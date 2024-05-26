Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Four – Maitland, NSW

Maitland’s fourth round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, delivered some great racing on an immaculate trackon Sunday, as Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster retained his single-point lead in the Thor MX1 standings.

It didn’t all go Honda Racing’s way, though, with Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford securing a first-career round win, halting the momentum of Pirelli MX2 series leader Brodie Connolly.

The drama continued in the MAXXIS MX3 division, as Mongrel Boots Honda Racing’s Jake Cannon claimed another round victory, as the red plate changed hands to WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kobe Hantis.

Sunday also saw Seth Thomas win the Fox Racing MX85 Cup and Lewis-Jay Carafa the KTM Group MX65 Futures.

Thor MX1 Race One

Nathan Crawford took the holeshot and raced to his second race victory of the season, but the race lead changed no less than five times as Gibbs, Beaton, and Webster all took turns at the head of the pack in a frantic exchange over the first half of the moto.

Things came to a head when Webster crashed out of the lead and dropped back to sixth, allowing Crawford to regain the lead and take a hard-earned win by 5.179s over Beaton.

Beaton’s second place was more than enough to see him again take over the series red plate, with a five-point buffer over Webster.

Luke Clout put in a measured ride to finish a satisfying third, as Kirk Gibbs crossed the finish line in P4.

Kyle Webster recovered from his crash to take fifth, while a fast-finishing Brett Metcalfe edged Todd Waters on the last lap to claim seventh.

Positions eight to 10 were filled by Zachary Watson, Joel Evans, and Blake Fox.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Crawrford KTM 28:16.028 2 J Beaton Yam +5.179 3 L Clout Kaw +22.770 4 K Grawrford Gas +32.928 5 K Webster Hon +49.792 6 B Metcalfe Kaw +51.788 7 T Waters Hus +55.686 8 Z Watson Hus +1m13.395 9 J Evans Yam +1m24.746 10 B Fox KTM +1m34.437 11 B Malkiewicz Yam +1m34.474 12 M Moss Gas +1m45.266 13 L Zielinski Hus 1 Lap 14 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 15 J Campbell Hus 1 Lap 16 C Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 17 C Hrawrford Yam 1 Lap 18 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 19 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 20 L Rrawrford Bet 1 Lap 21 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 22 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 23 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 24 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 25 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 26 B Ninness KTM 1 Lap 27 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 28 N Grothues Yam 1 Lap 29 J Mitchell Gas 1 Lap 30 H Foster Kaw 1 Lap 31 L Sayer Yam 2 Laps 32 J Kipps KTM 2 Laps 33 S Jackson KTM 2 Laps 34 J Drawrford Kaw 2 Laps 35 Z Dunlop KTM 2 Laps 36 S Hardman KTM 2 Laps 37 L Foster Kaw 2 Laps DNF J Cigliano Kaw 15 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

Kyle Webster rebounded from his fifth-place result on Saturday to win Sunday’s second Thor MX1 moto of the weekend. Crawford beat the pack to the first turn, but Webster shot into the lead and was never headed from, finishing 5.1 seconds ahead of Beaton.

After losing spots early as he struggled to get into the flow of the race, Crawford regrouped to finish third, making a last lap pass on Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) for the final spot on the podium. Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout rode a solid moto to complete the top five, more than 30 seconds behind Gibbs.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 27m54.154 2 J Beaton Yam +5.101 3 N Crawford KTM +17.537 4 K Gibbs Gas +19.192 5 L Clout Kaw +50.578 6 T Waters Hus +1m02.576 7 B Malkiewicz Yam +1m08.504 8 Z Watson Hus +1m20.979 9 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m25.506 10 M Moss Gas +1m15.247 11 J Evans Yam +1m26.881 12 L Zielinski Hus 1 Lap 13 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 14 B Fox KTM 1 Lap 15 C Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 16 J Campbell Hus 1 Lap 17 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 18 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 19 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 20 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 21 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 22 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 23 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 24 N Grothues Yam 1 Lap 25 B Ninness KTM 1 Lap 26 H Foster Kaw 1 Lap 27 Z Dunlop KTM 1 Lap 28 J Mitchell Gas 1 Lap 29 J Kipps KTM 1 Lap 30 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 31 R Stephens Hon 2 Laps 32 S Jackson KTM 2 Laps 33 L Sayer Yam 2 Laps 34 J Davison Kaw 2 Laps 35 L Foster Kaw 3 Laps DNF S Ward Hon 1 Lap DNF L Rogers Bet 6 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Three

In the final MX1 moto of the round, Webster capped off a great weekend by taking a 3.16s win over Beaton after a race-long duel.

Gibbs stole the show off the start by scoring a great holeshot and leading the opening laps, but was passed by both Beaton and Webster on the third lap, as the two series front-runners went toe-to-toe.

After stalking Beaton for most of the race, Webster pulled the trigger with 10 minutes to go to make a pass and take the victory. Crawford finished a distant third after eventually getting the upper hand on Gibbs, while Clout finished a lonely P5.

Thor MX1 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 26m52.800 2 J Beaton Yam +3.165 3 N Crawford KTM +33.388 4 K Gibbs Gas +39.620 5 L Clout Kaw +53.191 6 T Waters Hus 1m03.263 7 B Metcalfe Kaw 1m04.001 8 Z Watson Hus +1m31.362 9 L Zielinski Hus +1m37.725 10 J Evans Yam +1m50.396 11 L Jackson Gas +1m52.092 12 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 13 J Campbell Hus 1 Lap 14 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 15 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 16 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 17 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 18 C Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 19 B Fox KTM 1 Lap 20 H Foster Kaw 1 Lap 21 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 22 L Rogers Bet 1 Lap 23 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 24 N Grothues Yam 1 Lap 25 J Kipps KTM 1 Lap 26 S Jackson KTM 1 Lap 27 J Davison Kaw 2 Laps 28 L Sayer Yam 2 Laps 29 J Mitchell Gas 2 Laps 30 K Orchard Yam 2 Laps 31 L Foster Kaw 3 Laps DNF B Ninness KTM 6 Laps DNF Z Dunlop KTM 7 Laps DNF J Cigliano Kaw 10 Laps DNF R Marshall Hus 12 Laps DNF M Moss Gas 14 Laps

Thor MX1 Round

Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster won two of the three Thor MX1 races to take the Maitland round win on countback over title rival Jed Beaton (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy), with Saturday’s moto winner, Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team, just one point further back.

Kyle Webster – P1

“My bike and team have been great. Everyone has maintained their focus, and we haven’t stopped trying to improve the bike. I am feeling strong. There is still a lot of racing left, and it’s nice to know we are contenders. We will keep working as the competition is tight.”

In the championship standings, the one-point gap between Webster and Beaton remains as we head to Murray Bridge next month (202 points to 201), while Crawford is 25 points further back on 176.

Nathan Crawford – P3

“Maitland wasn’t bad at all! Yesterday was a really good day and I was happy to get the win in the opening moto. Today looks alright on paper with a 3-3, but I just had nowhere near the feeling on the track that I did yesterday, which was the only that frustrated me a little bit. I need to remind myself that I’m on the podium, it’s my first year back in this class, and I’m racing guys who’ve been here for a while. I’m competitive and at the front most of the time, so I’m happy to get this result for the team.”

Kirk Gibbs – P4

“It was a good weekend for me, with three P4s and I was right there in every race. I felt good, and the bike was the best it’s been. Obviously, a podium would’ve been great, but it was good to pull a holeshot in that last race, lead a few laps and just feel good on the bike. Those front boys are riding really good, so it was good to see what that pace was like, and now try and make up that gap before Murray Bridge.”

Todd Waters – P6

“After a podium result last time out at Gillman, it was tough to finish sixth today and the conditions were challenging. We kept ourselves out of trouble and banked as many points as we could. We know what we need to improve on before the next round, so we’ll keep working hard and look to get further towards the front at Murray Bridge.”

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 16 25 25 66 2 Jed BEATON Yamaha 22 22 22 66 3 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 20 20 65 4 Kirk GIBBS GasGas 18 18 18 54 5 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 20 16 16 52 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 14 15 15 44 7 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 15 12 14 41 8 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 13 13 13 39 9 Joel EVANS Yamaha 12 10 11 33 10 Luke ZIELINSKI Husqvarna 8 9 12 29 11 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 7 8 9 24 12 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 10 14 24 13 Blake FOX KTM 11 7 2 20 14 Matt MOSS GasGas 9 11 20 15 Jyle CAMPBELL Husqvarna 6 5 8 19 16 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 5 6 3 14 17 Liam JACKSON GasGas 3 10 13 18 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 4 4 5 13 19 Cody O’LOAN Honda 2 7 9 20 Ben NOVAK Honda 2 3 4 9 21 Siegah WARD Honda 6 6 22 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki 1 1 23 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 1 1 24 Levi ROGERS Beta 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Points 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 202 2 Jed BEATON Yamaha 201 3 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 176 4 Kirk GIBBS GasGas 148 5 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 146 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 132 7 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 121 8 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 104 9 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 99 10 Joel EVANS Yamaha 93 11 Wilson TODD Honda 64 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 59 13 Luke ZIELINSKI Husqvarna 48 14 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 48 15 Siegah WARD Honda 43 16 Dylan WOOD Honda 37 17 Levi ROGERS Beta 31 18 Cody O’LOAN Honda 31 19 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 26 20 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 24 21 Matt MOSS GasGas 20 22 Blake FOX KTM 20 23 Liam JACKSON GasGas 20 24 Jyle CAMPBELL Husqvarna 19 25 John DARROCH Yamaha 18 26 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 14 27 Ricky LATIMER Yamaha 13 28 Ben NOVAK Honda 9 29 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 9 30 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 4 31 Cody SCHAT KTM 3 32 Lochie LATIMER Yamaha 3 33 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki 1 34 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 1 35 Kye ORCHARD Yamaha 1

