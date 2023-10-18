MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australian Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini are at Phillip Island aiming to recover all the energy needed to face this Sunday’s GP scheduled on the Australian track as both are still recovering from broken collarbones.

Still third in the overall standings with 283 points thanks to the excellent third place in the Sprint and fifth place in the Race at Mandalika, Bezzecchi returns at work on the Ducati Desmosedici GP to stay in the slipstream of the strongest group on a track that saw him among the protagonists last year with the title of Rookie of the Year.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I can only be happy and satisfied with the weekend we leave behind. We achieved two excellent results despite the injury. On paper, here at Phillip Island, things should be better. The track is fast, but there are no hard brakings, the point where, on a physical level, I suffer the most. Let’s keep working, do our best to recover for the race. The track is one of my absolute favorite and last year I was really fast with a very solid race.”

Similar ambitions also for Luca, despite an early finish on Sunday at Mandalika, he did capture second place in the Sprint after claiming pole position in what were tricky conditions in Indonesia. Marini is currently eighth on the championship ladder.

Luca Marini

“As a rider, but also as a spectator, the Phillip Island race is magical! Always a wonderful weekend, both from a purely sporting and non-sporting point of view. I’m arriving with this spirit: it won’t be easy, compared to Indonesia everything changes, the tires, the layout, the temperatures, but I’m sure the Ducati will be competitive as usual. Let’s recover all the energy we can and see you on Friday morning on track to have fun.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEDT by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar