was not quite as positive as his Team Director and ran out of time before trying a new chassis, he also didn’t like the new aero package that he tested, stating that it ‘was much slower and the feeling was not good.’
Fabio Quartararo
“For the first time I tried the new engine, we expect better, but we have to analyse a little more. For this year, one of the things that was positive was the spoon that we tried under the swing arm. I think we will start using this at the next race. The rest will need to be further developed for the Valencia Test.”
Morbidelli was keen to spend the available track time of the Misano Test to further build on improving the performance of the bike. The Italian was trying various specifications and some other items, including the new chassis that Fabio did not get around to testing. Franco rode 32 laps in the morning and 44 laps in afternoon to make a good comparison between new solutions.
Franco Morbidelli
“I tried various settings, and we did back-to-backs with some aerodynamics, I tried the new chassis – we tried some stuff. I didn’t have a strong preference for any of the items, so I will stick with what I know for the next few races.”
MotoGP will be back in action in two weeks’ time for round 13, the Grand Prix of India, held at the Buddh International Circuit.
Misano MotoGP Test Times
|Pos.
|Rider
|Team
|Lead Gap
|1
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1m30.602
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|+0.234
|3
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|+0.552
|4
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|+0.566
|5
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|+0.573
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|+0.575
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|+0.630
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|+0.699
|9
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|+0.735
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|+0.760
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|+0.779
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|+0.832
|13
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|+0.890
|14
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|+0.973
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS
|+1.084
|16
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|+1.085
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS
|+1.242
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|+1.544
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bagnaia
|283
|2
|Martin
|247
|3
|Bezzecchi
|218
|4
|Binder
|173
|5
|Espargaro
|160
|6
|Zarco
|147
|7
|Marini
|135
|8
|Viñales
|128
|9
|Marquez
|108
|10
|Miller
|104
|11
|Quartararo
|85
|12
|Morbidelli
|68
|13
|Oliveira
|65
|14
|Fernandez
|58
|15
|Rins
|47
|16
|Di Giannantonio
|43
|17
|Nakagami
|35
|18
|Pedrosa
|32
|19
|Marquez
|31
|20
|Bastianini
|25
|21
|Fernandez
|22
|22
|Savadori
|9
|23
|Folger
|9
|24
|Espargaro
|8
|25
|25 Pirro
|5
|26
|26 Mir
|5
|27
|27 Petrucci
|5
|28
|28 Bradl
|5
|29
|29 Lecuona
|0
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia