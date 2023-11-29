2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R

KTM’s naked powerhouse Super Duke R takes on the 1390 moniker for 2024 with the LC8 V-Twin growing to 1350 cc in capacity for the new year thanks to an increase in bore size from 108 to 110 mm.

Power and torque figures also increase with KTM now claiming 190 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque peaking at 8000 rpm.

A new two-stage ‘cam shift’ system is promised to boost torque throughout the whole rev range while clearance intervals are extended to 60,000 kilometres. The fine detail on this system is sketchy at this stage but the cutaways indicate that the timing change only takes place on the intake cams.

Throttle body size is up from 56 to 60 mm and these are fed through a new air-box featuring shorter throttle bodies and revised ram-air ducting. This has allowed KTM to enlarge the fuel tank from 16 litres to 17.5 litres. Fifth and sixth gear are now shorter.

The looks, to my eye, are dramatically improved, even with the new winglets…

An updated 48 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge fork with split functionality is now standard. The revised fork allows the rider to tailor the 125 mm of wheel travel with compression, rebound and preload.

On the rear, an updated WP APEX shock absorber with separate gas and oil reservoirs provides full adjustability, with separate high and low-speed compression adjusters.

For 2024, the DCC setting of the shock is also improved to provide a better pressure balance resulting in less compromise between suspension comfort and performance.

The up-spec KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO is fitted with the latest generation and most advanced version of WP’s Semi-Active Technology (SAT). Featuring electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping, it provides a wide range of adjustability, from maximum comfort to track-ready stiffness and support at the press of a button. Here, the SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping rates via the magnetic valves in real-time to the riding surface and rider style, based on the information provided by stroke sensors and IMU.

All settings for the suspension can be performed via the dashboard, via a selection of five different damping modes via the TFT screen, namely; AUTO, COMFORT, RAIN, STREET, and SPORT.

A further two modes are available when optioned with the SUSPENSION PRO pack, which unlocks TRACK and PRO modes.

SUSPENSION PRO offers three automatic pre-load auto-leveling settings called LOW, STANDARD, and HIGH. The suspension sets the pre-load automatically based on the weight of the rider.

The shock pre-load is now automatically reduced to lower the rear when coming to a standstill which allows for improved acceleration off the line when launching, while also making it easier to get on and off the bike.

Both the Super Duke R and EVO models utilise four-piston Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with 320 mm floating front discs.

A new Brembo MCS (multiple-click-system) master cylinder allows for increased adjustability. Additionally, a new Brembo clutch cylinder features a self-venting system which eliminates the need to bleed the hydraulic systems.

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R and KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO will be available from authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from March 2024 onwards.