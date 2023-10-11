MotoGP 2023

Round 15 – Indonesian Grand Prix

Indonesia this weekend, Australia the following weekend then on to Thailand… It’s a crazy three weeks for MotoGP with many riders and teams already on the ground in Indonesia ahead of this weekend’s 15th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Inaugurated on 12 November 2021, the Mandalika International Street Circuit is located on the island of Lombok, in the south of the Indonesian archipelago. Only 4.3 kilometres in length, the circuit is quite short but fast. It has six left turns and 11 right turns, as well as a short straight of 507 metres.

The layout is flowing, with only two hard braking zones before turns 1 and 10, so the most powerful machines will perhaps not have as much advantage as on other circuits, which promises a very competitive race with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.

With only one Grand Prix under its belt and following a complete resurfacing of the circuit, in agreement with Dorna Sports, Michelin decided to bring their full range to Mandalika. The allocation includes symmetrical Soft, Medium and Hard front tyres, as well as asymmetrical Soft, Medium and Hard rear tyres – with a harder right side. In the event of rain, which is always possible at this time of year, even if in Indonesia the monsoon season does not officially begin until November, Wets will be offered in Soft and Medium compounds which are symmetrical for the front and asymmetrical for the rear – again with the right side reinforced.

The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia is of particular importance this year for Michelin as the winner of the race will give Bibendum his 500th victory in the FIM MotoGP World Championship. A great way to celebrate 50 years of innovation in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, since AustralianJack Findlay’s victory in the Senior TT in 1973. It was the first success for Michelin in the 500cc category, which was the premier class of the time”, underlines Piero Taramasso, manager of Michelin two-wheel competition.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“For the Mandalika event, last year’s experience taught us how much heat can be generated on this circuit. Even with the move from March to October, the combination of the new asphalt, the fast layout and the high temperatures will still generate a lot of heat in the tyres. This year, the front tyres remain symmetrical and are available in Soft, Medium and Hard, with the casing of the latter having been reinforced to offer the riders even more support. For the rear tyres we decided to use a reinforced construction for all three options, coupled with asymmetrical compounds. In fact, we are bringing three specifications of the rear tyres to Indonesia, instead of the two normally specified by the regulations.”

It’s tight at the top, just three-points separate Pecco Bagnaia and man of the moment Jorge Martin.

Pecco Bagnaia

“I am thrilled to be back racing in Indonesia. The Mandalika race track is in a stunning area, and the Indonesian public’s passion for MotoGP is huge! I can’t wait to entertain all the fans who will come to watch us race this weekend! After the Japanese GP, we had a few days off to rest, so I am coming charged up to Mandalika, motivated to come back and fight for the win. My approach to the weekend has not changed: we must stay focused and do our best, as always, to get the best result. Again, the weather will be the big unknown here, but I am confident I can do well in any condition.”

Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini are traveling to Indonesia despite both suffering broken collarbones recently (Marco the right one and Luca the left). The Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders will undergo the final medical check at the circuit and thus have the green light for the race .

Victim of a crash during training at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia last Saturday afternoon and ready for the surgery the following morning, Marco, currently third in the general standings with 265 points, is preparing for a race against time to get on his Ducati Desmosedici GP for the first free practices.

Marco Bezzecchi

“It will be a real race against time to try to be on track on Friday morning in Mandalika. The injury was not needed, especially at this crucial moment of the season. Immediately after the surgery, we saw the possibility of trying to participate at the GP. We waited 48 hours and after the last medical consultations and a very intense physiotherapy program until the last minute before departure, with the Team, we decided to try to reach Indonesia to get the fit to race. It won’t be easy, it will be an uphill and really challenging weekend, but I would like to be on track. A big thank to the Ream, the medical crew, the Academy and all the fans who have supported me in recent days, I have received many messages of affection and support. They definitely gave me an extra boost“.

Recovery process in a more advanced stage for Luca, who crashed at the start of the Sprint in India, underwent surgery immediately upon returning to Italy and unfit for the Japanese GP. Eighth in the overall with 135 (P2 among the Teams with 400 points), his aim is to return to competitions here in Indonesia.

Luca Marini

“I am happy to return here in Mandalika, in front of all the Indonesian fans who are truly special. The recovery from the injury is progressing well, after the operation I immediately started all the treatments and physiotherapy and I feel ready to get back on the Ducati. We are waiting for the medical check tomorrow, but the goal is to race in all the three races in a row and find the same good sensations in riding as in India. It won’t be an easy weekend, but I’m motivated to do well also because of all the people who have made me feel their support in recent weeks. The Team, my family, the medical crew, the Academy and all the fans”.

The same is true of Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who collected three rib fractures in Japan, with the team saying he’ll at least be travelling to test out or begin a return to action.

Alex Marquez

“These three back-to-back races will be a build up as we’ll get to Indonesia with the idea of testing my physical condition. The goal will be to be on top form already from Australia so this is why Mandalika will be crucial in order to see at what point in the recovery process we are. I’m eager to return to action after missing Japan. I love all these tracks and I know I can do well, so we need to find back the right feeling.”

And it’s a huge week as rumours continue to swirl around the seat currently occupied by team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, not an easy situation for anyone involved. The one thing we do have confirmed, however, is that Marc Marquez will split from HRC at the end of 2023, and the hot tip is that he will be alongside his brother at Gresini Ducati in 2024.

Marc Marquez

“Our objective for this race is exactly the same as the ones which remain this year: go out and do our maximum to finish 2023 in the best way possible as a team. Indonesia is always an incredible country to visit, you can really feel the passion of the fans here and I enjoy coming here more and more each time. Unfortunately, last year I had a crash in Warm Up so finally I wasn’t able to race but I rode here in the test and during practice as well so we have some idea what to expect this year. Let’s put on a good show this weekend and really just enjoy it.”

Another rider set to switch brands next year is Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol), if he can get back out there this weekend.

For Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) it’s a new era within the marque as his 2024 was confirmed with Honda, and for Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) it’s a look across the box wondering who will be there next season. It’s also, in some ways, an opportunity, and off the back of two points scoring finishes including that glorious return to the top five in India.

Joan Mir

“We arrive in Indonesia after a week at home, refreshed and ready to go. In Japan we had some disappointment, but I am looking to put that behind me and use it for motivation. Last year we achieved a good result in sixth in very tricky conditions so we need to see what’s possible this weekend and also what the weather does. Right now the forecast is looking very hot!”

Speaking of which, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) got back on the podium in India and then had a tougher – but didn’t everyone – Japanese GP, so it’ll be interesting to see how he goes in Lombok after a frontrunning round last season.

Fabio Quartararo

“We are back in Mandalika again after a long time. I‘m happy to be back in Indonesia. The fans here treat me really well, so I will give it my all, as always, to get a good result. Last year, I was on the podium. Hopefully we can get another good result this year. It‘s been a while since we last rode here though, and this means we have to make good use of FP1 to be ready for the Practice.”

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli, meanwhile, will be looking to start a run of races signing off from Yamaha in style before he heads to Pramac Ducati next year.

Franco Morbidelli

“We return to the Mandalika track, which is a track I like. We had a good package here in the rain last year, and our pace in the rain at the Japanese GP two weeks ago was also decent. So, should it rain, I feel we have good potential again. The forecasts don‘t predict any rain, but regardless of the weather conditions, we will be pushing to get the best result possible. We know that this is one of those circuits where the track conditions improve over the course of the race weekend, but it will be important to find good speed early on to be ready for time attacks.”

So too for current Prima Pramac Racing rider Johann Zarco as he looks to get back on the podium before leaving the team, and the Ducati armada Zarco is currently part of also sees the return of Enea Bastianini back in the fold at Ducati Lenovo Team too, subject to a medical check on Thursday.

Enea Bastianini

“I’m finally back on track with my team. Having had to skip other races just as I was starting to feel comfortable on the Desmosedici GP was not what we needed, but after the operation, it was important to dedicate a few weeks to recover as best I could, even if I’m still not 100%. Now, we will have to restart calmly and dedicate these last races to settle down and be competitive as soon as possible. So I don’t have high expectations for this weekend; I just want to work in the best possible way with my team.”

