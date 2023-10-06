2024 Honda Africa Twin

The headline changes for the Africa Twin model line-up are a handy boost in grunt while the Adventure Sports model gets less adventurous and more sport oriented with a change to rim sizes that make it more suited to tarmac pursuits.

Both Africa Twin models since the 2016 reintroduction of the model have worn a pukka off-road focussed 21-inch front that really made the big Honda feel a lot more dirtbike than most adventure models on the market.

For 2024 though the Adventure Sports now rides on a wider 19-inch front. The regular Africa Twin model retains the dirt oriented 21-inch front.

The Adventure Sports model now comes standard with the Showa EERA electronic suspension, and the suspension travel has been reduced a little to suit its now more road oriented focus, 210 mm of fork travel and 200 mm at the rear.

Ground clearance on the Adventure Sports for overseas models is now 220 mm, that is 30 mm less than the regular Africa Twin. However, MCNews.com.au believe Australia is to receive a lower version for our market, which we would expect will drop both ground clearance and suspension travel to below the 200 mm mark.

Seat height on the Adventure Sport is also reduced and adjustable at either 840 or 820 mm, while an optional low seat can drop the perch as low as 795 mm. Seat height on the base Africa Twin is adjustable between 850 and 870 mm.

Honda tell us these changes have been made to better suit the needs of Adventure Sports buyers, who in their research are more likely to undertake long road trips, while those opting for the tracks less travelled generally choose the regular model.

The larger 1084 cc version of Honda’s compact parallel twin came to the line-up in 2020 and for 2024 gains seven per cent more torque. It still produces the same 100 horsepower at 7500 rpm as before, but torque increases from 105 Nm at 6250 rpm to 112 Nm at an even lower 5500 rpm. The compression ratio has been upped from 10.1:1 to 10.5:1. Honda claim that significant gains in output of both power and torque off the bottom and through the mid-range are felt compared to the previous model.

Both models boast the improved engine and the regular Africa Twin model continues with an off-road focus via its 21-inch front and 250 mm of ground clearance. Showa provide both the conventional and optional electronic suspension on the base Africa Twin, with both set-ups providing 230 mm of fork travel and a 220 mm rear suspension stroke.

Both models share a redesigned upper fairing, seat unit and larger 5-way height adjustable screen, plus the addition of tubeless tyres.

Adventure Sports continues to score the larger 24.8L fuel tank, large engine sump guard, along with an aluminium rear carrier and heated grips. (Final Australian specification to be confirmed).

As before, the full colour 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen incorporates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

Honda claim new urethane padding on the seat is 15 mm thicker than before, making it more comfortable, the shape of the seat has also been revised.

The Adventure Sports model in Australia we believe will be electronic suspension and DCT only, while the base model will still be available with a conventional manual transmission, with DCT and electronic suspension optional.

We will update this article when the Aussie line-up has been officially confirmed, but believe we are largely on the money.