2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Ten – Aragon

WorldSBK Race One

WorldSBK Race 1 at Aragon was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring the triumph of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the unraveling of Alvaro Bautista’s Championship challenge.

At the forefront of the action, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) ended a two-year drought with a resounding victory. Hot on Rinaldi’s heels, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) secured second place, closing the gap on Championship leader Alvaro Bautista to 37 points.

The day wasn’t without its twists and turns, as Alvaro Bautista, the Championship leader, endured a disastrous outing. Bautista crashed twice during the race, once from the lead, and again on the final lap when he was poised to score points. These crashes significantly dented his championship campaign, adding an unexpected layer of drama to the season.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) claimed the final podium spot. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) put in a solid performance, clinching fourth place.

One of the race’s most remarkable stories unfolded with Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) starting from 24th on the grid after crashing in qualifying, to secure an astounding fifth place.

Closing out the top six was Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) ahead of Remy Gardner who bagged good points with a seventh place finish while Garrett Gerloff was the first BMW home in eighth.

Michael Rinaldi – P1

“It’s incredible! At Aragon, strange things happen, I had my first race win here and then this victory today is one of my best, as I fought! It was a race where I had to manage the tyre and think a lot. There’s been some really dark moments this year but this is the best road to come back. I decided to not give up and here I am, really happy and enjoying this moment. I think that the problem for them was at the beginning of the race; I was lapping in the 1’50s but they went away, and I think they were using too much tyre, so at the end, it was the key as I was able to catch them. It’s what I thought at the beginning of the race. I’m sorry for Alvaro’s crash and I’m sure his pace was even better, but I took the opportunity and won the race. These things happen and I wish him the best for tomorrow. My target is to always be there fighting for the victory and we’ll see tomorrow if we can repeat it with Alvaro.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“First I say, I am really happy! This weekend I am not starting really strong and now we improve my R1 a lot – especially for the race. My plan normally is to follow Johnny and Alvaro to save the tyre, and after Alvaro crashed, I just changed the plan to follow Johnny – thinking if I stay just behind in the last two laps then try to fight for the win. But also Michael was very strong and he came back! I was just thinking his rear tyre start to drop in grip, maybe last two laps – but he was still strong. I just try my best, I am never winning at this circuit. I push a lot and finally I did second position, this is good for the championship because now the gap is just 37 points. I am really happy, especially after it was so difficult yesterday. Today I was feeling more grip, just need to improve corner entry and I hope we are fighting for the win tomorrow.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“Even in the first laps I felt really under control and it was, in fact, easy to sit behind Alvaro. That was when our bike has grip, like this morning when you saw in Superpole that the lap time was incredible. Even losing the time we did in sector four I could do what I wanted with the bike. After nine laps it started to become more difficult and I could see the gap to Toprak was staying around 0.1, 0.2 on the pitboard. I just tried to keep my focus and not make mistakes. Then Rinaldi passed me and I knew that he was coming with good pace. As soon as he passed me I could see in the next corner exit that he had so much grip. I knew it would be close to impossible to fight. Toprak came past pretty quickly after. I gritted my teeth and tried to stay there. I was taking tenths in some areas, but over the lap he was just a bit better. We ran into grip problems front and rear. But we got a third place, and I should be really happy, because it continues our podium form. I have been super-happy with thirds in the past but today I am a bit disappointed because I expected a bit more.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“We improved a lot from yesterday! It was a really frustrating day, we tried to work well from the beginning but it was difficult to find grip – but this morning we tried a new solution and we found a really good step forward that could help us to manage the bike and push hard. The qualifying was great and we started from P4, so in the end it was a really good race! We just need a little bit more especially at the start because I lost time in the first laps, but in general it was a really big improvement today so we need to be happy! Now we are looking forward to prepare for tomorrow, but I think we can have two more strong races, to be fast and try to get a podium.

Danilo Petrucci – P5

“I’m really sorry for my mistake in Superpole. Starting last definitely conditioned us of course. We did the best we could and fifth isn’t so bad, considering where we started, but with a different qualifying session we could have done more. The feeling is good, and the key tomorrow will be to finish top nine in the Superpole race to have a shot at the podium in race 2.”

Remy Gardner – P7

“Honestly, we expected a little bit more in the Superpole following the strong Free Practice 3, but our grid position wasn’t too bad in the end. We faced a tricky start losing a couple of places, but we managed to fight back through the field and show consistent speed during the whole race. Now we’ve got more data to work on and we’ll try to improve further tomorrow, starting from the Tissot Superpole Race to achieve a better starting position for Race 2.”

Iker Lecuona – P10

“I was very happy with our speed today, if not with the race result. In FP3 I struggled but in qualifying things went exponentially better. I could lap in 1’48 on my first flying lap, alone, and that’s the fastest I have ever been here at Aragon. Then with the second tyre, and with Rea as a reference, I cut just one tenth, meaning that I had already achieved the maximum possible for us here during my first exit. P6 on the grid is nevertheless a big step for us. As for the race, first I must say “sorry” to my team because for the first time in my whole career I made a jump start that cost me a possible P4 or P5. Having said that, I’m happy because even with a double long lap penalty I was able to maintain very good pace, making a solid comeback from fifteenth to finish in the top ten. It wasn’t easy because I had to fight in a group and it was difficult to overtake. I managed to make some passes and then also tried to overtake Bassani on the last lap; we exchanged places a couple of times but in the end I couldn’t make it stick. So a pity about that initial mistake, but a big thank you to the team for their good work. We are feeling good on the bike at this track.”

Alvaro Bautista – DNF

“I can’t say it’s a happy day, but these things are part of the game and can happen. It was a pity. It was 100% my mistake. I just threw away a race that I was enjoying a lot. The feeling with the bike was good and I was feeling good. I was pushing a lot. I just lost the front a little bit more than other laps in that corner and I couldn’t save the crash. This is racing and it can happen. Last time, we had a problem with the motorbike. This time, I made a mistake. We have to reset to understand why I crashed. In any case, I’m sorry for my team because they worked really hard and also Ducati and the sponsors. It’s part of the game. We know we are competitive and fast so we just have to not make more mistakes. I cannot believe that, at 38 years old, I can make this kind of mistake, but it’s part of racing. The important thing is to learn and try to be a better rider tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Rinaldi Ducati 33m18.957 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha +1.253 3 J Rea Kawasaki +2.837 4 A Locatelli Yamaha +5.902 5 D Petrucci Ducati +7.553 6 P Oettl Ducati +14.427 7 R Gardner Yamaha +17.014 8 G Gerloff BMW +17.259 9 A Bassani Ducati +18.469 10 I Lecuona Honda +19.424 11 S Redding BMW +21.653 12 X Vierge Honda +21.960 13 M. Van Der Mark BMW +23.690 14 L Baz BMW +23.971 15 D Aegerter Yamaha +24.523 16 F Marino Kawasaki +28.279 17 L Baldassarri Yamaha +37.369 18 B Ray Yamaha +38.489 19 H. Syahrin Honda +46.123 20 I Vinales Kawasaki +46.478 21 G Ruiu BMW +1m06.672 22 O Konig Kawasaki +1m08.463 Not Classified RET A Bautista Ducati 1 Lap RET E Granado Honda 3 Laps RET T Rabat Kawasaki 8 Laps

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 467 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 430 3 Jonathan Rea 306 4 Andrea Locatelli 269 5 Axel Bassani 226 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 192 7 Danilo Petrucci 191 8 Alex Lowes 129 9 Dominique Aegerter 124 10 Xavi Vierge 121 11 Remy Gardner 116 12 Scott Redding 113 13 Garrett Gerloff 100 14 Iker Lecuona 100 15 Philipp Oettl 79 16 Loris Baz 54 17 Michael Van Der Mark 26 18 Bradley Ray 19 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri 12 20 Tom Sykes 11 21 Hafizh Syahrin 10 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Hannes Soomer 1 24 Tito Rabat 1 25 Isaac Vinales 1 26 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSBK Superpole

Back on pole like the glory days of old at Aragon, Rea’s sensational lap time was enough to give him pole position, his first front row since Donington Park in July, where he was also on pole position. He was seven-tenths up after three sectors on his pole lap, showing that the fast and flowing corners combined with Rea’s style and the Kawasaki ZX-10RR’s mechanical grip are a powerful package.

Alvaro Bautista will go from second place in a front row that’s rounded out by Razgatlioglu, salvaging his whole weekend to this point and putping himself in the frame for an early-stage attack on title rival Bautista.

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki 1m47.973 2 A. Bautista Ducati +0.351 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.550 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha +0.737 5 M. Rinaldi Ducati +0.831 6 I. Lecuona Honda +0.903 7 A. Bassani Ducati +0.936 8 P. Oettl Ducati +1.027 9 R. Gardner Yamaha +1.058 10 G. Gerloff BMW +1.110 11 L Baz BMW +1.283 12 X. Vierge Honda +1.445 13 S. Redding BMW +1.583 14 M. Van Der Mark BMW +1.765 15 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +1.944 16 D. Aegerter Yamaha +2.032 17 B. Ray Yamaha +2.079 18 F. Marino Kawasaki +2.536 19 T. Rabat Kawasaki +3.067 20 H. Syahrin Honda +3.162 21 I. Vinales Kawasaki +3.211 22 E. Granado Honda +3.276 23 G. Ruiu BMW +3.718 24 O. Konig Kawasaki +4.890 Not Qualifed NQ D. Petrucci Ducati

WorldSSP Race One

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) has one hand on the FIM Supersport World Championship title after his victory in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon, coupled with Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) finishing outside the top ten, allowed him to open up his standings lead to 80 points. Bulega was untouchable on Saturday after a stunning Tissot Superpole session and he kept that form up in Race 1 to edge closer to a first World Supersport crown with victory by more than three- seconds as his rivals squabbled behind him.

Bulega crossed the line 3.5 seconds ahead of Schroetter for his 12th win and 16th podium of the season, and with Manzi dropping down the order, Bulega can be crowned Champion on Sunday if he leaves the Spanish circuit 100 points clear of Manzi; the gap is now 80. It was Schroetter’s seventh podium since his switch to WorldSSP while Montella claimed his fifth.

Caricasulo finished the race fourth and just two tenths away from a podium after the dramatic battle, with 4.3 seconds separating the top four.

De Rosa took fifth while Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), who had joined the battle in the closing stages before dropping back down the order, was sixth and less than a second away from De Rosa. All three riders who finished between P4 and P6 were all in the podium fight at times before securing their finishing positions.

Dutch rider van Straalen was seventh despite being in the lead group in the early stages as the Yamaha rider dropped down the order, as he fended off Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) by just two tenths at the flag.

It was a closely-fought battle for the places in the top ten with French rider Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha), fresh from his maiden podium last time out, completed the top ten. He was almost 12 seconds off the lead as he benefitted from Manzi’s last-lap excursion. Manzi was just a quarter of a second behind Debise at the line.

Wildcard Yeray Ruiz (MDR Offitec Yamaha) secured points at his home round with 12th while Alvaro Diaz (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was 13th. The reigning WorldSSP300 Champion equalled his best result in WorldSSP as he secured points as well as finishing as the lead WorldSSP Challenge rider. He was directly ahead of MotoE race winner Nicholas Spinelli in 14th as he took points on his return to WorldSSP action after missing the French Round. Ondrej Vostatek (PTR Triumph) completed the points-scoring places.

Tom Edwards was the first Aussie across the line in 18th place while countryman Luke Power carded aa 22nd place finish.

