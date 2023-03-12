MotoGP 2023 – Portimao Test

Focus on Yamaha

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP‘s Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli concluded the final day of 2023 pre-season testing overnight at Portimao.

The team-mates got in as many laps as possible at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve and wrapped up the Portimão MotoGP Official Test in 3rd and 19th place respectively.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Today we wrapped up pre-season testing. Because Yamaha had prepared many items this winter, we knew we had a lot on our plate for this final 2023 pre-season test. We only had two days, so we prioritised accordingly. Fabio and Franky both evaluated aero-package options and tried settings we felt are promising for the first GP weekend, held here two week’s from now. Fabio made a big step today, so that’s positive. Franky also tried many things during this test and gathered a lot of data that should be helpful for Round 1. We got a lot of work done, but there’s still more to do. We will now carefully go over the data we collected here, and subsequently draft a strategy on how we will tackle the first GP of the 2023 season. I’m sure the fans are as impatient to get the racing started as we are. We will put in our full effort to be ready to go.”

Quartararo was quick to find a good rhythm on Sunday, and by 10:30 local time he had set a 1m39.292s, more than 0.3s quicker than his fastest lap on Day 1. At the time it put him in third place provisionally.

Once satisfied, he gave another push in the afternoon. Setting a 1‘38.302s on lap 61/88, he initially took second place but ultimately ended the day in third place, 0.334s from first.

We believe his best runs came when using the 2022 chassis but with the 2023 engine.

When Quartararo headed out towards the close of play his YZR-M1 sported this huge aero addition. A rear wing but something never seen before: a much bigger, upside-down triangular-shaped design. The review from the Frenchman: “it wasn’t worse“. But he said data was needed to see if it was better.

Fabio Quartararo

“Today we made a big improvement, especially with new tyres. We‘ve tried all aero-packages Yamaha brought here and also some settings from the past that were working well. I‘m pretty happy. We are still missing a few things, but we made a massive step from yesterday and from Sepang. We are much closer to be ready for GP1 than we were yesterday, although we are not 100% ready yet. We will be giving our best, for sure. We are not giving up.”

After putting in 95 laps on Saturday, Morbidelli completed another 89 laps on Sunday, more than any other rider, aiming to further improve his feeling with the bike and better his pace. Morbidelli successfully shaved over 1.3s off his Saturday time. His 1m39.066s, posted on lap 79/89, saw him finish 19th on the combined timesheets, 1.098s behind outright pacesetter Pecco Bagnaia.

Franco Morbidelli – P19

“These were busy days of testing. We tried many things, did a lot of stuff, and did a lot of testing – that‘s what testing is for, so I‘m happy about that. It will be important to analyse well the data we‘ve gathered and make the right choices for the race weekend.”

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Combined Times

Pos Rider Nation P1 P2 P2 Laps Gap 1 F.BAGNAIA ITA 1’38.771 1’37.968 60 – 2 J.ZARCO FRA 1’39.716 1’38.264 51 +0.296 3 F.QUARTARARO FRA 1’39.614 1’38.302 61 +0.334 4 L.MARINI ITA 1’39.005 1’38.310 62 +0.342 5 M.BEZZECCHI ITA 1’39.608 1’38.351 85 +0.383 6 E.BASTIANINI ITA 1’40.009 1’38.373 61 +0.405 7 A.MARQUEZ SPA 1’39.336 1’38.402 41 +0.434 8 J.MARTIN SPA 1’39.643 1’38.434 30 +0.466 9 B.BINDER RSA 1’39.923 1’38.480 49 +0.512 10 A.ESPARGARO SPA 1’39.648 1’38.569 27 +0.601 11 M.OLIVEIRA POR 1’39.466 1’38.584 35 +0.616 12 M.VIÑALES SPA 1’39.025 1’38.678 26 +0.710 13 J.MIR SPA 1’39.776 1’38.762 59 +0.794 14 M.MARQUEZ SPA 1’40.170 1’38.778 49 +0.810 15 A.RINS SPA 1’39.646 1’38.782 81 +0.814 16 R.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’39.460 1’38.854 20 +0.886 17 J.MILLER AUS 1’39.987 1’38.909 74 +0.941 18 P.ESPARGARO SPA 1’40.507 1’38.974 73 +1.006 19 F.MORBIDELLI ITA 1’40.414 1’39.066 79 +1.098 20 T.NAKAGAMI JPN 1’40.642 1’39.309 23 +1.341 21 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA 1’39.641 +1.673 22 A.FERNANDEZ SPA 1’40.771 1’39.667 42 +1.699 23 M.PIRRO ITA 1’40.336 1’40.099 35 +2.131 24 S.BRADL GER 1’40.162 +2.194

2023 MotoGP Testing Portimao Day Two Top Speeds

Pos Rider Nat/Bike Top Speed (km/h) 1 Jorge MARTIN SPA / DUCATI 347.2 2 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA / DUCATI 346.1 3 Maverick VIÑALES SPA / APRILIA 343.9 4 Enea BASTIANINI ITA / DUCATI 343.9 5 Alex MARQUEZ SPA / DUCATI 343.9 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR / APRILIA 343.9 7 Marc MARQUEZ SPA / HONDA 343.9 8 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA / DUCATI 342.8 9 Johann ZARCO FRA / DUCATI 340.6 10 Luca MARINI ITA / DUCATI 340.6 11 Brad BINDER RSA / KTM 340.6 12 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA / APRILIA 340.6 13 Alex RINS SPA / HONDA 340.6 14 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA / YAMAHA 339.6 15 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA / APRILIA 338.5 16 Jack MILLER AUS / KTM 338.5 17 Pol ESPARGARO SPA / KTM 338.5 18 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA / YAMAHA 337.5 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA / KTM 337.5 20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN / HONDA 336.4 21 Joan MIR SPA / HONDA 336.4 22 Michele PIRRO ITA / DUCATI 336.4

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 March 26 Portugal, Portimao Round 2 April 2 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda Round 3 April 16 Americas, COTA Round 4 April 30 Spain, Jerez Round 5 May 14 France, Le Mans Round 6 June 11 Italy, Mugello Round 7 June 18 Germany, Sachsenring Round 8 June 25 Netherlands, Assen Round 9 July 9 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) Round 10 August 6 Great Britain, Silverstone Round 11 August 20 Austria, Red Bull Ring Round 12 September 3 Catalunya, Catalunya Round 13 September 10 San Marino, Misano Round 14 September 24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) Round 15 October 1 Japan, Motegi Round 16 October 15 Indonesia, Mandalika Round 17 October 22 Australia, Phillip Island Round 18 October 29 Thailand, Chang Round 19 November 12 Malaysia, Sepang Round 20 November 19 Qatar, Lusail Round 21 November 26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List