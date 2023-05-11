2023 North West 200

If the following statement from FHO Racing BMW rings true, it would seem that NW200 officials have been attending the latest MotoGP ‘how to steward a race meeting’ classes…

It looks as though FHO have been protested by another team for running the carbon rims that the M 1000 RR comes with, and thus one would expect under the wording of the rules would be legal. The team have raced the North West 200 with carbon rims before which makes this shitfight more intriguing.

Adding to more specualtion and intrigue is that the Synetic BMW raced to the opening Superstock victory overnight appears to be a previous years model M 1000 RR, but with the 2023 M 1000 RR fairings, which itself poses its own conundrum regarding the rule book…

FHO Racing statement follows.

FHO Racing BMW

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team are withdrawing from the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations.

The Superstock class technical regulations mandate the machines must fully comply with conditions regarding the wheels, where Superstock machines must remain with the originally homologated wheels from the manufacturer, which from BMW are carbon. It then goes on to prohibit carbon material, however aftermarket wheels are also not allowed and no mandated alternative specification is prescribed.

The FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR machines passed scrutineering on Tuesday (9 May) and were allowed to take part in all qualifying sessions before being informed they were not allowed to race moments before the Briggs Equipment Superstock race this evening.

Having taking this issue out with the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 organisers, there is no confidence that the FHO Racing riders could take part in a race with the obvious dangers, and risks that road racing prevents and then the performance protested or disqualified on a technicality that is not adequately explained.

The FHO Racing team have checked the 2023 technical regulations against those of 2022 and the regulations remain the same, where the team raced the carbon homologated wheels in both Superstock races, as well as the event in 2019.

The effort commitment and logistics required to compete in the North West 200 are significant and this lack of confidence in the organisation renders the team’s participation in this year’s event impossible.

The FHO Racing team would like to sincerely apologise to all its sponsors and fans, and the team are now looking forward to getting back out on the roads in a few weeks time at the Isle of Man TT Races.

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Race One

Alastair SEELEY BMW – SYNETIC BMW Motorrad 21:39.554 123.855mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 21:49.876 122.879mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MD Racing 21:50.177 122.851mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 22:10.221 120.999mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 22:34.252 118.852mph James HILLIER Yamaha – OMG Racing 22:34.665 118.816mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 22:35.010 118.786mph Craig NEVE Honda – Bathams Racing 22:49.678 117.514mph Sam WEST BMW – Moto-Hub.co.uk 22:51.798 117.332mph Michael EVANS Suzuki – Michael Evans Racing 23:12.639 115.576mph

2023 North West 200 Results

Supersport Race One

Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 27:35.124 116.757mph Alastair SEELEY Ducati – Powertoolmate Ducati 27:35.232 116.750mph Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:35.509 116.730mph Michael DUNLOP Yamaha – MD Racing 27:35.796 116.710mph Dean HARRISON Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:36.038 116.693mph Peter HICKMAN Triumph – K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR 27:36.255 116.678mph Adam McLEAN Yamaha – JMcC Roofing Racing 27:57.950 115.169mph Paul JORDAN Yamaha – PreZ Racing by Prosper2 28:25.237 113.326mph Pierre Yves BIAN Triumph – K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR 28:30.632 112.969mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 28:31.499 112.912mph

2023 North West 200 Results

Superbike Thursday Qualifying Times

Alastair SEELEY BMW – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad 4:20.634 123.898mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:22.449 123.041mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 4:23.150 122.713mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – Hawk Racing 4:23.450 122.574mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:24.317 122.171mph Josh BROOKES BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:24.672 122.008mph Glenn IRWIN Ducati – BeerMonster Ducati 4:24.887 121.909mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:25.532 121.612mph Mike BROWNE BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 4:28.520 120.259mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:28.846 120.113mph

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Thursday Qualifying Times

Peter HICKMAN BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrrad 4:34.880 117.477mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 4:35.159 117.358mph Alastair SEELEY BMW – SYNETIC BMW Motorrad 4:35.682 117.135mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:37.137 116.520mph James HILLIER Yamaha – OMG Racing 4:38.036 116.143mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:38.176 116.085mph Josh BROOKES BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:38.739 115.850mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 4:38.759 115.842mph Mike BROWNE BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 4:43.368 113.958mph Nathan HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:44.827 113.374mph

2023 North West 200 Results

Supersport Thursday Qualifying Times

Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:40.311 115.201mph Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:41.263 114.811mph Adam McLEAN Yamaha – JMcC Roofing Racing 4:42.019 114.503mph Dean HARRISON Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:42.531 114.295mph Mike BROWNE Yamaha – Burrows by RK Racing 4:44.004 113.703mph Paul JORDAN Yamaha – PreZ Racing by Prosper2 4:44.974 113.316mph Michael SWEENEY Yamaha – EM Building 4:46.102 112.869mph Christian ELKIN Yamaha – Bob Wylie Racing 4:47.177 112.446mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Honda – Wilson Craig Racing 4:47.605 112.279mph Matthieu LAGRIVE Yamaha – Optimark Road Racing 4:48.952 111.756mph

2023 North West 200 Results

SuperTwin Thursday Qualifying Times

Richard COOPER Kawasaki – KMR Kawasaki 5:06.797 105.255mph Peter HICKMAN Yamaha – PHR Performance 5:09.678 104.276mph Lee JOHNSTON Aprilia – Ashcourt Racing 5:09.837 104.223mph Christian ELKIN Kawasaki – RB Engineering 5:17.170 101.813mph Michael RUTTER Yamaha – Bathams Racing 5:18.395 101.421mph Barry GRAHAM Aprilia 5:24.704 99.451mph Andy HORNBY Kawasaki 5:27.021 98.746mph Kris DUNCAN Aprilia – TCC/NSB Contracts/KD Racing 5:27.035 98.742mph Joe LOUGHLIN Kawasaki – G2-Tech 5:27.638 98.560mph Gareth ARNOLD Aprilia – Jenar Racing 5:32.797 97.032mph

