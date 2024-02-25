ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

ASBK Supersport Race Three

Youngster Jonathan Nahlous had already taken pole position and two convincing victories, along with a new lap record, thus had to start the final contest as the red hot favourite. Olly Simpson ran him closest in the previous bout, and Mark Chiodo had a red hot go in the first race of the weekend. Tom Bramich had not quite achieved his potential and was out to make up for that in this one.

The track temperature was nudging 32-degrees when competitors headed out on track at 1120 on Sunday morning.

Jonathan Nahlous led Simpson into turn one for the first time as Tom Bramich, Jake Farnsworth, Jack Mahaffy and Mark Chiodo gave chase. Olly Simpson into the lead at turn four. Jake Farnsworth took third place from Bramich through turn 12.

Nahlous back into the lead at turn one. Jack Mahaffy moved up to fourth place around the back of the circuit on lap two, demoting Bramich to fifth.

Simpson and Nahlous side by side down the chute to start lap three, Farnsworth looking to join that party… Corey Snowsill down at turn six. 19th placed Jacob Hatch copped a ten-second penalty for jumping the start.

Simpson uses the slipstream to take the lead with seven laps to run but Nahlous back in front around the back of the circuit. Bramich back up to third after passing Farnsworth. Chiodo fifth and Mahaffy sixth.

Nahlous broke Simpson on lap five, a 1m34.779, extending his lead to more than seven-tenths. Bramich then joined Nahlous in the 34s, getting the better of Olly Simpson to move up to second place. The South Australian got him back up the inside at turn one on the next lap though to move back up to second place. Jake Farnworth fourth.

A little further behind Jack Mahffy and Mark Chiodo were engaged in battle over fifth place, as Hayden Nelson watched on from close astern. Mahaffy went down at turn 11 on the following lap though which left Chiodo and Nelson to battle over that fifth place. Chiodo ruing a wrong front tyre choice.

Bramich and Simpson were dusting each other up in that battle for second place which allowed Nahlous to break away. Simpson and Bramich continued to swap positions over the final few laps, Tom struggling with a quick-shifter that didn’t work all race.

Bramich had his nose in front of Simpson for much of the final lap, the two nearly touch on the entrance to Lukey Heights, Bramich holds on through turn ten, Simpson makes a lunge up the inside at 12 as Bramich ran a slightly wide line, but Bramich held on to take that second place. Nahlous the victor by 2.5-seconds.

Jake Farnsworth a relatively lonely fourth well ahead of Mark Chiodo and Hayden Nelson.

Marcus Hamod a further five-seconds behind in seventh place ahead of Declan Van Rosmalen and Corey Turner while Jack Favelle rounded out the top ten ahead of Archie McDonald.

Jonathan Nahlous Tom Bramich +2.451 Olly Simpson +2.653 Jake Farnsworth +4.902 Mark Chiodo +8.043 Hayden Nelson +8.064 Marcus Hamod +13.615 Declan van Rosmalen +14.523 Corey Turner +15.795 Jack Favelle +19.001 Archie McDonald +20.746 Scott Nicholson +20.944 Luke Sanders +29.177 Glenn Nelson +29.200 Brendan Wilson +29.281 Brandon Demmery +29.683 Zach Johnson +35.823 John Quinn +44.722 Noel Mahon +49.320 Simone Boldrini +59.225 Cooper Rowntree +59.225 Sam Pezzetta +64.171

ASBK Supersport Championship Points

Jonathan Nahlous 76 Olly Simpson 56 Jake Farnsworth 50 Tom Bramich 45 Marcus Hamod 44 Hayden Nelson 40 Archie McDonald 38 Mark Chiodo 36 Jack Mahaffy 35 Corey Turner 33 Declan van Rosmalen 26 Scott Nicholson 24 Luke Sanders 24 Jack Favelle 21 Corey Snowsill 17

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar