2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Ten – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
450 Main One
The times in qualifying were incredibly close but coming out on top was Jett Lawrence ahead of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. After missing the last round as he recovered from a shoulder injury Hunter Lawrence was back in action to qualify ninth.
Ken Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderon, Jett Lawrence and Shane McElrath. The Australian was soon through to second place but Roczen had pulled the pin from the off and looked to have a pace that Jett would not be able to match.
By lap three Chase Sexton was up fourth, Cooper Webb fifth and Eli Tomac sixth.
After looking a little messy early on, Jett then found his rhythm and started to pull some ground back on Roczen. Once within striking distance the German offered no resistance, taking a wide line and giving Jett plenty of room, he needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and then pulling away to the tune of a second a lap at times.
A little further back Cooper Webb was challenging Jason Anderson for third place, but finding it hard to make a pass on the Kawasaki rider. Their tussle allowed Sexton to close in on them. Webb finally got the job done only to come together with a lapped rider two laps from the end. Webb lost a lot of time before getting back up to speed, and had slipped to eighth by the chequered flag.
Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac both got the better of Jason Anderson to take third and fourth respectively, Anderson fifth.
Jett Lawrence backed off on the final lap but still took the flag almost four-seconds ahead of Roczen.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+03.788
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+10.419
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+11.912
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+16.944
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+16.978
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+22.251
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+28.380
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+28.844
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+33.966
|11
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+48.132
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+57.585
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+29.960
|15
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+39.780
|16
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+40.865
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|18
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+04.651
|19
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+04.741
|20
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+12.589
|21
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+18.289
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|DNF
450 Main Two
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. The Suzuki rider made short work of Plessinger for second and then also blew past Jett on the opening lap. Plessinger then immediately started to attack Lawrence but Jett managed to stave off his advances. Jason Anderson then took that third place from Plessinger. Cooper Webb moved up to fifth, Chase Sexton sixth, Eli Tomac seventh.
Jett Lawrence again managed to run down Roczen, taking the lead at half-race distance after the German made a rare mistake in the whoops.
Further back Chase Sexton had got the better of Cooper Webb for third place.
Jett Lawrence took the chequered flag just under two-seconds ahead of Roczen. Chase Sexton completed the podium once again.
Aaron Plessinger fourth and Cooper Webb fifth. Jason Anderson sixth and Eli Tomac seventh.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+01.632
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+04.214
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+11.031
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+16.529
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+23.124
|7
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+25.936
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+28.590
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+31.231
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+37.346
|11
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+41.303
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+54.277
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|14
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+14.766
|15
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+17.385
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+29.768
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+31.936
|18
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+37.188
|19
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+44.025
|20
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|14 Laps
|21
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+06.179
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|DNS
450 Main Three
Early on in the final bout it was again Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen the chief protagonists right from the off. Chase Sexton also started well in third, Cooper Webb fourth on what was now a soft and very rutted up track. Jason Anderson fifth, Aaron Plessinger sixth. Eli Tomac was down in tenth.
This time around Jett Lawrence didn’t stay right with Roczen. If he followed Roczen home he would still take the overall, and he looked content to do exactly that but Chase Sexton then closed right onto the tail of Jett. The Australian responded and immediately upped his pace, reeling in Roczen and pulling away from Sexton.
As the race entered its second half lapped traffic was becoming an issue for the leaders. Jett and Roczen then went side by side at various points of the track, Roczen was not giving this one away.
Jett Lawrence then managed to pull away from Roczen on his way to a dominant 1-1-1 to take the round win to extend his championship lead over Cooper Webb to 21-points. Jett had buttoned right off on the second half of the final lap to make sure he brought it home safe.
Chase Sexton took second from Roczen with a minute left on the clock and Cooper Webb was also closing in. Sexton then pulled away from Roczen to secure second place which gave the defending champion third overall for the round.
Third place was good enough for Roczen to take second overall for the night.
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+01.503
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+02.644
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+04.043
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+15.191
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+15.758
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+27.713
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+29.292
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+33.716
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+37.759
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+50.846
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|15 Laps
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+07.952
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+20.133
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+29.805
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+30.583
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+43.189
|18
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+47.619
|19
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+49.048
|20
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+52.647
|21
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|14 Laps
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|DNS
450 Round – Indy
|Pos.
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2
|Ken Roczen
|2
|2
|3
|22
|3
|Chase Sexton
|3
|3
|2
|20
|4
|Jason Anderson
|5
|6
|5
|18
|5
|Cooper Webb
|8
|5
|4
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|6
|4
|9
|16
|7
|Eli Tomac
|4
|7
|10
|15
|8
|Justin Barcia
|7
|9
|6
|14
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|9
|8
|8
|13
|10
|Justin Cooper
|11
|11
|7
|12
|11
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|10
|12
|11
|12
|Shane McElrath
|13
|12
|11
|10
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|14
|13
|14
|9
|14
|Colt Nichols
|16
|14
|13
|8
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|12
|20
|15
|7
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|17
|16
|16
|6
|17
|Cade Clason
|15
|17
|17
|5
|18
|Derek Drake
|21
|15
|19
|4
|19
|Devin Simonson
|18
|19
|20
|3
|20
|Justin Starling
|19
|18
|21
|2
|21
|Freddie Noren
|20
|21
|18
|1
|22
|Benny Bloss
|22
|22
|22
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|210
|2
|Cooper Webb
|189
|3
|Chase Sexton
|185
|4
|Ken Roczen
|175
|5
|Eli Tomac
|174
|6
|Jason Anderson
|165
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|162
|8
|Justin Cooper
|120
|9
|Justin Barcia
|109
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|104
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|98
|13
|Shane McElrath
|85
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|55
|15
|Dean Wilson
|46
|16
|Jorge Prado
|45
|17
|Benny Bloss
|41
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|19
|Christian Craig
|39
|20
|Derek Drake
|29
|21
|Justin Hill
|29
|22
|Vince Friese
|26
|23
|Freddie Noren
|21
|24
|Colt Nichols
|17
|25
|Mitchell Harrison
|17
|26
|Cade Clason
|15
|27
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|10
|28
|John Short
|8
|29
|Austin Politelli
|7
|30
|Ty Masterpool
|6
|31
|Anthony Bourdon
|6
|32
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|33
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|34
|Ryan Breece
|4
|35
|Tristan Lane
|3
|36
|Carson Mumford
|3
|37
|Aaron Tanti
|3
|38
|Devin Simonson
|3
|39
|Grant Harlan
|2
|40
|Jerry Robin
|2
|41
|Justin Starling
|2
|42
|Jason Clermont
|1
|43
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|44
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main One
Max Anstie topped qualifying ahead of Tom Vialle but after the disappointment of an engine failure last time out in Alabama, the Brit suffered yet another chagrin in the opening race at Indianapolis. After running as high as fourth halfway through the bout he started slipping down the field with what appeared to be another technical problem.
Jalek Swoll got the run to turn one but was quickly overhauled by Daxton Bennick, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle.
Bennick led the opening lap but a small mistake opened the door for McAdoo to pounce. Vialle then passed Bennick in the whoops to move up to second place and Haiden Deegan then worked his way forward to third place as Bennick made another mistake that saw him slip down the field.
Seth Hammaker was down in tenth place in the opening laps but then scythed his way through the field as the race wore on. With four-minutes to run he was in fourth place and Coty Schock was up to fifth despite having his collarbone plated during the week.
Ahead of that pair Deegan was chasing Vialle hard and the KTM rider started to make a few mistakes. Their battle had allowed McAdoo a little breathing space.
With just under a minute on the clock Vialle went down in the whoops. Sweeping through to that second place was Deegan and Hammaker also capitalised on that mistake to push Vialle further back to fourth.
McAdoo the clear victor with a five-second buffer over Deegan. Seth Hammaker a distant third place and Vialle fourth.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+05.395
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+17.038
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+23.053
|5
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+25.448
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+26.943
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+30.635
|8
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+33.697
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+37.295
|10
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+38.358
|11
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+42.601
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+43.672
|13
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+45.380
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+50.989
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+56.865
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|17
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+01.502
|18
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|+03.460
|19
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+17.659
|20
|Levi Kilbarger
|Yamaha
|+33.779
|21
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|11 Laps
|22
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|+16.213
250 Main Two
Seth Hammaker led the field into turn one but Jalek Swoll had the best line to take the holeshot on the Triumph. Haiden Deegan was quickly into second place ahead of Cam McAdoo, Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle.
Swoll resisted the pressure from Deegan for the first lap to record Triumph’s first ever lap led in AMA Supercross.
Deegan was through to the lead early on lap two. The Kawasaki pairing of Hammaker and McAdoo were then all over Swoll, but Hammaker then made a big mistake which sent him over the bars. He was down to ninth place by the time he was back up to speed.
Deegan was untroubled up front as he continued to pull away.
Cam McAdoo had got the better of Swoll for second place then at half-race distance Swoll made a mistake that allowed Tom Vialle through to that third place. Pierce Brown and Chance Hymas pushed Swoll further back to sixth place while the recovering Hammaker was back up to seventh, only to then make another mistake which saw him pushed way down the field.
Deegan completely untroubled on his way to a clear victory, taking the flag nine-seconds ahead of McAdoo. Tom Vialle rounded out the podium.
Pierce Brown claimed fourth despite going over the bars a few laps from the end. Chance Hymas fifth and Max Anstie sixth.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+08.935
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+13.974
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+20.436
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+22.459
|6
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+27.935
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+32.209
|8
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+35.254
|9
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+39.176
|10
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+39.237
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+40.604
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+49.990
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+53.478
|14
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+55.954
|15
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|12 Laps
|16
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+00.801
|17
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+05.209
|18
|Levi Kilbarger
|Yamaha
|+35.195
|19
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|20
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|8 Laps
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|22
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|DNF
250 Main Three
Haiden Deegan got tangled up at turn one with Chance Hymas, Max Anstie and Henry Miller, their bikes hooked up together and all losing stacks of time before they got up and running once again. Well clear of that mess was early race leader Tom Vialle ahead of rookie Nicholas Romano and Pierce Brown. McAdoo fourth early on ahead of Bennick, Schock and Swoll.
By the halfway point of the race Deegan had clawed his way up to eighth place. At that same juncture Vialle led Brown by five-seconds and McAdoo was up to third on what was now a very rutted track.
At the last lap board Deegan was sixth and chasing Romano for fifth but couldn’t quite get it done.
Tom Vialle the clear victor in the final bout ahead of Pierce Brown but with 1-2-3 results from the three contests the round win went to an elated Cameron McAdoo, who with that victory moves into the championship lead.
Vialle second for the round and Deegan third.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|13 Laps
|2
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+03.462
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+09.912
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+16.743
|5
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+18.073
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+21.823
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+30.271
|8
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+36.986
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+38.468
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+38.853
|11
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+43.233
|12
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+44.645
|13
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+49.988
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+52.576
|15
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+55.795
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|12 Laps
|17
|Trevor Colip
|Honda
|+06.069
|18
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+10.032
|19
|Levi Kilbarger
|Yamaha
|+48.215
|20
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|2 Laps
|21
|Luke Neese
|Yamaha
|+18.373
|22
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|DNS
250 Round Indy
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|1
|2
|3
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|4
|3
|1
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|2
|1
|6
|20
|4
|Pierce Brown
|12
|4
|2
|18
|5
|Coty Schock
|5
|8
|8
|17
|6
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|5
|16
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|7
|9
|7
|15
|8
|Chance Hymas
|9
|5
|11
|14
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|3
|14
|9
|13
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|11
|15
|4
|12
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|6
|7
|20
|11
|12
|Henry Miller
|10
|11
|13
|10
|13
|Max Anstie
|19
|6
|12
|9
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|15
|13
|10
|8
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|14
|12
|14
|7
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|17
|17
|16
|6
|17
|Hardy Munoz
|16
|21
|15
|5
|18
|Trevor Colip
|18
|20
|17
|4
|19
|Brock Papi
|21
|16
|18
|3
|20
|Levi Kilbarger
|20
|18
|19
|2
|21
|Preston Boespflug
|13
|22
|22
|1
|22
|Luke Neese
|22
|19
|21
|0
250 East Championship Points
|Pos.
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|82
|5
|Coty Schock
|79
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|72
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|71
|8
|Max Anstie
|62
|9
|Chance Hymas
|60
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|58
|11
|Henry Miller
|58
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|53
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|43
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|15
|Austin Forkner
|27
|16
|Guillem Farres
|27
|17
|Gage Linville
|22
|18
|Preston Boespflug
|17
|19
|Bryton Carroll
|17
|20
|Ryder Floyd
|16
|21
|Trevor Colip
|15
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|15
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|24
|Izaih Clark
|10
|25
|Jace Kessler
|8
|26
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|8
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|28
|Brock Papi
|6
|29
|Bryce Shelly
|5
|30
|Michael Hicks
|4
|31
|Logan Leitzel
|3
|32
|Tyler Stepek
|3
|33
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|34
|Cullin Park
|2
|35
|Levi Kilbarger
|2
|36
|Dominique Thury
|2
|37
|Garrett Hoffman
|1
|38
|Evan Ferry
|0
|39
|Luke Neese
|0