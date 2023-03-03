2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia

WorldSBK FP2

The track temperature was registering 52-degrees when FP2 got underway this afternoon at Mandlika but the circuit was much cleaner than the morning session and riders immediately improved their morning markers.

Jonathan Rea was the first to get in the 1m33s and he did that only a couple of minutes into the session.

Fallers in FP2 included Alvaro Bautista and Iker Lecuona.

It wasn’t until much later in the session that riders started dropping in 1m32s, the first of those was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu but in the dying minutes the Turk was displaced first by Alvaro Bautista, and then by Michal Rinaldi who eventually topped the session with a 1m32.468. That compares to Toprak’s race lap record of 1m32.162 and Superpole record of 1m31.371, both set here last year.

Jonathan Rea ended the day fourth quickest ahead of Michael van der Mark, while Remy Gardner had a great opening day to finish P6 ahead of Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli.

Bautista topped the speed charts at 294.3 km/h ahead of Xavi Vierge at 292.7 km/h on the Honda. This circuit is not particularly fast thus the gaps in the top speeds were not too spread out but it was notable that the fastest Yamaha was 14th through the speed traps.

WorldSBK Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 1m32.468 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.029 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.157 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.735 5 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +0.745 6 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.906 7 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.992 8 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.077 9 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.243 10 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.277 11 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.325 12 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.369 13 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.375 14 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.651 15 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +1.656 16 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.892 17 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.984 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +2.733 19 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.563 20 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.672 21 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.840 22 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.905

WorldSSP FP2

The Mandalika circuit had more grip this afternoon despite the hotter track temperatures. Much of the dust and dirt had been displaced from the circuit after the opening World Superbike practice session.

Conditions were still tricky though with both Apiwath Wongthananon and Tarran Mackenzie going down early, both unhurt.

Stefano Manzi went down late in the session after setting the pace for much of the session but those last few minutes he missed out on were costly as the Italian was shuffled down the order to P5 by the time the chequered flag came out.

Nicolo Bulega again was on top when it mattered to top Friday ahead of Can Oncu and Niko Tuuli. Marcel Schroetter P4 ahead of Manzi which made it five different manufacturers in the top five; Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph, MV Agusta then Yamaha.

Oli Bayliss had some laps cancelled due to yellow flags and also exceeding track limits, the teenager ended Friday just over 1.5-seconds from the Friday benchmark.

WorldSSP Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m36.705 2 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.024 3 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.046 4 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.079 5 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.161 6 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.173 7 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.266 8 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +0.320 9 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.432 10 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +0.537 11 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +0.878 12 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1.135 13 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.281 14 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.559 15 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.251 16 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +2.664 17 A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +3.270 18 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +3.448 19 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +4.678 20 T. Alberto Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.683 21 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +4.796

Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule

Friday 1200-1245 WorldSSP FP1 1300-13:45 WorldSBK FP1 1500-1545 WorldSSP FP2 1600-1645 WorldSBK FP2 Saturday 1130-1200 WorldSBK FP3 1255-1315 WorldSSP Superpole 1340-1355 WorldSBK Superpole 1500 WorldSSP Race 1 1630 WorldSBK Race 1 Sunday 1130-1145 WorldSBK WUP 1155 WorldSSP WUP 1330 WorldSBK Superpole Race 1500 WorldSSP Race 2 1630 WorldSBK Race 2

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 62 2 Andrea Locatelli 34 3 Jonathan Rea 31 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 31 5 Axel Bassani 25 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu 23 7 Iker Lecuona 22 8 Philipp Oettl 20 9 Danilo Petrucci 15 10 Xavi Vierge 14 11 Dominique Aegerter 12 12 Scott Redding 10 13 Remy Gardner 10 14 Garrett Gerloff 8 15 Alex Lowes 6 16 Michael Van Der Mark 4 17 Loris Baz 1 18 Hafizh Syahrin 1