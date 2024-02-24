ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
ASBK Supersport Race Two
Jonathan Nahlous broke through for his maiden Australian Supersport victory on Saturday morning, starting his 2024 campaign in the finest fashion off the back of pole position.
Olly Simpson got a sensational launch off the line to lead the field into turn one ahead of Jack Mahaffy and Jonathan Nahlous. Jake Farnsworth fourth, Hayden Nelson fifth,. A shocker of a start for Mark Chiodo, all the way down in 15th.
Nahlous and Simpson side by side across the stripe to start lap two but Nahlous emerged from Southern Loop in front. Farnsworth up to third after pushing Mahaffy back to fourth. Declan Van Rosmalen challenging Hayden Nelson for fifth.
Simpson had the line into turn one to take the lead early on lap three, but Nahlous had him in Southern Loop to move back into the lead. This pair breaking away from Farnsworth already.
Simpson got Nahlous again at the start of the next lap, this time around he held on to the lead through Southern Loop, Stoner Corner and Miller Corner. Nahlous got him around the back of the circuit though to move through to the lead once again. A little further back Farnsworth and Mahaffy were engaged in battle for third place. Declan Van Rosmalen had taken fifth from Hayden Nelson. Marcus Hamod seventh and Archie McDonald eighth. Tom Bramich ninth while Jacob Hatch rounded out the top ten. Five laps to run.
Nahlous dropped in a 1m34.682 on lap five, a new Australian Supersport lap record. That wasn’t enough to shake Simpson off his tail. Simpson also dropped into the 34s on the next lap, staying within three-tenths of Nahlous. The leading pair were now more than 3.5-seconds clear of the battle for third place unfolding between Mahaffy and Farnsworth.
Nahlous managed to break away from Simpson with four laps to run. Staying in the 34s to pull clear of the South Australian by a second.
The battle for fifth place was on in earnest, the combatants Marcus Hamod, Declan Van Rosmalen, Tom Bramich, Hayden Nelson and Archie McDonald. Van Rosmalen went out of that battle with two laps to run, falling at turn one after a nudge from Hayden Nelson.
Up front Nahlous continued to circulate under the lap record. By the last lap board he had more than 2.5-seconds over Simpson. Jack Mahaffy had broken away from Jake Farnsworth to secure the final step on the podium.
Nahlous didn’t even back off on the final lap, a 1m35.108 on lap ten to take the victory over Simpson by 3.74-seconds. Jack Mahaffy a further three-seconds back in third.
Jake Farnsworth was fourth with a handy five-second buffer over what had been a heady battle over fifth. That tussle was won by Marcus Hamod from Tom Bramich, Hayden Nelson and Archie McDonald.
An exceptional performance from Nahlous to continue his perfect run from the season opener thus far. Pole, two race wins, one more to go… The final Supersport bout is slated for 1125 on Sunday.
- Jonathan Nahlous
- Olly Simpson +3.742
- Jack Mahaffy +6.136
- Jake Farnsworth +8.042
- Marcus Hamod +13.149
- Tom Bramich +13.685
- Hayden Nelson +13.741
- Archie McDonald +14.228
- Corey Turner +19.009
- Corey Snowsill +19.223
- Jack Favelle +19.415
- Jacob Hatch +19.581
- Luke Sanders +35.339
- Brendan Wilson +35.494
- Brandon Demmery +35.502
- John Quinn +35.699
- Zach Johnson +35.775
- Scott Nicholson +43.703
- Cooper Rowntree +48.501
- Noel Mahon +49.031
- Mark Chiodo +49.305
- Simone Boldrini +58.946
- Stephany Kapilawi-James +71.426
- Sam Pezzetta +73.470s
ASBK Supersport Championship Points
- Jonathan Nahlous 51
- Olly Simpson 38
- Jack Mahaffy 35
- Jake Farnsworth 33
- Marcus Hamod 30
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10