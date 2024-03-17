2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Ten – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

450 Main One

The times in qualifying were incredibly close but coming out on top was Jett Lawrence ahead of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. After missing the last round as he recovered from a shoulder injury Hunter Lawrence was back in action to qualify ninth.

Ken Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderon, Jett Lawrence and Shane McElrath. The Australian was soon through to second place but Roczen had pulled the pin from the off and looked to have a pace that Jett would not be able to match.

By lap three Chase Sexton was up fourth, Cooper Webb fifth and Eli Tomac sixth.

After looking a little messy early on, Jett then found his rhythm and started to pull some ground back on Roczen. Once within striking distance the German offered no resistance, taking a wide line and giving Jett plenty of room, he needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and then pulling away to the tune of a second a lap at times.

A little further back Cooper Webb was challenging Jason Anderson for third place, but finding it hard to make a pass on the Kawasaki rider. Their tussle allowed Sexton to close in on them. Webb finally got the job done only to come together with a lapped rider two laps from the end. Webb lost a lot of time before getting back up to speed, and had slipped to eighth by the chequered flag.

Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac both got the better of Jason Anderson to take third and fourth respectively, Anderson fifth.

Jett Lawrence backed off on the final lap but still took the flag almost four-seconds ahead of Roczen.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki +03.788 3 Chase Sexton KTM +10.419 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha +11.912 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +16.944 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +16.978 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS +22.251 8 Cooper Webb Yamaha +28.380 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +28.844 10 Hunter Lawrence Honda +33.966 11 Justin Cooper Yamaha +48.132 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +57.585 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki 15 Laps 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +29.960 15 Cade Clason Kawasaki +39.780 16 Colt Nichols Beta +40.865 17 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 14 Laps 18 Devin Simonson Yamaha +04.651 19 Justin Starling Honda +04.741 20 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +12.589 21 Derek Drake Suzuki +18.289 22 Benny Bloss Beta DNF

450 Main Two

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. The Suzuki rider made short work of Plessinger for second and then also blew past Jett on the opening lap. Plessinger then immediately started to attack Lawrence but Jett managed to stave off his advances. Jason Anderson then took that third place from Plessinger. Cooper Webb moved up to fifth, Chase Sexton sixth, Eli Tomac seventh.

Jett Lawrence again managed to run down Roczen, taking the lead at half-race distance after the German made a rare mistake in the whoops.

Further back Chase Sexton had got the better of Cooper Webb for third place.

Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag just under two-seconds ahead of Roczen. Chase Sexton completed the podium once again.

Aaron Plessinger fourth and Cooper Webb fifth. Jason Anderson sixth and Eli Tomac seventh.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki +01.632 3 Chase Sexton KTM +04.214 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM +11.031 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +16.529 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +23.124 7 Eli Tomac Yamaha +25.936 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +28.590 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +31.231 10 Hunter Lawrence Honda +37.346 11 Justin Cooper Yamaha +41.303 12 Shane McElrath Suzuki +54.277 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 15 Laps 14 Colt Nichols Beta +14.766 15 Derek Drake Suzuki +17.385 16 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +29.768 17 Cade Clason Kawasaki +31.936 18 Justin Starling Honda +37.188 19 Devin Simonson Yamaha +44.025 20 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 14 Laps 21 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +06.179 22 Benny Bloss Beta DNS

450 Main Three

Early on in the final bout it was again Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen the chief protagonists right from the off. Chase Sexton also started well in third, Cooper Webb fourth on what was now a soft and very rutted up track. Jason Anderson fifth, Aaron Plessinger sixth. Eli Tomac was down in tenth.

This time around Jett Lawrence didn’t stay right with Roczen. If he followed Roczen home he would still take the overall, and he looked content to do exactly that but Chase Sexton then closed right onto the tail of Jett. The Australian responded and immediately upped his pace, reeling in Roczen and pulling away from Sexton.

As the race entered its second half lapped traffic was becoming an issue for the leaders. Jett and Roczen then went side by side at various points of the track, Roczen was not giving this one away.

Jett Lawrence then managed to pull away from Roczen on his way to a dominant 1-1-1 to take the round win to extend his championship lead over Cooper Webb to 21-points. Jett had buttoned right off on the second half of the final lap to make sure he brought it home safe.

Chase Sexton took second from Roczen with a minute left on the clock and Cooper Webb was also closing in. Sexton then pulled away from Roczen to secure second place which gave the defending champion third overall for the round.

