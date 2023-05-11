2023 North West 200

Overnight FHO Racing BMW withdrew from the North West 200 after being told that their machines were ineligible for the Superstock event.

Their M 1000 RR machines with carbon rims had passed scrutineering twice this week, only for then at the final juncture before the Superstock race was to get underway were told that they were illegal. The team have also raced the North West 200 with carbon rims before, which makes this situation more intriguing.

It looks as though FHO have been protested by another team for running the carbon rims that the M 1000 RR comes with as standard.

The M 1000 RR in previous years could only be purchased with carbon rims, for 2023 it appars that in some markets BMW have given customers the ‘no cost option’ of forged rims in place of the standard carbon rims. But carbon rims remain standard fitment on the M 1000 RR.

Normal S 1000 RR alloy rims can’t be used on the M 1000 RR as it has a unique rear brake set-up, thus the option for forged rims on the M 1000 RR is a new development.

In the rules it also states that for Superstock the standard rims must be used, so if that is the case only the carbon rims would be permitted, but carbon rims are now banned, so if that all rings true then nobody could legally race an M 1000 RR at the NW200…

North West 200 statement follows.

The technical regulations of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), under which the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 is run, state that carbon wheels are not permitted for use at any MCUI road race event.

Those regulations, which are implemented by the MCUI Stewards of the Meeting, were approved by the sport’s governing body in January 2023 and published on the North West 200’s website at that stage.

The FHO Racing BMW team were informed by the MCUI’s Stewards after qualifying on Thursday afternoon that their riders, Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, would be excluded from the Briggs Equipment Superstock race as their machines were fitted with carbon wheels.

The NW200 organisers were informed of the Steward’s decision, which is final and binding upon the event, at 2130 on Thursday night during the final Steward’s meeting.

No such action had been discussed with the NW200 organisers prior to this time despite the machines having been scrutineered on both Tuesday and Thursday morning.

We deeply regret the FHO Racing BMW team’s decision to withdraw from the event tonight as a result of this action, a sentiment we know will be shared by all NW200 race fans.

FHO Racing Statement on NW 200 withdrawal (Link)

2023 North West 200 Results

Superstock Race One

Alastair SEELEY BMW – SYNETIC BMW Motorrad 21:39.554 123.855mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 21:49.876 122.879mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MD Racing 21:50.177 122.851mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 22:10.221 120.999mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 22:34.252 118.852mph James HILLIER Yamaha – OMG Racing 22:34.665 118.816mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 22:35.010 118.786mph Craig NEVE Honda – Bathams Racing 22:49.678 117.514mph Sam WEST BMW – Moto-Hub.co.uk 22:51.798 117.332mph Michael EVANS Suzuki – Michael Evans Racing 23:12.639 115.576mph

Supersport Race One

Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 27:35.124 116.757mph Alastair SEELEY Ducati – Powertoolmate Ducati 27:35.232 116.750mph Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:35.509 116.730mph Michael DUNLOP Yamaha – MD Racing 27:35.796 116.710mph Dean HARRISON Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 27:36.038 116.693mph Peter HICKMAN Triumph – K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR 27:36.255 116.678mph Adam McLEAN Yamaha – JMcC Roofing Racing 27:57.950 115.169mph Paul JORDAN Yamaha – PreZ Racing by Prosper2 28:25.237 113.326mph Pierre Yves BIAN Triumph – K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR 28:30.632 112.969mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 28:31.499 112.912mph

Superbike Thursday Qualifying Times

Alastair SEELEY BMW – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad 4:20.634 123.898mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:22.449 123.041mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 4:23.150 122.713mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – Hawk Racing 4:23.450 122.574mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:24.317 122.171mph Josh BROOKES BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:24.672 122.008mph Glenn IRWIN Ducati – BeerMonster Ducati 4:24.887 121.909mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:25.532 121.612mph Mike BROWNE BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 4:28.520 120.259mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:28.846 120.113mph

Superstock Thursday Qualifying Times

Peter HICKMAN BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrrad 4:34.880 117.477mph Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing 4:35.159 117.358mph Alastair SEELEY BMW – SYNETIC BMW Motorrad 4:35.682 117.135mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:37.137 116.520mph James HILLIER Yamaha – OMG Racing 4:38.036 116.143mph Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:38.176 116.085mph Josh BROOKES BMW – FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 4:38.739 115.850mph Michael RUTTER BMW – Bathams Racing 4:38.759 115.842mph Mike BROWNE BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 4:43.368 113.958mph Nathan HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:44.827 113.374mph

Supersport Thursday Qualifying Times

Davey TODD Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:40.311 115.201mph Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:41.263 114.811mph Adam McLEAN Yamaha – JMcC Roofing Racing 4:42.019 114.503mph Dean HARRISON Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:42.531 114.295mph Mike BROWNE Yamaha – Burrows by RK Racing 4:44.004 113.703mph Paul JORDAN Yamaha – PreZ Racing by Prosper2 4:44.974 113.316mph Michael SWEENEY Yamaha – EM Building 4:46.102 112.869mph Christian ELKIN Yamaha – Bob Wylie Racing 4:47.177 112.446mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Honda – Wilson Craig Racing 4:47.605 112.279mph Matthieu LAGRIVE Yamaha – Optimark Road Racing 4:48.952 111.756mph

SuperTwin Thursday Qualifying Times

Richard COOPER Kawasaki – KMR Kawasaki 5:06.797 105.255mph Peter HICKMAN Yamaha – PHR Performance 5:09.678 104.276mph Lee JOHNSTON Aprilia – Ashcourt Racing 5:09.837 104.223mph Christian ELKIN Kawasaki – RB Engineering 5:17.170 101.813mph Michael RUTTER Yamaha – Bathams Racing 5:18.395 101.421mph Barry GRAHAM Aprilia 5:24.704 99.451mph Andy HORNBY Kawasaki 5:27.021 98.746mph Kris DUNCAN Aprilia – TCC/NSB Contracts/KD Racing 5:27.035 98.742mph Joe LOUGHLIN Kawasaki – G2-Tech 5:27.638 98.560mph Gareth ARNOLD Aprilia – Jenar Racing 5:32.797 97.032mph

