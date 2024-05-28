2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Three – Ipswich Go-Kart Track, Queensland Preview

With Mark Bracks, Images by RbMotoLens

The third round of the 2024 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia series clicks into gear this weekend at the Ipswich Go-Kart Track, situated adjacent to Queensland Raceway. This weekend is also a local derby with seven young riders from South-East Queensland competing for local bragging rights in the two classes.

They’ll be joined by several interstate riders from South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales as they vie to be the best up-and-coming junior road racer of 2024.

The FIM MiniGP is a worldwide initiative with 20 countries participating to provide a pathway to motorcycle Grand Prix stardom. There are two categories for two different age groups, with all competitors riding the same Ohvale motorcycles. Competition is limited to the confines of go-kart tracks—a perfect venue in a controlled and safe environment to hone their racecraft.

The “junior” class is the 160 cc class with 10-inch wheels for those aged 10-14, with the larger capacity 190 cc machines with 12-inch wheels for older riders aged 12-16-years-old.

The series also doubles as the Junior Australian Road Racing Championships.

The championship has five rounds, with the top two place-getters from the 160 cc class and the top three from the 190 cc class invited to the end-of-season FIM MiniGP World Cup, contested in the same week as the final MotoGP of the year at Valencia, Spain.

In the 160 cc class, South Australian Judd “Rocket Ronny Plaisted rules the roost, undefeated so far from Victorian Cooper Horne in second overall. Sunshine Coast lad Chaz Williams is in his first year of road racing and is off to a great start in third.

Judd Plaisted is a firm favourite for the title as it is his third year in the series. Plaisted is the most experienced and has a commanding 31-point lead from Horne, with Williams a further three points adrift.

Austin Attard and Chaz Williams hail from the Sunshine Coast and have received special dispensation to race as they are just nine years old. While Williams has experience in dirt track racing, Attard has never competed in any form of bike racing but has taken to the task with aplomb.

The final South-East Queensland rider is Zac Afeaki from Brisbane. Zac is ten-years-old and is yet another youngster who has been successful on the dirt track circuit for a number of years.

In the 190 cc class, Levi Russo from Sydney leads from Bodie Paige and Riley Nauta, who both hail from the Gold Coast. Bodie dropped vital points when he crashed out of the first race at the previous round but returned to the winner’s circle in the next race.

Nauta is a solitary point behind and won a race at the previous round. Russo’s brace of second places keeps him 29-points ahead of Paige, with Nauta a further point behind.

This year, Bodie has his younger brother, Jake, to compete against in the class.

Another Queenslander, Hunter Corney from Toowoomba, is a newcomer to the class after graduating from the 160 cc category, where he finished third overall.

All four riders have competed in dirt track racing, with the Paige boys and Nauta racing against each other for a number of years. Nauta and Jake Paige have claimed a number of Australian Championships.

Hunter Corney missed out on the coveted trip to Spain by two-points and the agonising time gap of two-tenths of a second that saw his dreams snatched from him in the final race last year and is out to make amends for that this year.

Over the weekend, there is practice and qualifying on Saturday, two races for each class on Sunday, and a series of support classes: an Open class for riders too old for the FIM MiniGP classes, and a Veterans class for those who haven’t quite grown up yet.

Admission is free, and on-track action commences at 0900 each day.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 100 2 Cooper HORNE 69 3 Chaz WILLIAMS 66 4 Isaac AYAD 61 5 Nikolas LAZOS 40 6 Theo AFEAKI 37 7 Jai STRUGNELL 36 8 Ethan AYAD 31 9 Joshua WHITE 31 10 Xayvion AMOY 23 11 Ryder HEATH 23 12 Thomas CAMERON 11

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Levi RUSSO 90 2 Bodie PAIGE 61 3 Riley NAUTA 60 4 Jake PAIGE 54 5 Archie SCHMIDT 47 6 Hudson THOMPSON 45 7 Hunter CORNEY 31

Support Class Standings

Mini Motard / Groms Round Results/Standings

Pos Rider Machine Total 1 Tyhe HARPER Bucci 100 2 Justin DONOGHUE GasGas 100 3 Benjo MENDOZA Benelli 80 4 Miko MONTANO Braaap 71 5 Winwright CONDON Yamaha 69 6 Jon ROBERTS DHZ 63 7 Simone BOLDRINI SM22 60 8 Dylan MCELLIGOTT SM20 53 9 Nicholas BENTLEY DZ 44 10 Anthony O’CARROLL SM20 38 11 Paul ENGLEZOS Kawasaki 16

Ohvale Novice Round Results/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Mohamad AIZUDDIN 190 2 James WRIGLEY 130 3 Fahmi AMIRUL 76 4 Hossain SHARIAR 72

Ohvale Pro Round Results/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jai RUSSO 175 2 Cameron DUNKER 174 3 Adam BANNER 145 4 Matt WATKINS 134 5 Alessandro FOGLI 115 6 Oliver WATKINS 112 7 Rikki WATT 95 8 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 91 9 Paul WATKINS 85 10 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 73 11 Buzz KIELY 70 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS 42 13 Tianhao ZHAO 40 14 Dean OUGHTRED 33 15 Wayne HEPBURN 26 16 Marcus HAMOD 17

Ohvale Veterans Round Results/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Matt WATKINS 167 2 Alessandro FOGLI 141 3 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 141 4 Rikki WATT 131 5 Buzz KIELY 123 6 Paul WATKINS 119 7 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 119 8 Wayne HEPBURN 82 9 Dean OUGHTRED 79

Supermotard Clubman Round Results/Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Daniel MCCARTHY 85 2 Keith MULCHAY 75 3 David LAZZARO 54

Supermotard Pro Round Results/Standings