Third place was good enough for Roczen to take second overall for the night.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton KTM +01.503 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +02.644 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +04.043 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +15.191 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +15.758 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha +27.713 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +29.292 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM +33.716 10 Eli Tomac Yamaha +37.759 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki +50.846 12 Hunter Lawrence Honda 15 Laps 13 Colt Nichols Beta +07.952 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +20.133 15 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +29.805 16 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +30.583 17 Cade Clason Kawasaki +43.189 18 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +47.619 19 Derek Drake Suzuki +49.048 20 Devin Simonson Yamaha +52.647 21 Justin Starling Honda 14 Laps 22 Benny Bloss Beta DNS

450 Round – Indy

Pos. Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 1 25 2 Ken Roczen 2 2 3 22 3 Chase Sexton 3 3 2 20 4 Jason Anderson 5 6 5 18 5 Cooper Webb 8 5 4 17 6 Aaron Plessinger 6 4 9 16 7 Eli Tomac 4 7 10 15 8 Justin Barcia 7 9 6 14 9 Malcolm Stewart 9 8 8 13 10 Justin Cooper 11 11 7 12 11 Hunter Lawrence 10 10 12 11 12 Shane McElrath 13 12 11 10 13 Kyle Chisholm 14 13 14 9 14 Colt Nichols 16 14 13 8 15 Adam Cianciarulo 12 20 15 7 16 Mitchell Harrison 17 16 16 6 17 Cade Clason 15 17 17 5 18 Derek Drake 21 15 19 4 19 Devin Simonson 18 19 20 3 20 Justin Starling 19 18 21 2 21 Freddie Noren 20 21 18 1 22 Benny Bloss 22 22 22 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 210 2 Cooper Webb 189 3 Chase Sexton 185 4 Ken Roczen 175 5 Eli Tomac 174 6 Jason Anderson 165 7 Aaron Plessinger 162 8 Justin Cooper 120 9 Justin Barcia 109 10 Dylan Ferrandis 107 11 Malcolm Stewart 104 12 Hunter Lawrence 98 13 Shane McElrath 85 14 Adam Cianciarulo 55 15 Dean Wilson 46 16 Jorge Prado 45 17 Benny Bloss 41 18 Kyle Chisholm 41 19 Christian Craig 39 20 Derek Drake 29 21 Justin Hill 29 22 Vince Friese 26 23 Freddie Noren 21 24 Colt Nichols 17 25 Mitchell Harrison 17 26 Cade Clason 15 27 Mitchell Oldenburg 10 28 John Short 8 29 Austin Politelli 7 30 Ty Masterpool 6 31 Anthony Bourdon 6 32 Jeremy Hand 5 33 Justin Rodbell 5 34 Ryan Breece 4 35 Tristan Lane 3 36 Carson Mumford 3 37 Aaron Tanti 3 38 Devin Simonson 3 39 Grant Harlan 2 40 Jerry Robin 2 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Jason Clermont 1 43 Robbie Wageman 1 44 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main One

Max Anstie topped qualifying ahead of Tom Vialle but after the disappointment of an engine failure last time out in Alabama, the Brit suffered yet another chagrin in the opening race at Indianapolis. After running as high as fourth halfway through the bout he started slipping down the field with what appeared to be another technical problem.

Jalek Swoll got the run to turn one but was quickly overhauled by Daxton Bennick, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle.

Bennick led the opening lap but a small mistake opened the door for McAdoo to pounce. Vialle then passed Bennick in the whoops to move up to second place and Haiden Deegan then worked his way forward to third place as Bennick made another mistake that saw him slip down the field.

Seth Hammaker was down in tenth place in the opening laps but then scythed his way through the field as the race wore on. With four-minutes to run he was in fourth place and Coty Schock was up to fifth despite having his collarbone plated during the week.

Ahead of that pair Deegan was chasing Vialle hard and the KTM rider started to make a few mistakes. Their battle had allowed McAdoo a little breathing space.

With just under a minute on the clock Vialle went down in the whoops. Sweeping through to that second place was Deegan and Hammaker also capitalised on that mistake to push Vialle further back to fourth.

McAdoo the clear victor with a five-second buffer over Deegan. Seth Hammaker a distant third place and Vialle fourth.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 13 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +05.395 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +17.038 4 Tom Vialle KTM +23.053 5 Coty Schock Yamaha +25.448 6 Jalek Swoll Triumph +26.943 7 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +30.635 8 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +33.697 9 Chance Hymas Honda +37.295 10 Henry Miller Honda +38.358 11 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +42.601 12 Pierce Brown GASGAS +43.672 13 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +45.380 14 Jeremy Hand Honda +50.989 15 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +56.865 16 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 12 Laps 17 Ryder Floyd Honda +01.502 18 Trevor Colip Honda +03.460 19 Max Anstie Honda +17.659 20 Levi Kilbarger Yamaha +33.779 21 Brock Papi Husqvarna 11 Laps 22 Luke Neese Yamaha +16.213

250 Main Two

Seth Hammaker led the field into turn one but Jalek Swoll had the best line to take the holeshot on the Triumph. Haiden Deegan was quickly into second place ahead of Cam McAdoo, Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle.

Swoll resisted the pressure from Deegan for the first lap to record Triumph’s first ever lap led in AMA Supercross.

Deegan was through to the lead early on lap two. The Kawasaki pairing of Hammaker and McAdoo were then all over Swoll, but Hammaker then made a big mistake which sent him over the bars. He was down to ninth place by the time he was back up to speed.

Deegan was untroubled up front as he continued to pull away.

Cam McAdoo had got the better of Swoll for second place then at half-race distance Swoll made a mistake that allowed Tom Vialle through to that third place. Pierce Brown and Chance Hymas pushed Swoll further back to sixth place while the recovering Hammaker was back up to seventh, only to then make another mistake which saw him pushed way down the field.

Deegan completely untroubled on his way to a clear victory, taking the flag nine-seconds ahead of McAdoo. Tom Vialle rounded out the podium.

Pierce Brown claimed fourth despite going over the bars a few laps from the end. Chance Hymas fifth and Max Anstie sixth.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 13 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +08.935 3 Tom Vialle KTM +13.974 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +20.436 5 Chance Hymas Honda +22.459 6 Max Anstie Honda +27.935 7 Jalek Swoll Triumph +32.209 8 Coty Schock Yamaha +35.254 9 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +39.176 10 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +39.237 11 Henry Miller Honda +40.604 12 Jeremy Hand Honda +49.990 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +53.478 14 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +55.954 15 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 12 Laps 16 Brock Papi Husqvarna +00.801 17 Ryder Floyd Honda +05.209 18 Levi Kilbarger Yamaha +35.195 19 Luke Neese Yamaha 11 Laps 20 Trevor Colip Honda 8 Laps 21 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 4 Laps 22 Preston Boespflug Suzuki DNF

250 Main Three

Haiden Deegan got tangled up at turn one with Chance Hymas, Max Anstie and Henry Miller, their bikes hooked up together and all losing stacks of time before they got up and running once again. Well clear of that mess was early race leader Tom Vialle ahead of rookie Nicholas Romano and Pierce Brown. McAdoo fourth early on ahead of Bennick, Schock and Swoll.

By the halfway point of the race Deegan had clawed his way up to eighth place. At that same juncture Vialle led Brown by five-seconds and McAdoo was up to third on what was now a very rutted track.

At the last lap board Deegan was sixth and chasing Romano for fifth but couldn’t quite get it done.

Tom Vialle the clear victor in the final bout ahead of Pierce Brown but with 1-2-3 results from the three contests the round win went to an elated Cameron McAdoo, who with that victory moves into the championship lead.

Vialle second for the round and Deegan third.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 13 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS +03.462 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +09.912 4 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +16.743 5 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +18.073 6 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +21.823 7 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +30.271 8 Coty Schock Yamaha +36.986 9 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +38.468 10 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +38.853 11 Chance Hymas Honda +43.233 12 Max Anstie Honda +44.645 13 Henry Miller Honda +49.988 14 Jeremy Hand Honda +52.576 15 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +55.795 16 Ryder Floyd Honda 12 Laps 17 Trevor Colip Honda +06.069 18 Brock Papi Husqvarna +10.032 19 Levi Kilbarger Yamaha +48.215 20 Jalek Swoll Triumph 2 Laps 21 Luke Neese Yamaha +18.373 22 Preston Boespflug Suzuki DNS

250 Round Indy

Pos Rider M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cameron Mcadoo 1 2 3 25 2 Tom Vialle 4 3 1 22 3 Haiden Deegan 2 1 6 20 4 Pierce Brown 12 4 2 18 5 Coty Schock 5 8 8 17 6 Nicholas Romano 8 10 5 16 7 Jeremy Martin 7 9 7 15 8 Chance Hymas 9 5 11 14 9 Seth Hammaker 3 14 9 13 10 Daxton Bennick 11 15 4 12 11 Jalek Swoll 6 7 20 11 12 Henry Miller 10 11 13 10 13 Max Anstie 19 6 12 9 14 Marshal Weltin 15 13 10 8 15 Jeremy Hand 14 12 14 7 16 Ryder Floyd 17 17 16 6 17 Hardy Munoz 16 21 15 5 18 Trevor Colip 18 20 17 4 19 Brock Papi 21 16 18 3 20 Levi Kilbarger 20 18 19 2 21 Preston Boespflug 13 22 22 1 22 Luke Neese 22 19 21 0

250 East Championship Points