2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Calendar

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), Australia’s pre-eminent road racing academy, will be held over six rounds in 2024 as the stars of tomorrow battle it out for supremacy on identical Yamaha YZF-R15s.

The OJC season will commence under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 22-23 before visiting Queensland Raceway (April 26-28), Morgan Park Raceway (July 12-14) and Goulburn’s One Raceway (October 4-6) – all in conjunction with the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul.

The round five date and location are still to be announced, but presumably will be the MotoGP event at Phillip Island, before the OJC riders venture to The Bend from November 8-10 as part of the ASBK Championship finale.

In 2024, the OJC will also have Australian championship status for the first time, adding even more prestige to a key pillar in the FIM’s Road to MotoGP program.

Round 1: March 22-23, Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW

Round 2: April 26-28, Queensland Raceway, Qld

Round 3: July 12-14, Morgan Park Raceway, Qld

Round 4: October 4-6, One Raceway (formerly Wakefield Park), NSW

Round 5: TBA

Round 6: November 8-10, The Bend, SA