Over at KTM, it’s now truly the final stand in the fight for the Constructors’ crown, against that aforementioned Ducati armada. After Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed out in Japan it suddenly looked like Ducati were going to paint Motegi red, but in the end Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) did more than just enough and ensured the fight rolls on.

Miller will still want more in Indonesia though, and Binder certainly will as the venue has only seen KTM on the top step so far as they won the first Grand Prix at the venue last year when Morbidelli was a KTM rider.

The headlines from the Austrian contingent come more from GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 on the way into the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia though. The news is finally out and the MotoGP line-up for the squad next year will see Augusto Fernandez pair Moto2 Championship leader Pedro Acosta, taking a little pressure off both. Pol Espargaro will still be with the project, however, and will want to use the remaining races of 2023 to show quite what he’s got to offer. As will they all!

Augusto Fernandez will still be pumped from his seventh place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix in crazy track conditions. It was the rookie’s second best result of the season on a Sunday after his fourth place at the French Grand Prix.

Augusto Fernandez

“The results in Japan were super positive for us, so I am looking forward to jumping back on the bike in Mandalika, and continuing working, improving, and trying to reduce the gap with the top guys. Last season in Moto2 was not so bad for us, so let’s see what we can do this weekend. Eitherway, we have three busy weeks incoming, and I am super excited to get started with the Indonesian GP!”

Pol Espargaro will be trying out the Indonesian GP for the first time with the RC16, so he will have quite a big task, as he continues to re-adapt to the 2023 package. The Japanese GP was a bit disappointing for the Spaniard who had higher hopes at the Mobility Resort Motegi, a layout he enjoys a lot. Still, he brought back to the garage points, but he will for sure look to bounce back this week in Indonesia.

Pol Espargaro

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect for this weekend. The first time I rode in Mandalika, I was super fast and felt really good with the track. Then everything changed in the GP, so it is going to be interesting to discover how I am going to feel there. We also have some ideas to continue working on the bike that we couldn’t test in Japan because of Sunday’s conditions. I am still in the process of understanding the bike as it changed a lot from the one I rode at the preseason, and that is not so easy to do during the race weekends because of the schedule. So let’s see if we find a good starting point to enjoy the weekend in Indonesia.”

Finally, Aprilia are looking for a lot more in Lombok. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) arrives from a solid Japanese GP but wants to get back to that stunning summer form, and team-mate Maverick Viñales had a bit of a dramatic Sunday at Motegi and most definitely wants to bounce back.

Raul Fernandez’ (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) form continues that upward arc though, and they also now have the only winner at Mandalika in their ranks: Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team). Yes, it was wet. There’s no guarantee it won’t be again. Regardless, there are some good memories at the track for the Portuguese rider, and the drama of his earlier season seems to have calmed down too – or more, his rivals have allowed it to after that run of bad luck early on.

Miguel Oliveira

“The Indonesian Grand Prix brings back a lot of good memories for me. I won the race last year and that just gives me motivation to face the event this year. We left for the first round of three races in a row and it is important to return to our usual form, especially in Qualifying performance. I’m confident and looking forward to getting back on track.”

In the lead up to Mandalika this weekend many rumours suggest that Oliveira is being courted by Repsol Honda for next year, whether he would be interested in making the jump is another matter…

Since the start of the second half of 2023, Raul Fernandez is showing an uphill form, improving his feeling aboard his RS-GP as well as his results consistently. Last time out in rainy Motegi, the Spaniard finished in ninth, taking home his third top 10 in a row. For this weekend’s round in hot and humid Indonesia, he aims to build on that recent run of form.

Raul Fernandez

“I think Mandalika will be a good track for us. I am very enthusiastic to go there because the last rounds have been very good for us. This weekend, I want to keep our line and also the good results and try to enjoy riding the bike. The first target is to continue the progress we are doing and the second thing is, trying to improve on our results a little bit further because now it’s time to not just be in the top 10 again, but also to close up to the top 5.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 319 2 Martin 316 3 Bezzecchi 265 4 Binder 201 5 Espargaro 171 6 Zarco 162 7 Viñales 139 8 Marini 135 9 Miller 125 10 Quartararo 111 11 Marquez 108 12 Morbidelli 77 13 Oliveira 69 14 Fernandez 67 15 Marquez 64 16 Di Giannantonio 53 17 Rins 47 18 Nakagami 45 19 Fernandez 36 20 Pedrosa 32 21 Bastianini 25 22 Mir 20 23 Espargaro 12 24 Savadori 9 25 25 Folger 9 26 26 Bradl 8 27 27 Pirro 5 28 28 Petrucci 5 29 29 Crutchlow 3 30 30 Lecuona 0

Moto2

Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was simply unstoppable in Japan, fastest throughout the weekend and then taking that win in style. And who won at Mandalika last season? The very same Chantra, who made a little history in the process by becoming the first Thai rider to win a Grand Prix.