Pirelli MX2 Race One

Ryder Kingsford scored the holeshot and went on to win his first race at this level after a lonely ride at the front of the pack but all hell broke loose behind him. Brodie Connolly crashed on the start straight and remounted in last, while his Honda Racing team-mate Noah Ferguson also found himself mid-pack off the start.

Bailey Malkiewicz, who’s performing double duty in two classes this weekend, capitalised on a great start to finish the race with a well-deserved runner-up result, holding off a hard-charging Alex Larwood, who steadily moved his way forward throughout the moto.

Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Jayce Cosford and Haruki Yokoyama also both put in impressive rides to complete the top-five after both getting the better of Kayden Minear late in the race.

Noah Ferguson finished a gritty seventh after his bad start, ahead of Kaleb Barham, Cambell Williams and Rhys Budd, who ran as high as third early in the moto.

Back in the pack, Connolly scrambled his way forward to P12, but then crashed again and finished the race in a frustrating 19th, collecting just two points for all his efforts. His points lead was cut from 38 to 25, giving his rivals added hope in the championship fight heading into Sunday’s two motos.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Kingsford Yam 27m08.6 2 B Malkiewicz Yam +4.24 3 A Larwood Hon +6.401 4 J Cosford Yam +11.879 5 H Yokoyama Hon +12.069 6 K Minear KTM +19.447 7 N Ferguson Hon +19.886 8 K Barham Yam +25.617 9 C Williams Yam +36.048 10 R Budd Hus +39.502 11 J Constantinou Gas +41.099 12 J Mather Hus +41.356 13 B Flynn Hus +49.328 14 T Olander Hus +49.574 15 M O’bree Gas +58.235 16 J Kukas Hus +01m06.8 17 W Greiner-Daish Gas +01m07.7 18 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +01m20.4 19 B Connolly Hon +01m22.6 20 C King Hon +01m27.4 21 T Kean Gas +01m30.0 22 J Bova KTM +01m30.5 23 M Norris Kaw +01m48.2 24 C Cannon Hon 1 Lap 25 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 26 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 27 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 28 S Armstrong KTM 1 Lap 29 A Bloom Yam 1 Lap 30 S Adams Yam 2 Laps 31 C Rickit Yam 3 Laps DNF L Andrews Gas 5 Laps DNF J Sweet Yam 6 Laps DNF B Dennis Gas 14 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

In Sunday’s first MX2 moto, Boost Mobile Honda rider Noah Ferguson quickly dispatched of holeshot winner Rhys Budd (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team) to take the lead and win by 7.9s over a reinvigorated Reid Taylor (Empire Kawasaki).

Behind them, the minor placings chopped and changed constantly, but it was Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing) who overcame a top 10 start to take the final step of the podium. A hard-charging performance from Japan’s Haruki Yokoyama (Honda) saw him surge late to take P4 over Kayen Minear (KTM Racing Team).

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Ferguson Hon 28m15.6 2 R Taylor Kaw +7.902 3 A Larwood Hon +12.98 4 H Yokoyama Hon +28.686 5 K Minear KTM +29.515 6 R Budd Hus +33.472 7 R Kingsford Yam +33.679 8 B Connolly Hon +39.932 9 B Malkiewicz Yam +40.418 10 J Cosford Yam +42.718 11 C Williams Yam +46.889 12 J Mather Hus +47.711 13 K Barham Yam +51.898 14 J Constantinou Gas +52.903 15 T Olander Hus +53.457 16 B Flynn Hus +01m08.8 17 M O’bree Gas +01m10.8 18 J Kukas Hus +01m14.9 19 T Kean Gas +01m18.9 20 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +01m32.0 21 W Greiner-Daish Gas +01m47.2 22 J Bova KTM +01m48.1 23 C King Hon +01m49.2 24 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 25 M Norris Kaw 1 Lap 26 C Cannon Hon 1 Lap 27 A Bloom Yam 1 Lap 28 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 29 C Adams KTM 2 Laps 30 S Armstrong KTM 2 Laps 31 Z Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps 32 S Adams / 2 Laps DNF L Andrews Gas 5 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Three

In the third and final MX2 race of the weekend, Kingsford capitalised on late issues for long-time race leader Taylor to take the win and round victory. Taylor jumped to the front early and led until the final two laps when a late issue allowed Kingsford by, while he would cross the line in 10th.

Kingsford then had to hold off a frantic late charge from Ferguson to take a narrow 0.964s win, while Connolly finished his weekend with a third. Larwood bounced back from a P12 start to take fourth ahead of holeshot winner Yokoyama.

Pirelli MX2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Kingsford Yam 27m30.5 2 N Ferguson Hon +0.964 3 B Connolly Hon +18.288 4 A Larwood Hon +20.019 5 H Yokoyama Hon +22.985 6 J Cosford Yam +24.666 7 K Barham Yam +34.09 8 K Minear KTM +36.132 9 J Mather Hus +36.996 10 R Taylor Kaw +38.36 11 J Kukas Hus +43.36 12 R Budd Hus +55.386 13 B Flynn Hus +57.164 14 C Williams Yam +57.169 15 T Olander Hus +59.516 16 W Greiner-Daish Gas +01m02.8 17 T Kean Gas +01m07.1 18 M O’bree Gas +01m13.2 19 J Sweet Yam +01m18.4 20 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +01m19.6 21 J Bova KTM +01m41.7 22 J Constantinou Gas +01:47.6 23 C Cannon Hon +01:50.8 24 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 25 A Bloom Yam 2 Laps DNF M Norris Kaw 2 Laps DNF C King Hon 5 Laps DNF E Milesevic Hon 5 Laps DNF S Adams Yam 7 Laps DNF C Adams KTM 8 Laps DNF L Andrews Gas 9 Laps DNF S Armstrong KTM 9 Laps DNF B Malkiewicz Yam 12 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round

Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford took two wins from three Pirelli MX2 races to claim his first round win of the year and put a stop to Polyflor Honda Racing Brodie Connolly’s dominance.

Kingsford was joined on the box by Ferguson and Larwood, while Connolly endured a tough weekend to finish seventh overall. He still leads the series, but his 38-point lead has been slashed to 12 over Ferguson (182 points to 170), with Kingsford a further seven markers back.

Noah Ferguson – P2

“I still need to make changes to my riding. The team and I discussed this on Saturday night, and Sunday was a lot better, but I still need to improve in some areas. There were a lot of positives from the weekend, and I think we will come out of this stronger.”

Alex Larwood – P3

“This is a box ticked. It’s been a long time between podiums. The speed and stamina are improving, and we will continue down the path we have set together. This year is about rebuilding and getting back to where I know I should be.”

Kayden Minear – P6

“This weekend went decent for me. We came away equal fifth for sixth overall on countback and I’m happy with that. I’m improving on hardpack and I’m confident in my riding, but I’d say my expectations have changed after the previous round, where I’m not going to be satisfied if I’m not on the podium at this point of the season.”

Brodie Connolly – P7

“I lost a lot of points this weekend. I am really upset; the crash wasn’t my fault, but that’s racing. I will focus on recovery and come out strong in Toowoomba.”

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 25 14 25 64 2 Noah FERGUSON Honda 14 25 22 61 3 Alex LARWOOD Honda 20 20 18 58 4 Haruki YOKOYAMA Honda 16 18 16 50 5 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 18 11 15 44 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM 15 16 13 44 7 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 2 13 20 35 8 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha 13 8 14 35 9 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna 11 15 9 35 10 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 22 12 34 11 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki 22 11 33 12 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 9 9 12 30 13 Cambell WILLIAMS Yamaha 12 10 7 29 14 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 8 5 8 21 15 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 7 6 6 19 16 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 5 3 10 18 17 Jai CONSTANTINOU GasGas 10 7 17 18 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 6 4 3 13 19 Wilson GREINER-DAISH GasGas 4 5 9 20 Thynan KEAN Other 2 4 6 21 Ryley FITZPATRICK Kawasaki 3 1 1 5 22 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 2 2 23 Curtis KING Honda 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Honda 182 2 N Ferguson Honda 170 3 R Kingsford Yamaha 163 4 K Minear KTM 139 5 J Cosford Yamaha 123 6 H Yokoyama Honda 122 7 R Budd Husqvarna 113 8 K Barham Yamaha 108 9 A Larwood Honda 103 10 B Malkiewicz Yamaha 92 11 B Dennis GasGas 79 12 J Mather Husqvarna 75 13 R Taylor Kawasaki 74 14 C Williams Yamaha 67 15 B Flynn Husqvarna 58 16 T Olander Husqvarna 53 17 J Constantinou GasGas 46 18 R King Honda 37 19 W Daish GasGas 36 20 M O’bree GasGas 29 21 T Kean Other 28 22 J Kukas Husqvarna 23 23 B Novak Honda 23 24 R Fitzpatrick Kawasaki 20 25 C Burns Honda 10 26 G Knight GasGas 7 27 M Norris Kawasaki 6 28 J Sweet Yamaha 2 29 C King Honda 1

Maxxis MX3 Race One

Mongrel Boots Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon has continued his mid-season roll, comfortably winning the first of the MAXXIS MX3 motos on Saturday.

Cannon topped the class’s qualifying session, then overtook holeshot winner Cooper Rowe within a handful of corners to go on and win the opening race by a comfortable 7.916s from series leader Kayd Kingsford (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha).

Kingsford’s team-mate Koby Hantis completed the race podium, a distant 13 seconds back, after having to work his way forward from a P7 start.

GASGAS rider Ky Woods finished the moto in fourth, holding off Jack Deveson (Husqvarna), who tried to finish the race strongly and was rewarded with fifth place.

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 23m25.003 2 K Kingsford Yam +7.916 3 K Hantis Yam +13.342 4 K Woods Gas +21.073 5 J Deveson Hus +21.956 6 S Burchell Yam +22.721 7 M Compton Gas +27.167 8 K Drew Yam +33.004 9 S Shackleton Hon +38.941 10 Z O’loan KTM +52.951 11 J Fuller KTM +56.955 12 D Paice KTM +1m03.457 13 D Rose Hus +1m04.207 14 F Manson KTM +1m13.029 15 P Martin Hus +1m14.735 16 C Wilmington Hus +1m17.747 17 J Byrne Hus +1m21.971 18 P Wolfe Hus +1m23.575 19 J Burton KTM +1m24.718 20 C Rowe Hus +1m27.741 21 K Strode Hon +1m28.770 22 M Jones Hus +1m35.191 23 D Kremer Gas +1m35.918 24 H Groundwater Hon +1m38.644 25 J Kenney Gas +1m49.694 26 L Allen Yam +1m52.538 27 H Downie Gas +1m52.729 28 A Boyd Gas +1m55.732 29 W Delangen KTM +1m57.411 30 A Widdon Yam 1 Lap 31 R Jones Hus 1 Lap 32 F Taylor Yam 1 Lap 33 T Lindsay Hus 1 Lap 34 R Burgess Hus 1 Lap 35 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 36 S Antonio Gas 1 Lap 37 R Smith KTM 1 Lap 38 C Eisel KTM 1 Lap DNF N Thompson Hus 3 Laps DNF O Kimber KTM 4 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Two

Cannon cruised to victory in the second of the weekend’s three MX3 motos, taking the lead from Hantis on the third lap and went on to comfortably win by 5.565s. The moto’s P3 placing went to Burchell, ahead of Jackson Fuller (KTM) and Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) with a satisfying P5 result.

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 23m45.578 2 K Hantis Yam +5.565 3 S Burchell Yam +9.336 4 J Fuller KTM +27.561 5 J Deveson Hus +27.821 6 D Paice KTM +29.006 7 K Drew Yam +49.792 8 S Shackleton Hon +56.635 9 K Kingsford Yam +1m06.947 10 R Burgess Hus +1m11.199 11 K Strode Hon +1m13.005 12 M Compton Gas +1m17.518 13 T Lindsay Hus +1m19.263 14 D Rose Hus +1m20.895 15 D Kremer Gas +1m21.283 16 P Martin Hus +1m23.017 17 J Kenney Gas +1m23.422 18 F Manson KTM +1m25.679 19 C Wilmington Hus +1m26.691 20 J Burton KTM +1m33.663 21 P Wolfe Hus +1m36.871 22 O Kimber KTM +1m43.005 23 H Downie Gas +1m44.387 24 M Jones Hus +1m44.920 25 A Boyd Gas +1m46.922 26 R Smith KTM +1m56.924 27 N Thompson Hus +1m57.159 28 A Widdon Yam +1m59.089 29 K Woods Gas +2m05.153 30 F Taylor Yam 1 Lap 31 J Byrne Hus 1 Lap 32 S Antonio Gas 1 Lap 33 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 34 Z O’loan KTM 1 Lap 35 R Jones Hus 1 Lap 36 C Eisel KTM 1 Lap 37 L Allen Yam 1 Lap 38 H Groundwater Hon 1 Lap 39 W Delangen KTM 1 Lap DNF C Rowe Hus 7 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Three

GASGAS rider Ky Woods bounced back from a tough second moto to take the final MX3 race win of the day, leading a of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha riders to take a 2.667s win over Burchell, followed by Kobe Drew and Hantis. Cannon overcame a bad start, then an early off-track excursion to finish strongly in fifth and claim another round win.

Maxxis MX3 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Woods Gas 22m20.338 2 S Burchell Yamaha +2.667 3 K Drew Yamaha +5.548 4 K Hantis Yamaha +9.145 5 J Cannon Honda +12.961 6 J Fuller KTM +18.627 7 J Deveson Husqvarna +19.761 8 M Compton Gas +25.245 9 P Martin Husqvarna +41.718 10 K Kingsford Yamaha +45.830 11 D Paice KTM +52.339 12 K Strode Honda +54.024 13 S Shackleton Honda +1m00.117 14 J Kenney Gas +1m01.333 15 Z O’loan KTM +1m01.444 16 D Rose Husqvarna +1m02.750 17 P Wolfe Husqvarna +1m05.528 18 F Manson KTM +1m09.929 19 J Byrne Husqvarna +1m10.983 20 H Downie Gas +1m12.688 21 W Delangen KTM +1m13.717 22 O Kimber KTM +1m14.212 23 M Jones Husqvarna +1m17.526 24 J Burton KTM +1m18.996 25 A Boyd Gas +1m19.710 26 A Widdon Yamaha +1m21.940 27 H Groundwater Honda +1m22.692 28 C Wilmington Husqvarna +1m23.122 29 S Antonio Gas +1m24.339 30 R Burgess Husqvarna +1m25.368 31 T Lindsay Husqvarna +1m37.491 32 D Kremer Gas +1m37.938 33 R Jones Husqvarna +1m38.115 34 R Smith KTM +1m39.846 35 F Taylor Yamaha +1m49.229 36 M Peluso KTM +1m54.144 37 N Thompson Husqvarna +2m02.965 38 L Allen Yamaha +2m06.859 39 M Trevena KTM 1 Lap 40 C Eisel KTM 1 Lap

Maxxis MX3 Round

Mongrel Boots Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon continued his strong mid-season form by claiming the round victory after three entertaining MAXXIS MX3 motos. Joining him on the Maitland podium were WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha riders Koby Hantis and Seth Burchell.

Jake Cannon – P1

“It was a good weekend. I made a mistake in the final race which was costly, but we still managed to take our second overall win for the season. We also closed the points gap on the leader. My focus right now is to win as many motos as I can and take the overall. The competition is tight amongst the top 5, so I need to knuckle down and ride mistake-free.”

In the MX3 points chase, Hantis has taken over the series lead with 170 points, ahead of Kingsford (163) and Drew (162), while Cannon continues to close the gap on the front-runners, now on 152 points.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 J Cannon Honda 25 25 16 66 2 K Hantis Yamaha 20 22 18 60 3 S Burchell Yamaha 15 20 22 57 4 K Drew Yamaha 13 14 20 47 5 J Deveson Husqvarna 16 16 14 46 6 K Kingsford Yamaha 22 12 11 45 7 K Woods GasGas 18 25 43 8 J Fuller KTM 10 18 15 43 9 M Compton GasGas 14 9 13 36 10 D Paice KTM 9 15 10 34 11 S Shackleton Honda 12 13 8 33 12 P Martin Husqvarna 6 5 12 23 13 D Rose Husqvarna 8 7 5 20 14 K Strode Honda 10 9 19 15 Z O’loan KTM 11 6 17 16 F Manson KTM 7 3 3 13 17 J Kenney GasGas 4 7 11 18 R Burgess Husqvarna 11 11 19 T Lindsay Husqvarna 8 8 20 P Wolfe Husqvarna 3 4 7 21 C Wilmington Husqvarna 5 2 7 22 J Byrne KTM 4 2 6 23 D Kremer GasGas 6 6 24 J Burton KTM 2 1 3 25 H Downie GasGas 1 1 26 C Rowe Husqvarna 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 K Hantis Yam 170 2 K Kingsford Yam 163 3 K Drew Yam 162 4 J Cannon Hon 152 5 D Paice KTM 144 6 J Deveson Hus 115 7 J Fuller KTM 108 8 S Shackleton Hon 107 9 S Burchell Yam 103 10 J Alsop KTM 92 11 M Compton Gas 78 12 K Strode Hon 71 13 K Woods Gas 68 14 R Smith KTM 41 15 P Martin Hus 37 16 T Lindsay Hus 37 17 C Wilmington Hus 35 18 Z O’loan KTM 32 19 J Kenney Gas 31 20 P Dusschoten Hon 31 21 S Pellicano Yam 26 22 D Rose Hus 25 23 B Townsend KTM 25 24 F Manson KTM 24 25 J Byrne KTM 24 26 A Pearce Hon 14 27 P Wolfe Hus 12 28 R Burgess Hus 11 29 F Taylor Yam 10 30 W Carpenter Yam 8 31 D Kremer Gas 6 32 J Rumens Yam 6 33 A Boyd Gas 4 34 A Widdon Yam 4 35 J Dunne Yam 4 36 J Burton KTM 3 37 C Rowe Hus 3 38 C Shaw KTM 2 39 H Downie Gas 1

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One

GAGAS rider Seth Thomas became the standalone leader of the talent-packed Fox Racing MX85 category with one round of the series remaining, after a mature performance in Saturday’s race today.

It was his nearest rival, Heath Davy (Yamaha), who scored the holeshot and tried to distance himself early on, but Thomas grabbed the lead on the fourth lap, then went on to win by 4.16 seconds.

Cooper Danaher (GASGAS) finished a distant third, as Connor Feather (Husqvarna) and Richie Lawler (KTM) completed the top five.

Top qualifier Levi Townley (Yamaha) took a hard-fought sixth. After starting on the cusp of the top 10, he quickly worked his way up to second early on before crashing soon afterwards and tumbling down to P20. The New Zealander then clawed his way back to sixth before the clock ran out.

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Thomas Gas 22m56.707 2 H Davy Yam +4.164 3 C Danaher Gas +22.374 4 C Feather Hus +25.354 5 R Lawler KTM +25.667 6 L Townley Yam +44.733 7 C Bowman Hus +50.671 8 N Perrett KTM +51.726 9 D Fort Yam +55.498 10 J Doyle Gas +1m04.183 11 Z Kruik Gas +1m06.857 12 L Cannon Gas +1m17.333 13 T Williams Gas +1m20.299 14 L Farr KTM +1m30.552 15 D Smart Gas +1m30.730 16 L Nevell Hus +1m34.199 17 K Bowman Gas +1m35.802 18 B Court Gas +1m37.051 19 R Killick Gas +1m39.784 20 B Collins KTM +1m44.773 21 R Delaney / +1m58.533 22 J Thompson Hus +2m04.632 23 B Brown Hus 1 Lap 24 R Tongue KTM 1 Lap 25 J Birch Yam 1 Lap 26 C Thomas KTM 1 Lap 27 M Anderson KTM 1 Lap

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two

Seth Thomas scored the holeshot and never looked back as he relentlessly stretched out his lead, eventually finishing 20.7 seconds up the track from his nearest rival, Heath Davy (Yamaha).

Davy also put in an impressive ride as he overcame a mid-pack start to finish a distant P2, while GASGAS rider Cooper Danaher made the most of a good gate-jump to complete the race podium.

Zander Kruik crossed the line in P4, just 0.650s ahead of a hard-charging Levi Townley, who was involved in a multi-rider tangle on the opening lap and had to fight back from 26th place.

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Thomas Gas 23m09.348 2 H Davy Yam +20.689 3 C Danaher Gas +22.631 4 Z Kruik Gas +33.789 5 L Townley Yam +34.439 6 D Fort Yam +45.368 7 B Court Gas +45.956 8 T Williams Gas +48.461 9 N Perrett KTM +49.839 10 C Bowman Hus +57.542 11 L Farr KTM +57.898 12 R Delaney / +1m06.449 13 K Bowman Gas +1m07.402 14 D Smart Gas +1m15.721 15 C Thomas KTM +1m24.267 16 C Feather Hus +1m29.359 17 R Killick Gas +1m38.974 18 L Nevell Hus +1m46.324 19 L Cannon Gas +1m48.231 20 R Tongue KTM +1m53.925 21 B Brown Hus +2m01.444 22 J Thompson Hus +2:m02.031 23 B Collins KTM 1 Lap 24 M Anderson KTM 1 Lap 25 R Lawler KTM 1 Lap 26 J Birch Yam 1 Lap DNF J Doyle Gas 3 Laps

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round

A perfect weekend for GASGAS rider Seth Thomas saw him win the three-round Fox Racing MX85 Cup title, as he dominated Sunday’s final moto.

The round results reflected the final series standings for the top three, with Thomas taking the title from Davy, with Danaher finishing the day and championship in third. Danaher pipped Townley for P3 in the points, while Cooper Bowman (Husqvarna) ended the series in fifth.

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1` R2 Points 1 S Thomas Gas 25 25 50 2 H Davy Yamaha 22 22 44 3 C Danaher KTM 20 20 40 4 L Townley Yamaha 15 16 31 5 Z Kruik Gas 10 18 28 6 D Fort Yamaha 12 15 27 7 N Perrett KTM 13 12 25 8 C Bowman Husqvarna 14 11 25 9 C Feather Husqvarna 18 5 23 10 T Williams Gas 8 13 21 11 B Court Gas 3 14 17 12 L Farr KTM 7 10 17 13 R Lawler KTM 16 16 14 D Smart Gas 6 7 13 15 K Bowman Gas 4 8 12 16 L Cannon Gas 9 2 11 17 J Doyle Gas 11 11 18 R Delaney KTM 9 9 19 L Nevell Husqvarna 5 3 8 20 C Thomas KTM 6 6 21 R Killick Gas 2 4 6 22 R Tongue KTM 1 1 23 B Collins KTM 1 1

