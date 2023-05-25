2024 KTM EXC enduro range

KTM have pulled the covers off their hugely popular EXC range and claim that 95 per cent of the components on the 2024 bikes are new.

The big news for two-stroke devotees is the move from Transfer Port Injection, introduced in 2017, to the 39 mm Keihin Throttle Body Injection system used for the last few years by their factory backed enduro riders. The in-frame oil tank is still retained and oil still injected, so there is still no requirement to premix fuel.

The reed valve case has newly added plastic flaps on the outside of the reed valve case for better sealing of the entire intake tract. KTM claim that this new design negates over-fuelling in extreme up or downhill sections and helps eliminate bogging down or running rich.

With the introduction of EFI, the power valve is now electronically controlled according to the throttle position and engine RPMs. Being auto-calibrating, there’s no more hassle with incorrect power valve adjustments, with the EMS calculating the ideal position automatically.

KTM claim this results in linear and predictable power delivery at all throttle inputs, as well as the ability to incorporate different engine maps across the 2-stroke range. On the four-stroke range, the map switches have multi-functionality, being used to toggle between engine maps, Traction Control, and Quick-shifter options.

The backbones of the machines are new with the hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded black powder-coated frame claimed to provide more flex in the right areas. The shock mount is no longer connected to the main frame tube and new mount is claimed to improve anti-squat. The engine position has been changed to reposition the rotating mass. The four-stroke engines are tilted two-degrees backward and the front sprocket is now 3 mm lower.

Thicker frame walls also contribute to improved reliability and specific rigidity in high-stress areas such as the steering head and the shock mounts, while new parallel frame mounts across the 2024 two-stroke range are claimed to further improve flex characteristics.

A new hollow, die-cast aluminium swingarm is optimised for rigidity, while an improved casting process is claimed to reduce weight by approximately 190 g. A new 22 mm rear axle has also been fitted to match the new flex characteristics of the chassis.

As a result of the new frame geometry, the footrest mounts have moved inwards, making for an overall slimmer profile. This makes the foot-pegs less susceptible to hooking in deep ruts or narrow tracks. However, the overall size of the footrests has increased.

Forged triple clamps feature a “more forgiving” high-flex steering stem which is claimed to bring more shock absorption and flex to the rider. This revised design and optimised stiffness require a higher tightening torque of the mounting screws, with the upper triple clamp being tightened to 20 Nm, and the lower triple clamp to 15 Nm.

These are paired with new bar mounts that provide increased surface area grip to new, black, tapered NEKEN aluminium handlebars. Featuring the same proprietary KTM bend as found on the latest KTM SX models. A larger, newly designed KTM branded bar pad, featuring the same design patterns as seen on the frame protectors and tank spoilers.

An all-new lightweight (1.815 kg) two-piece subframe, constructed from a combination of polyamide and reinforced aluminium doubles as the housing for some of the electronic brain boxes. The primary one being a new ‘Offroad Control Unit’ that replaces the use of electronic fuses and relays. In the event of any electrical component failure, the outputs are deactivated individually, with the error status of each unit indicated by a red or green LED light. KTM claim this makes for quick and easy troubleshooting on the trail, time will tell..

Suspension changes includes a new 48 mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring fork with a new mid-valve piston concept that is claimed to optimise oil flow within the cartridge. A new hydro stop in the last 68 mm of the stroke also helps to keep maximum compression in reserve. The fork protection rings have been updated with a new design that is claimed to offer increased protection against dirt intrusion. Overall, the total fork length has increased from 928 mm to 940 mm, while the stroke has increased from 292 mm to 300 mm.

At the rear a new WP XPLOR PDS shock is adjustable for pre-load, rebound and compression damping. Changes to damping at either end requires no tools. More compact, with an overall length decreased to 402.7 mm, compared to 415 mm in the previous generation, the stroke has decreased from 105 mm to 102.7 mm, with a 380 g weight reduction. It also features a new main piston, designed to optimise oil flow and more consistent damping characteristics. New bearing seals have also been included, which KTM claim set the benchmark when it comes to maintenance and service intervals.

A new front fender design now also features what KTM claim are mud-repelling fins for expelling dirt and mud from hitting the rider or radiators and the rest of the bodywork is also all-new and includes purple flashes that hark back to KTM enduro bikes of 25 years ago.

A new chain guard and chain sliders are claimed to offer improved durability and less chance of hooking on boots or external objects, as well as reducing dirt build-up around the swingarm and chain guard. Chain adjustment markings are now visible from above to allow for easier chain adjustment.

The see-through four-stroke fuel tanks are 8.3 litres in capacity while the two-strokes hold 8.9 litres. An integrated fuel pump on the four-stroke Enduro range has an external fuel line that is positioned to make it less exposed to damage. A new one-piece fuel pump and filter provide an improved fuel supply allowing the tank to be emptied further at the low fuel level.

A completely new LED headlight unit is claimed to have improved lightning output by up to 300 per cent. The headlight mask itself integrates a triple clamp protector which covers the lower triple clamp and protects it from wear received from roost, while inside the headlight, the LED lighting unit receives a new quick-release system.

A lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the 2024 KTM EXC range and the retrofitting of a back-up kick-starter is no longer possible on any engine capacity.

The all-new 2024 KTM EXC and EXC-F range will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from September 2023 onwards.