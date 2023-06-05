2024 Husqvarna Enduro Range

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new 2024 TE and FE enduro bikes feature new frames, sub-frames, bodywork, suspension, and brakes.

The WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork remain at 48 mm in diameter while the total length increased from 928 mm (previous model generation) to 940 mm.

The fork is fully adjustable in rebound (36 clicks) and compression (36 clicks). Hand adjustable clickers on the bottom of the fork shoe and fork top cap allow riders to change settings on the fly without the need of tools.

An all-new design results in a rear shock that is reduced in overall length by 15 mm and 100 g less weight compared to the previous generation, while keeping the rear wheel travel unchanged at 300 mm.

The shock is matched to a revised linkage system with new geometry to deliver the same progression as before but Husky claimed better traction and bump absorption with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised main piston.

Varying size flow holes allow the shims to open more easily and reduce the overall stress of oil flow and pressure on the shims. Low-friction and durable SKF linkage seals also feature.

On top of the tool-free setting adjustment possibilities, a new preload adjuster is introduced bringing increased resistance to dirt intrusion and a new two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting without splitting the shock.

Designed to work in harmony with the WP suspension is the new chromium molybdenum steel frame. Claimed to improve anti-squat behaviour and offering revised flex characteristics, the chassis includes a new and much more durable hybrid sub-frame. New frame geometry improves the ground clearance of the linkage which makes it less susceptible to damage.

A new, hollow die-cast aluminium swing-arm features an improved casting process and now features a 22 mm axle. Additionally, the chain guard and chain slider have been completely redesigned, which Husky claims results in improved durability and less susceptibility to catching on external objects while also helping to reduce dirt build up around the swing-arm and chain guard. Chain adjustment markings are also visible from above to make for simpler adjustment.

Wrapped around the new chassis is new bodywork adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover.

Husky claims the 2024 enduro bikes also offer an improved rider triangle with better knee contact and promises the slim design of the bodywork also offers complete freedom of movement when riding stood up.

A redesigned headlight produces a brighter light output and is installed using a much more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

The new 8.5 (two-stroke) / 8.0 litre (four-stroke) transparent polythene (XPE) fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump. A new one-piece fuel pump with integrated filter provides improved fuel supply and the external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage.

For the new generation, the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 two-stroke models are now powered by new engines fuelled using Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology.Husky claim that TBI guarantees a much more consistent and controllable spread of power throughout the rev range and unlike the two-stroke MX bikes with TBI the enduro bikes retain the in-frame oil tank and oil injection system which means no pre-mixing of fuel is required.

The four-stroke range feature a 42 mm Keihin throttle body while the two-stroke range features a newly developed 39 mm Keihin throttle body.

The FE 250 and FE 350 machines benefit from new and much more compact DOHC engines. These are positioned in the frame two degrees backwards when compared to the previous generation, which further centralises mass and contributes to the improved anti-squat behaviour of the chassis.

All models in the range feature advanced electronics. The EMS allows each machine to offer two pre-set riding maps to suit varying terrain, with each gear selected engaging a tailored power delivery.

Four-stroke models offer additional rider aids including Traction Control and a Quick-shifter for positive upshifts.

An all new OCU replaces electronic fuses and relays (main relay, fan relay, light relay)​ and can be found under the seat. All outputs are switched depending on signals from the voltage regulator and the ECU​. In the event of over-current​, outputs are deactivated individually. This allows a simple error detection as the status of each output is indicated by a LED light. ​The OCU checks the electronic system completely self-reliant. Once an indicated mechanical error is fixed (e.g. fuel pump), the OCU light status will change from red to green, indicating that everything is alright again.

Additionally, with the improved and more compact electrical packaging, it was possible to better integrate the voltage regulator on the vehicle allowing for an increased steering angle while keeping the regulator clean and secured.

A new forged one-piece side stand design is perfectly integrated on each motorcycle and provides a convenient and stable option for when the machine needs to be parked.

The line-up is complete with premium components shared across the range including a new LED headlight, enhanced BRAKTEC brakes with high performance GSK discs, a combined start/stop button and ProTaper handlebars.

2024 Husqvarna Enduro Range Technical Highlights

New chromium molybdenum steel frame optimised for improved anti-squat behaviour and enhanced flex characteristics

New polyamide/aluminium hybrid subframe offers exceptional strength and durability

New 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks deliver consistent damping and predictable handling

New WP XACT rear shock is lighter and developed specifically for enduro riding

New ergonomic bodywork offers revised rider triangle for enhanced control

New 2-stroke engines feature TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

New 250cc and 350cc DOHC 4-stroke engines provide class-leading power and torque

New LED headlight provides a brighter light output and simplified fitment

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs provide superior stopping power

New multifunctional Map Select Switch design controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control (4-stroke only)

New Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI Grips

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

The 2024 enduro range will be available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand from September 2023 onwards.