John McPhee’s first race with D34G Racing ended after just one complete lap as he crashed at Turn 3 at the start of Lap 2. He was the first retirement from the race. Tom Booth-Amos’ (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) race ended on Lap 6 when he had a technical issue, while debutant Hector Garzo (Yamaha Thailand Racing Team) crashed out on Lap 9 and Turn 7.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Bike Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati 28m41.508 2 M. Schroetter MV +3.581 3 Y Montella Ducati +4.106 4 F Caricasulo Ducati +4.306 5 R De Rosa Ducati +5.830 6 B Sofuoglu MV +6.763 7 J Navarro Yamaha +10.718 8 G Van Straalen Yamaha +10.750 9 N. Tuuli Triumph +10.786 10 V Debise Yamaha +11.751 11 S Manzi Yamaha +12.050 12 Y Ruiz Yamaha +22.001 13 A Diaz Yamaha +22.045 14 N. Spinelli Yamaha +22.571 15 O. Vostatek Triumph +26.792 16 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +28.460 17 C Oncu Kawasaki +31.109 18 T Edwards Yamaha +31.166 19 A Sarmoon Yamaha +33.293 20 F Fuligni Ducati +36.050 21 M. Kofler Ducati +43.431 22 L Power Kawasaki +45.466 23 L Taccini Kawasaki +49.340 24 Y Okaya Kawasaki +49.380 25 M. Norrodin Honda +49.451 26 T Mackenzie Honda +50.157 Not Classified RET A Huertas Kawasaki 6 Laps RET H Garzo Yamaha 7 Laps RET T Booth-Amos Kawasaki 9 Laps RET J Mcphee Ducati 14 Laps

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 383 2 Stefano Manzi 303 3 Marcel Schroetter 256 4 Federico Caricasulo 194 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 146 6 Valentin Debise 140 7 Niki Tuuli 138 8 Yari Montella 121 9 Glenn Van Straalen 111 10 Adrian Huertas 111 11 Jorge Navarro 110 12 Raffaele De Rosa 106 13 Nicholas Spinelli 68 14 Can Oncu 65 15 Tom Booth-Amos 50 16 John Mcphee 47 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Oliver Bayliss 26 20 Simone Corsi 23 21 Anupab Sarmoon 22 22 Andy Verdoia 21 23 Adam Norrodin 20 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 16 25 Tom Edwards 15 26 Thomas Gradinger 10 27 Federico Fuligni 10 28 Filippo Fuligni 10 29 Johan Gimbert 9 30 Andrea Mantovani 9 31 Simon Jespersen 6 32 Alvaro Diaz 6 33 Harry Truelove 5 34 Yeray Ruiz 4 35 Maximilian Kofler 4 36 Luca Ottaviani 4 37 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 38 Andreas Kofler 3 39 Marco Bussolotti 2 40 Ondrej Vostatek 1 41 Luke Power 1 42 Stefano Valtulini 1 43 Rhys Irwin 1 44 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati 1m52.306 2 Y Montella Ducati +0.724 3 F Caricasulo Ducati +0.864 4 M. Schroetter MV +0.914 5 S Manzi Yamaha +1.031 6 R De Rosa Ducati +1.057 7 A Huertas Kawasaki +1.063 8 J Navarro Yamaha +1.313 9 G Van Straalen Yamaha +1.344 10 B Sofuoglu MV +1.418 11 N Spinelli Yamaha +1.567 12 N Tuuli Triumph +1.573 13 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki +1.627 14 V Debise Yamaha +1.761 15 H Garzo Vicent Yamaha +1.922 16 A Diaz Yamaha +2.187 17 Y Ruiz Yamaha +2.278 18 T Edwards Yamaha +2.282 19 J Mcphee Ducati +2.353 20 C Oncu Kawasaki +2.393 21 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +2.594 22 M. Kofler Ducati +2.896 23 F Fuligni Ducati +3.074 24 O Vostatek Triumph +3.090 25 A Sarmoon Yamaha +3.140 26 L Power Kawasaki +3.392 27 Y Okaya Kawasaki +3.453 28 T Mackenzie Honda +3.599 29 M. Norrodin Honda +3.741 30 L Taccini Kawasaki +4.656 Not Qualified NQ M. Abe Yamaha /

WorldSSP300 Race One

It was an emotional Saturday for Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) as he claimed his first FIM Supersport 300 World Championship win in a dramatic fight-to-the-line with teammate Jeffrey Buis, whose grip on the Championship battle tightened with his podium and rival Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) crashed from the podium places at MotorLand Aragon.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results (Restarted)

