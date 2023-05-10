MotoGP 2023

Round Five – Le Mans

MotoGP celebrates the 1000th Grand Prix in history this weekend and the occasion got off to a fitting start in France as 1000s of fans joined their home heroes for a ride in. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) led the incredible convoy home, with the route starting in the centre of Le Mans and heading to the circuit – finishing up with a lap of the famous venue.

The parade began at Place du Jet d’Eau, with the riders getting suited and booted before taking to the fanzone stage for a quick Q&A to welcome the crowd. Then it was showtime as Quartararo and Zarco headed over to their bikes and got ready to lead the huge convoy off through the city.

With a police escort and fans lining the streets en route, the sound of 1000s of motorcycles made sure everyone knows MotoGP is in town this weekend. And with the 1000GP flags flying high, they all know history is about to be made!

On arrival at the circuit, the convoy headed onto the hallowed ground at Raccordement, the final corner complex, and then the fans set off for a very special lap behind their Grand Prix heroes.

The bikes kept streaming past the start-finish line even as the home duo got a fair few corners into the lap, making for quite a photo opportunity once they were all back on the main straight.

With Quartararo and Zarco centre stage, flanked by our gendarmerie escort and a whole lotta fans, it’s a snapshot for the scrapbook as MotoGP prepares to make even more history this weekend.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia IT Ducati 87 2 Marco Bezzecchi IT Ducati 65 3 Brad Binder ZA KTM 62 4 Jack Miller AU KTM 49 5 Maverick Viñales ES Aprilia 48 6 Luca Marini IT Ducati 48 7 Jorge Martin ES Ducati 48 8 Alex Rins ES Honda 47 9 Johann Zarco FR Ducati 46 10 Alex Marquez ES Ducati 41 11 Fabio Quartararo FR Yamaha 40 12 Franco Morbidelli IT Yamaha 34 13 Aleix Espargaro ES Aprilia 29 14 Miguel Oliveira PT Aprilia 21 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio IT Ducati 17 16 Augusto Fernandez ES KTM 17 17 Takaaki Nakagami JP Honda 14 18 Dani Pedrosa ES KTM 13 19 Marc Marquez ES Honda 7 20 Joan Mir ES Honda 5 21 Michele Pirro IT Ducati 5 22 Jonas Folger DE KTM 4 23 Raul Fernandez ES Aprilia 3 24 Stefan Bradl DE Honda 2 25 Iker Lecuona ES Honda 0

2023 Le Mans MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1630 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1950 MotoGP Q2 2010 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar