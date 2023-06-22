2024 KTM 300 EXC Hard Enduro

KTM is introducing a dedicated Hard Enduro model to its recently revealed 2024 KTM EXC range.

And of course if any model in that range was going to be dubbed a ‘Hard Enduro’ special then that is always going to be the big daddy two-stroke 300 EXC. A machine, in KTM or Husqvarna guise, that has conquered everything that there is to be conquered in the increasingly popular world of Hard Enduro. Nothing has a better pedigree as a starting point.

So what makes this Hard Enduro model HARD?

It features a slew of special protection parts, including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite skid plate and brake disc guards to withstand HARD Enduro!

Fully farkled from the factory!

Along with an all-new frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, and industry-leading TBI technology, the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO also features additional parts that include the following.

HARD parts at a glance

New, model-specific graphics

Orange frame

HARDENDURO bar pad

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips

Ribbed diamante factory seat

Map-selection switchFactory frame protector set

Factory wheelset, featuring black D.I.D rims, black spokes, orange-anodized hubs, and orange-anodized nipplesMetzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres

Wrap-around handguards

Radiator fan

Orange-anodised CNC machined triple clamps

Composite skid plate

Floating front brake disc with composite front brake disc guard

Solid rear brake disc, with safety wire and orange rear brake disc guard

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange-anodized oil plug

Orange-anodized clutch slave cylinder protection

Front and rear pull straps

The all-new 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from September 2023 onwards.