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S Thomas Gas 127 2 H Davy Yamaha 121 3 C Danaher KTM 104 4 L Townley Yamaha 103 5 C Bowman Husqvarna 81 6 N Perrett KTM 75 7 L Farr KTM 73 8 C Feather Husqvarna 71 9 D Fort Yamaha 71 10 B Court Gas 48 11 C Ford KTM 42 12 N Darragh Husqvarna 37 13 M Brown KTM 36 14 R Delaney KTM 33 15 D Smart Gas 30 16 K Harvey KTM 30 17 Z Kruik Gas 28 18 D Gromball KTM 26 19 O Birkitt KTM 24 20 T Williams Gas 21 21 C Thomas KTM 19 22 K Bowman Gas 17 23 L Nevell Husqvarna 17 24 R Lawler KTM 16 25 L Vincent KTM 13 26 J Doyle Gas 11 27 L Cannon Gas 11 28 J Thompson KTM 11 29 M Costa Gas 7 30 N Shortt Husqvarna 7 31 R Killick Gas 6 32 M Oakley Husqvarna 5 33 L Fretwell KTM 3 34 J Mccloskey KTM 2 35 R Tongue KTM 1 36 B Collins KTM 1 37 M Anderson KTM 1

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race One

Our future stars of the sport took to the track for the first time in 2024 on Saturday at Maitland, and it was young Yamaha rider Blake Bohannon who took opening MX65 Futures honours, with a memorable wire-to-wire victory.

Bohannon scored the holeshot and went on to win by 5.563s over KTM-mounted Lewis-Jay Carafa, with fellow KTM rider Kye Sproule rounding out the podium, another 8.9s further back.

KTM duo Mason Ezergailis and Chase Worthington finished their day fourth and fifth.

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Bohannon Yam 12m22.289 2 L Jay Carafa KTM +5.562 3 K Sproule KTM +8.917 4 M Ezergailis KTM +9.681 5 C Worthington KTM +51.152 6 O Chandler KTM +57.075 7 J Ross Gas +59.628 8 W Orders KTM +1m01.278 9 A Black KTM +1m10.133 10 J Holliday KTM +m12.764 11 B Pollard KTM +1m14.185 12 M Harris KTM +1m14.415 13 D Sharobem KTM +1m23.134 14 C Riley Yam +1m39.644 15 O Medhurst Yam +1m48.502 16 H Hyde KTM +1m52.603 17 B Rowe Hus 1 Lap 18 K Nugent Gas 1 Lap 19 D Bamford KTM 1 Lap 20 K Keegan Gas 1 Lap 21 T Cosgrove Hus 1 Lap 22 L Lewis Yam 1 Lap 23 B Flanders Hus 1 Lap 24 C Morris Yam 2 Laps DNF X Scott / 1 Lap DNF B Worthley KTM 5 Laps DNF S Clarke KTM 5 Laps

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race Two

Young Victorian rider Lewis-Jay Carafa took the second of the KTM Group MX65 Futures races to take the round victory, capping off a stellar first appearance for the new-look category on the ProMX calendar.

The Husqvarna rider led from the opening lap to come home with a 4.178s lead over second-placed Blake Bohannon (Yamaha). Bohannon, who won yesterday’s opening race, dug deep to make a last-lap pass for P2, and finish the weekend tied on points with Carafa.

Mason Ezergailis (KTM) came across the finish-line in third place in both the race and the round, ahead of KTM riders Oli Chandler and Kye Sproule. The introductory new three-round MX65 Futures series will recommence at Gympie, Queensland on 11 August.

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Carafa KTM 12m59.391 2 B Bohannon Yamaha +4.178 3 M Ezergailis KTM +4.752 4 O Chandler KTM +23.021 5 K Sproule KTM +35.727 6 A Black KTM +38.260 7 C Worthington KTM +52.053 8 B Pollard KTM +56.439 9 M Harris KTM +56.572 10 W Orders KTM +1m00.817 11 X Scott / +1m38.198 12 B Rowe Husqvarna +1m47.288 13 T Cosgrove Husqvarna +1m47.885 14 D Sharobem KTM +1m56.435 15 C Riley Yamaha +2m19.070 16 K Nugent GasGas +2m20.968 17 K Keegan GasGas 1 Lap 18 O Medhurst Yamaha 1 Lap 19 J Ross GasGas 1 Lap 20 D Bamford KTM 1 Lap 21 H Hyde KTM 1 Lap 22 B Flanders Husqvarna 1 Lap 23 C Morris Yamaha 2 Laps 24 S Clarke KTM 2 Laps 25 L Lewis Yamaha 2 Laps DNF B Worthley KTM 2 Laps DNF J Holliday KTM 5 Laps

KTM Group MX65 Round Results