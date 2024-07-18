Jack Miller to race ProMX

Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller is a stunning 11th hour entry for the July 21 round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) in Toowoomba.

Taking advantage of a break in the MotoGP calendar, 29-year-old Miller will add box-office star power to the premier Thor MX1 class on a Caterpillar-backed ‘Thriller Motorsports’ KTM, with the nation’s elite talent awaiting him in the two 25-minute plus a lap motos.

However, the four-time MotoGP winner is no slouch in the motocross saddle himself, spending large chunks of his spare time cutting laps on his beloved KTM 450SX-F.

And in a very inimitable ‘Jack’ way, his motocross passion isn’t half-hearted: in 2023 he built a motocross track on his property in Townsville so he can make the transition from house to horsepower in a matter of minutes.

Miller has also competed in regional motocross events in Australia over the past few years, with his natural talent, tenacity and competitive instincts seeing him claim the scalps of several seasoned campaigners.

However, the stakes will be higher and the spotlight much brighter in his ProMX debut, but it’s a challenge that Miller is relishing against championship top brass like Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton and Nathan Crawford.

“A little spontaneous for me to throw a leg over the dirt bike at a national-level event, but in keeping with my typical last-minute fashion I thought I’d give it a crack,” said Miller.

“I’ve been watching the series closely this year, and it has really impressed me. It’s always awesome to give my partners a little more than we planned by doing these unique one-off events away from the MotoGP circuit, not to mention filling my own cup by riding dirt bikes in general.

“A big thank you to Franko and my partners for helping piece this one together. Excited to see everyone in the valley come Sunday!”

Miller is a huge supporter of local motorcycle racing, and in 2021 and 2022 he also competed in the final rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship at The Bend in South Australia.

The Toowoomba ProMX battle is stopover number six on this year’s calendar, with the final two rounds set down for Gympie on August 11 and Coulson on August 17-18.

Miller will be back in MotoGP mode come August, which will eventually bring him back Down Under for the 2024 Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island from October 18-20.

The 2024 MotoGP season has been a torrid one for Miller on the factory KTM, and he’s now looking to extend his career into 2025 with a new team.

The 1.7km Echo Valley motocross track is located on the corner of Nelson and Ramsay Streets in Toowoomba. Tickets for the event can be purchased here or at the gate.