Team-mate Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) will want to turn the tables after following him home at Motegi, and the two will both likely have Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on their mind.

Acosta is now a sizable 50 points clear in the standings, his future is confirmed in the premier class, and he just keeps taking those podiums… That’s something key rival Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will want to rediscover after a tougher weekend in Japan, having been back on the rostrum in India. But there are plenty more fast faces looking to get in his way, with the grid stacked as ever.

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 252 2 ARBOLINO Tony 202 3 DIXON Jake 159 4 CANET Aron 124 5 LOPEZ Alonso 119 6 CHANTRA Somkiat 114 7 SALAC Filip 108 8 VIETTI Celestino 106 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 104 10 OGURA Ai 95 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 88 12 GARCIA Sergio 76 13 LOWES Sam 74 14 ARENAS Albert 61 15 ROBERTS Joe 60 16 BALTUS Barry 48 17 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 18 BINDER Darryn 28 19 BENDSNEYDER Bo 22 20 RAMIREZ Marcos 20 21 FOGGIA Dennis 18 22 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 17

Moto3

Moto3 arrives in Mandalika with a new leader as Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) took another impressive win last time out in Japan. Now the pressure’s on the rest to start hitting back, but the gap remains small as the lightweight class heads into the triple header… so there’s everything to play for!

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is now second and six-points off, and the Japanese rider remains a consistent threat at the front. And despite losing the lead and the Championship fight now playing out on turf he’s much less familiar with than most of his key rivals, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was right in the game in both India and Japan too. He’s still only nine points off the top and can’t be counted out.

The rider who lost some big and unexpected ground across India and Japan was instead Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The Turkish rider has to now play it perfectly and win big across the first triple header to make that back up, but he is also the top finisher from 2022 now returning to the venue this year.

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), meanwhile, is now just ahead of Öncü in the title fight but will want to find something extra on Lombok, having dropped out that leading postcode at the last couple of venues. But Mandalika isn’t one those around him have been racing for the last near-decade, so that could play in his favour. And he is, after all, still a rookie – even if he’s fighting for the title. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) is right there too, despite that late penalty DSQing him from the Catalan GP, and just one more diamond result could see him come right back into the picture.

Joel Kelso is fighting for his future and will be out to run up good points over this next three weeks.

Indonesian rider Arbi Aditama will make his Moto3 World Championship debut this weekend. Aditama is currently part of the Junior Talent Team in the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship and in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, but will make his Grand Prix debut at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia with Honda Team Asia.

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 MASIA Jaume 199 2 SASAKI Ayumu 193 3 HOLGADO Daniel 190 4 ALONSO David 160 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 147 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan 145 7 MOREIRA Diogo 103 8 RUEDA José Antonio 100 9 NEPA Stefano 90 10 TOBA Kaito 87 11 MUÑOZ David 86 12 ARTIGAS Xavier 65 13 VEIJER Collin 63 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 62 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo 45 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 30 19 OGDEN Scott 21 20 BERTELLE Matteo 21 21 KELSO Joel 20 22 FURUSATO Taiyo 18

Indonesian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 1100 Moto3 FP1 1150 Moto2 FP1 1245 MotoGP FP1 1515 Moto3 FP2 1605 Moto2 FP2 1700 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1040 Moto3 FP3 1125 Moto2 FP3 1210 MotoGP FP2 1250 MotoGP Q1 1315 MotoGP Q2 1450 Moto3 Q1 1515 Moto3 Q2 1545 Moto2 Q1 1610 Moto2 Q2 1700 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1240 MotoGP WUP 1400 Moto3 Race 1515 Moto2 Race 1700 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar