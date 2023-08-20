MotoGP 2023

Round Ten – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) capped off a perfect weekend in Austria with an unbeatable performance in Sunday’s MotoGP race to bring up to a half-century of Grand Prix podiums for the reigning World Champion.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hung in there early on as he chased KTM home glory but was forced to settle for second, crossing the stripe five-seconds behind the defending world champion.

After bad luck on Saturday, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) rebounded from Tissot Sprint disappointment to climb onto the rostrum in third, a further three-seconds behind Binder.

Bagnaia now enjoys a significant 62-point lead in the championship over Jorge Martin, with Marco Bezzecchi a further six-points in arrears making it a Ducati 1-2-3 at the top of the table.

MotoGP Race Report

Just like he did in the Tissot Sprint, Bagnaia launched incredibly to grab the holeshot ahead of Binder. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was away well as well – and as usual – to propel himself up to P3, as Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) went backwards again. It wasn’t a terrible getaway from ‘Top Gun’ but Viñales then got swarmed at Turn 1, as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) gained places.

Bagnaia and Binder quickly pulled a second clear of the chasers, with the South African shadowing the World Champion. It got close.

Lap 4 saw Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) take his Long Lap penalty, which dropped the title hopeful to P13, as Binder hounded Pecco at the front.

Alex Marquez then passed Miller for P3 at the end of Lap 4 but faced a 1.7s gap to Pecco and Binder, with Bezzecchi and Mooney VR46 team-mate Marini quickly dispatching the Australian too.

As the race settled, Binder dropped to half a second adrift of Bagnaia’s rear wheel as ‘Mapping 2’ popped up on the South African’s dashboard. In the fight for P3, meanwhile, Alex Marquez was holding off Bezzecchi as we entered Lap 11, with the double World Champions still 1.7s shy of Binder in P2.

With 15 laps to go, Pecco’s lead crept up to a second for the first time. That went up to 1.2s on Lap 17 of 28, as Bezzecchi continued to pursue Alex Marquez. Marini was a safe P5 with Viñales two seconds down the road in P6, while Martin’s recovery found him in a commendable P7 with 12 laps to go.

With 10 laps left, Pecco’s advantage was up to 2.5-seconds.

A battle was raging for the final podium spot though as Bezzecchi attempted to make a pass stick on Alex Marqez at Turn 1, however the Spaniard was able to get back past on the cutback and was doing a great job of riding defensively and making life hard for Bezzecchi. Meanwhile, Marini reeled them in to join the rostrum battle.

Bezzecchi made a move stick at Turn 9 with seven laps to go, and the Italian immediately began to open up a gap to make his podium chase a lot more comfortable. Marini made his way past Alex Marquez with three laps to go, but by that point, Bezzecchi had 1.7s in his back pocket.

At the front, Bagnaia was in a league of his own. The #1 proving just why he wears that special number on the front of his red Bologna bullet, claiming victory to make it a pole, Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race triple at the Red Bull Ring. That’s 50 career podiums for the Italian.

Binder brung his KTM home in P2 to cap off a very strong weekend on the Austrian manufacturer’s home turf. Bezzecchi bounced back very well to stand on the rostrum after his Saturday disappointment.

Marini’s late race pace was superb as the Italian crossed the line in P4 after getting the better of Alex Marquez, who rounded out the top five. Viñales ended P6 after a disappointing start and Martin made up ground but will leave Styria disappointed with P7.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) made a late attack to get past Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) for eighth, and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the top 10.

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) eventually got the better of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) for P11, and the latter took P12 but takes points and finishes a GP race for the first time in 301 days.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) was next up after a tough weekend but one with some headlines, with Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) and Miller, after dropping back throughout, taking home the final points. Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) was also in contention but got a late Long Lap for track limits.

After a perfect weekend in Austria, Bagnaia’s Championship lead sits at a healthy 62 points over Martin as they head to the Catalan GP in a fortnight.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 42m23.315 2 Brad BINDER KTM +5.191 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +7.708 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI +10.343 5 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +11.039 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +11.724 7 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +12.917 8 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +19.509 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +20.231 10 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +20.729 11 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +21.527 12 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +23.027 13 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +24.259 14 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +25.365 15 Jack MILLER KTM +25.475 16 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +28.073 17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +28.998 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +32.316 19 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +42.392 20 Iker LECUONA HONDA +46.239

Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Brad BINDER KTM 315.7 2 Luca MARINI DUCATI 315.7 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 315.7 4 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 315.7 5 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 315.7 6 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 315.7 7 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 315.7 8 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 314.4 9 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 314.4 10 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 314.4 11 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 314.4 12 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 313.0 13 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 313.0 14 Iker LECUONA HONDA 313.0 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 313.0 16 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 313.0 17 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 313.0 18 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 313.0 19 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 313.0 20 Joan MIR HONDA 313.0 21 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 311.6 22 Jack MILLER KTM 311.6 23 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 311.6

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 251 2 Martin 189 3 Bezzecchi 183 4 Binder 160 5 Zarco 125 6 Marini 120 7 Espargaro 117 8 Miller 96 9 Marquez 92 10 Viñales 86 11 Quartararo 73 12 Morbidelli 65 13 Fernandez 51 14 Rins 47 15 Oliveira 40 16 Di Giannantonio 37 17 Nakagami 34 18 Bastianini 24 19 Marquez 19 20 Fernandez 14 21 Pedrosa 13 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8

Moto2 Race

The CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich delivered blockbuster action as Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) picked off rider by rider in a superb chargeto victory. The Italian wasn’t settling for anything other than the top step as he denied Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and KTM the victory in Austria. The Spaniard put in a clever ride, however, to strengthen his Championship position as Ai Ogura (IDEMISTU Honda Team Asia) continued his podium form in P3.

It was Acosta who took the holeshot down into turn 1 as Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) shot up into P2, with Ogura keeping himself in the mix. Acosta got into his groove and began to pull away from the rest of the field, meanwhile, Dixon was coming under pressure from Ogura who eventually got the better of the Brit to put himself into P2.

Dixon then fell into the clutches of Vietti, who was on an absolute charge. The Italian pushed his way past the GASGAS man and then had Ogura locked in his sights. Acosta led the way by a second and a half at the front, but Vietti was the man on the move as he pounced on Ogura with eleven laps to go.

The Japanese rider had no response for the Italian as he proceeded to put down a scintillating pace and started to reel in the race leader. With six laps remaining Vietti was all over the rear wheel of Acosta and wasted no time at all in pushing his way past the Championship leader, arriving and immediately making a move. Acosta tried all he could to cling onto Vietti but had no answer for Italian who put in an inch-perfect performance to take the victory by 1.435s.

Acosta took a crucial 20 points towards his title tilt with Ogura taking a second podium in three races. Jake Dixon missed out on the podium one second back from the Japanese rider, with Somkiat Chantra (IDEMISTU Honda Team Asia) rounding out the top five.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) took sixth place and lost some key points to his title rival Acosta.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) was one of the crashers as well as Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team). Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) crashed out early on as they fell victim to the Turn 2a-2b chicane, Binder crashing and Lowes collecting the South African.

Darryn Binder was declared unfit due to fractured vertebrae. He’ll need to rest up as attention now turns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain where Acosta will be looking to further extend his Championship lead.

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 36m25.093 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +1.435 3 Ai OGURA KALEX +5.189 4 Jake DIXON KALEX +6.145 5 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +8.635 6 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +14.054 7 Filip SALAC KALEX +14.492 8 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +16.445 9 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +17.178 10 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX +35.361 11 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +37.855 12 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +39.551 13 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +40.213 14 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +40.410 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +41.098 16 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +43.446 17 Alberto SURRA FORWARD +45.018 18 Rory SKINNER KALEX +47.622 19 Mattia RATO KALEX +49.861 20 Kohta NOZANE KALEX +57.039 21 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +1m09.264 22 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1m10.514 Not Classifed DNF Joe ROBERTS KALEX 12 laps DNF Aron CANET KALEX 13 laps DNF Albert ARENAS KALEX 14 laps DNF Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 16 laps DNF Darryn BINDER KALEX 21 laps DNF Sam LOWES KALEX 21 laps

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 176 2 ARBOLINO Tony 164 3 DIXON Jake 117 4 CANET Aron 96 5 LOPEZ Alonso 92 6 SALAC Filip 84 7 ALDEGUER Fermín 81 8 VIETTI Celestino 80 9 CHANTRA Somkiat 77 10 LOWES Sam 67 11 GONZALEZ Manuel 63 12 OGURA Ai 55 13 GARCIA Sergio 45 14 ARENAS Albert 43 15 BALTUS Barry 34 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 32 17 ROBERTS Joe 27 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo 19 19 BINDER Darryn 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas 12 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Race

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took a stunning win at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand PRix von Österreich, just coming out on top in a photo finish against Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP) completed the podium, losing out in a spectacular final corner shuffle that saw Öncü play his cards to perfection.

Holgado took the early lead ahead of Öncü, but polesitter Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) didn’t take long to take back over in second. He stuck in with the lead group, comprising that trio plus Silverstone winner David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) looking for some redemption, 2022 Austria winner Sasaki and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

With 17 laps still on the clock, drama hit for Masia. A technical problem saw the Spaniard forced to pull over and out of the fight, leaving him with an increased deficit in the title fight once again, this time through no fault of his own.

That left a small gap between Holgado, Öncü and Veijer in the lead and the chasing trio of Sasaki, Alonso and Rossi. By 10 to go though, it was a leading quintet: Holgado, Öncü, Alonso, Veijer and Sasaki. But then came some more drama for a frontrunner as Alonso, having made his way into the lead, then suddenly slid out at the chicane – leaving four riders fighting for three places on the podium.

Onto the last lap, Holgado led Sasaki but the Japanese rider took over at Turn 1. At Turn 3, Holgado launched it – and Öncü capitalised to attack as well. But Sasaki once again hit back, and it all went down to that final corner. Holgado went for it on Sasaki, and both headed a little wide… leaving Öncü just enough room to slice through on both. That became a drag to the line between the Turkish rider and the Championship leader, with Sasaki left dragging it out against teammate Veijer.

It was one of the closest finishes ever, and Öncü took it, winning his second ever Grand Prix on Red Bull KTM home turf – and gaining a valuable five points on Holgado. Sasaki just pipped his rookie teammate to complete the podium, continuing his best ever run of rostrum finishes but just missing out on the top step once more.

Veijer takes fourth, his best finish yet, ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) as he caught and passed Rossi for fifth. Ryusei Yamanaka (GASGAS Aspar Team) headed the second bigger group in seventh, ahead of Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), who pipped Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to the final place in the top ten.

As we head back west to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it’s now a 26-point lead for Holgado ahead of Sasaki, but Öncu is now within 37 of the top and in third.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 34m04.291 2 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +0.005 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.119 4 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.136 5 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +3.135 6 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +5.270 7 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +8.137 8 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +8.382 9 David MUÑOZ KTM +8.453 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +8.615 11 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +8.667 12 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +9.239 13 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +9.516 14 Kaito TOBA HONDA +14.741 15 David SALVADOR KTM +19.343 16 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +19.415 17 Romano FENATI HONDA +19.526 18 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +20.346 19 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +21.524 20 Noah DETTWILER CFMOTO +21.758 21 Filippo FARIOLI KTM +21.850 22 Scott OGDEN HONDA +22.293 23 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA +29.684 24 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +31.814 25 Ana CARRASCO KTM +31.858 26 Mario AJI HONDA +32.013 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +36.954 28 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +45.512 29 David ALONSO GASGAS +1 lap Not Classifed DNF 5 Jaume MASIA HONDA 17 laps

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu 135 3 ÖNCÜ Deniz 124 4 ORTOLÁ Ivan 118 5 MASIA Jaume 109 6 MOREIRA Diogo 94 7 ALONSO David 90 8 RUEDA José Antonio 65 9 ARTIGAS Xavier 57 10 NEPA Stefano 56 11 MUÑOZ David 53 12 VEIJER Collin 47 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei 45 14 SUZUKI Tatsuki 41 15 TOBA Kaito 40 16 SALVADOR David 31 17 ROSSI Riccardo 23 18 FENATI Romano 22 19 OGDEN Scott 20 20 KELSO Joel 19 21 MIGNO Andrea 17 22 BERTELLE Matteo 15

2023 MotoGP Calendar