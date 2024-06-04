2024 Isle of Man TT

Josh Brookes update

Despite his misfortune on Sunday, where a broken chain saw him retire on the opening lap of the RST Superbike TT, Josh Brookes remains positive for the week ahead.

“My TT so far as been mostly positive, any time we’ve been on-track it’s been good for us.

“We lost some sessions due to the weather and various reasons, and I think a lot of riders don’t particularly need more laps. However, missing sessions and days does hurt me more than others, as I feel like I need to build. I’m one of those ridders that takes time to build, and I’ll get quicker over time and progress, but despite some missed sessions, it’s been good.

“Last week in practice, I secured a PB with a 133mph average lap, and on both the Superbike and Superstock machines, everything was going in the right direction.

“The first Superbike race, on the opening lap, I retired with a broken chain, so that was disappointing, but on the other side, Hicky won, so through our misfortune, there’s great success on the other side of the team, and I’m pleased as a team we’re able to celebrate that moment.

“I’m looking forward to the two Superstock races that are coming up before the Senior on Saturday and seeing how we get on in those.”

Josh took sixth place in Saturday’s Supersport TT and will race the Boyce Precision Engineering / Russell Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 again in Wednesday’s second four-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT.

Before that, Josh will be back on the FHO Racing BMW in Tuesday’s three-lap RL360 Superstock TT before swapping to the Rev2Race Yamaha YZF-R7 for the SuperTwin TT. However, the weather forecast has many thinking the racing will be delayed until later in the afternoon and that only one race might be run on Tuesday.

Friday is again a busy day for Josh with the second Superstock and SuperTwin contests before his TT week finishes with the six-lap Senior TT on Saturday.

2024 IOMTT Schedule