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Veneman Kawasaki 10m42.623 2 J Buis Kawasaki +0.033 3 D. Mogeda Kawasaki +0.049 4 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki +0.787 5 R Bijman Yamaha +0.850 6 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki +0.909 7 J Garcia Kawasaki +1.006 8 M. Gaggi Yamaha +1.050 9 U Calatayud Yamaha +1.100 10 F Seabright Kawasaki +1.135 11 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +1.275 12 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha +1.279 13 M. Vannucci Yamaha +1.327 14 M. Vich Gil Yamaha +1.420 15 T Alberto Kawasaki +2.010 16 J Uriostegui Yamaha +2.522 17 H Maier Yamaha +2.600 18 D Bergamini Yamaha +4.522 19 M Gennai Yamaha +7.091 20 A Zanca Kawasaki +10.051 21 Peristeras Yamaha +10.554 22 R Tragni Yamaha +10.575 23 M. Martella Kawasaki +15.626 24 C Clark Kawasaki +23.901 25 A Madrigal Kawasaki +26.953 26 D. Geiger KTM +45.278 Not Classified RET P Svoboda Kawasaki 2 Laps RET M. Garcia Kove 2 Laps RET S Di Sora Kawasaki / RET A Torres Dominguezesp Kawasak / RET L Lehmann KTM /

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Vannucci Yamaha 2m06.119 2 D Geiger KTM +0.322 3 J Buis Kawasaki +0.469 4 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +0.782 5 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki +0.804 6 J Garcia Kawasaki +0.906 7 D Bergamini Yamaha +0.918 8 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki +0.954 9 U Calatayud Yamaha +0.967 10 F Seabright Kawasaki +1.019 11 R Bijman Yamaha +1.040 12 L Lehmann KTM +1.045 13 D Mogeda Kawasaki +1.053 14 P Svoboda Kawasaki +1.108 15 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha +1.154 16 A Zanca Kawasaki +1.276 17 L Veneman Kawasaki +1.304 18 S Di Sora Kawasaki +1.323 19 M. Gaggi Yamaha +1.339 20 E Valentim Yamaha +1.344 21 M. Martella Kawasaki +1.584 22 M. Vich Gil Yamaha +1.627 23 H Maier Yamaha +1.637 24 A Torres Dominguez Kawasaki +1.712 25 T Alberto Kawasaki +1.744 26 M. Gennai Yamaha +1.897 27 J Uriostegui Yamaha +1.900 28 I Peristeras Yamaha +2.347 29 R Tragni Yamaha +2.742 30 C Clark Kawasaki +4.302 31 A Madrigal Kawasaki +6.265 Not Qualifed NQ M. Garcia Kove /

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jeffrey Buis 169 2 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 157 3 Dirk Geiger 136 4 Petr Svoboda 121 5 Mirko Gennai 117 6 Matteo Vannucci 111 7 Humberto Maier 105 8 Samuel Di Sora 84 9 Loris Veneman 81 10 Daniel Mogeda 79 11 Kevin Sabatucci 78 12 Fenton Seabright 72 13 Marco Gaggi 70 14 Bruno Ieraci 57 15 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 53 16 Lennox Lehmann 46 17 Ruben Bijman 36 18 Julio Garcia 36 19 Enzo Valentim 34 20 Devis Bergamini 26 21 Galang Hendra Pratama 26 22 Aldi Satya Mahendra 25 23 Marc Garcia 22 24 Alessandro Zanca 18 25 Kevin Fontainha 13 26 Ioannis Peristeras 13 27 Unai Calatayud 7 28 Walid Khan 6 29 Maxim Repak 6 30 Juan Pablo Uriostegui 5 31 Raffaele Tragni 3 32 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 33 Marc Vich Gil 2 34 Troy Alberto 2 35 Mattia Martella 1

WorldSBK Aragon Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SP Race 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSSP300 R2 2315 WorldSBK R2