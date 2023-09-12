Misano MotoGP Test

Focus on KTM and GASGAS

Improvements for 2023 MotoGP and a view towards the 2024 KTM RC16 race bike were on the slate at Misano on Monday as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing continued their work at Misano.

When the Italian heat and sunshine had subsided late in the afternoon, Brad Binder and Jack Miller had logged the 3rd and 5th fastest lap-times respectively and totalled more than 140 laps thanks to the productive session.

The second one-day official test (the first took place at Jerez, Spain in May) was also the last outing in Europe before MotoGP embarks on Grand Prix trips to India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia and Qatar and then the return to Valencia, Spain for the season-closer.

Jack Miller and Brad Binder used the valuable track time to refine further their 2023 race-spec of the KTM RC16 and also try new components to potentially increase competitiveness. Dani Pedrosa was not on track.

They also experimented with the version of the bike used by test rider Dani Pedrosa, including a new chassis concept, widely said to have been full a carbon-fibre frame, used in his run to 4th position in both the Saturday Sprint and Sunday Grand Prix at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

We believe that the quickest times set on Monday by both Binder and Miller were on bikes using the new carbon-fibre frame.

Brad Binder – P3

“Today we tried two different frames and both had potential and both had strong points. If we can put them together then we’ll be good! I feel pretty comfortable but you always have to be a bit careful at these tests because with so much rubber on the track many things can be great and the weaker parts can be harder to find. We also tried things with the engine and gained some more information for the factory to be able to move forward.”

Jack Miller – P5

“We needed to work on the set-up, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for us. A busy morning and pretty happy with the progress we have made. As I’ve said all along; the bike has incredible potential, I just have to understand more how I need to adapt my riding style and take the maximum from it. There were a lot of things to try and the guys were busy until 3am building our bikes. There is a lot in the pipeline coming for future races and also next year.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We had three stories with our riders in the Grand Prix and we had a busy time getting ready to move onto the next stage of the project today; with both of the factory racers trying what Dani used here as a reference bike. Everything looks very promising so far but we want more laps to understand better where we can continue to keep improving and, importantly, know what we can use in the near future and what we have to keep developing for next year.”

Sebastian Risse – Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP

“Today we looked a lot at hardware in all areas. Mainly chassis and engine and decisions we want to take for next year. Summing up the day it was very positive and Dani and the test team have done a fantastic job to prepare for the race weekend and his bike was very competitive. We took it from there and took it further with different concepts on the chassis and the engine and overall confirmed what the test team had already found plus some solutions for limitations that they had encountered before. So we are now very confident we can make a step soon. Some of those things we might still see this year, some next year but the plan for the future seems quite bright for us.”

KTM machinery was also on track at the Misano Test in the red colours of the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team for the final bursts of action on European soil – before the long flyaway stint to help Pol Espargaro build his belated knowledge and confidence with the GASGAS RC16 after only four GPs since returning from injury. Pol had a crash during Turn 11 but had already tasted improvement through 40 laps.

Pol Espargaro – P17

“I was getting a rhythm with some good changes on the bike that I liked. We made some small but important alterations to help with my riding positions and style. We made a reset with the settings which really helped. When I was building up my speed I had a bit of a shake with the bike through Turn 11 and that opened the pads, I lost the brakes and had to jump off. Not a big deal but a pity to end the day in this way.”

Augusto Fernandez has been extremely consistent in MotoGP this season and his rookie term in the class but wanted to explore more options with the GASGAS RC16 to boost his chances of becoming an established top ten regular in the tight and competitive division. AF37 made a massive 82 laps in his quest and notched the 15th best lap-time once the chrono had stopped.

Augusto Fernandez – P15

“A lot of laps but positive and improving our laps. I feel better with my pace and what I can manage. So, I’m very happy. Thanks to the team for everything and I’m ready for India.”

The crew then started to break down the bikes and pitbox and prepare the freight for international travel and the next seven Grands Prix on the road. First up is the Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit in two weeks.

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team Manager

“A positive test for both of our riders today. For Augusto it was especially important because the Grand Prix format this year with the Sprint format on Saturday doesn’t allow him to ride free and test different settings or styles. Weekend after weekend he has to focus on performance and not the setting, so today was the opportunity to experiment. He rode over 300km, this is quite high mileage. He tried a different engine configuration for the group, he tried different suspension and different tires from Michelin. Overall he was quite happy and this is very good. On Pol’s side he is also missing time on the bike and needed to understand the development direction with the equipment. It was important for him to test and to try some different ergo. Unfortunately he ended the day with a crash due to the situation with the brakes. Anyway, it was also a good session for him. A good effort by the team this weekend. Now it is time to get the crate packed for India and to take some rest before we travel.”

Sebastian Risse – GASGAS Technical Manager

“We focused a lot on electronics and aerodynamics; both for inside the homologation and also for 2024. Also on the engine side we found some very positive aspects, some that we can use right away. Other data will help us to make decisions for the next racetracks for the aerodynamic configuration and for the future. Both guys have done a great job and Pol was unlucky to have a crash that stopped him pushing all the way through the day. Now we need a rest, freshen-up and go full attack again.”

Misano MotoGP Test Times

Pos. Rider Team Lead Gap 1 Luca Marini Ducati 1m30.602 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.234 3 Brad Binder KTM +0.552 4 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.566 5 Jack Miller KTM +0.573 6 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.575 7 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia +0.630 8 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.699 9 Alex Marquez Ducati +0.735 10 Raul Fernandez Aprilia +0.760 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.779 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.832 13 Johann Zarco Ducati +0.890 14 Marc Marquez Honda +0.973 15 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS +1.084 16 Joan Mir Honda +1.085 17 Pol Espargaro GASGAS +1.242 18 Stefan Bradl Honda +1.544

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

