Misano MotoGP Test

Focus on Yamaha

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli returned to action at Misano on Monday and finished the MotoGP Official Test in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We had one day less to test here compared to last year, so we had a full-on schedule. We tried new items. The most important to evaluate were the first 2024 prototype engine and an aero package.

“Of course, the hopes of our riders, especially Fabio, were very high. He tried the new engine and aero package and collected a lot of data that will be used for future development. Franky focused on aerodynamics and a new chassis.

“The engineers in Japan and Italy will thoroughly analyse the specifications. A small specification change can affect the bike’s behaviour a lot, so we want to pay close attention to this task and try to make big steps for the Valencia Test.

“Michelin also asked us to help test new tyres today, and we like to help them with the development. Though we weren’t able to complete all the items on our very long list, we are leaving the Misano Test with a good amount of information, which will be the first step for 2024.”

Quartararo had a busy schedule, trying new items such as the aero package and engine as well as the new Michelin rubber. He completed 41 laps in Practice 1 and 50 laps in Practice 2. His fastest time was set on his very last lap of the day. That 1m31.177s put him in sixth place in the overall test rankings, 0.575s from pace-setter Luca Marini.

The Frenchman was not quite as positive as his Team Director and ran out of time before trying a new chassis, he also didn’t like the new aero package that he tested, stating that it ‘was much slower and the feeling was not good.’

Fabio Quartararo

“For the first time I tried the new engine, we expect better, but we have to analyse a little more. For this year, one of the things that was positive was the spoon that we tried under the swing arm. I think we will start using this at the next race. The rest will need to be further developed for the Valencia Test.”

Morbidelli was keen to spend the available track time of the Misano Test to further build on improving the performance of the bike. The Italian was trying various specifications and some other items, including the new chassis that Fabio did not get around to testing. Franco rode 32 laps in the morning and 44 laps in afternoon to make a good comparison between new solutions.

Franco Morbidelli

“I tried various settings, and we did back-to-backs with some aerodynamics, I tried the new chassis – we tried some stuff. I didn’t have a strong preference for any of the items, so I will stick with what I know for the next few races.”

MotoGP will be back in action in two weeks’ time for round 13, the Grand Prix of India, held at the Buddh International Circuit.

Misano MotoGP Test Times

Pos. Rider Team Lead Gap 1 Luca Marini Ducati 1m30.602 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.234 3 Brad Binder KTM +0.552 4 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.566 5 Jack Miller KTM +0.573 6 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.575 7 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia +0.630 8 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.699 9 Alex Marquez Ducati +0.735 10 Raul Fernandez Aprilia +0.760 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.779 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.832 13 Johann Zarco Ducati +0.890 14 Marc Marquez Honda +0.973 15 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS +1.084 16 Joan Mir Honda +1.085 17 Pol Espargaro GASGAS +1.242 18 Stefan Bradl Honda +1.544

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

2023 MotoGP Calendar